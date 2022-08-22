Support road.cc

Live blog

How do you solve a problem like close passes?; “Battle of Britain’s cycle lanes”? More anti-cycling nonsense in the Times; Bike lane or personal picnic spot?; Jumbo-Visma play swapsies at the Vuelta; Bike-friendly bus drivers + more on the live blog

Happy Monday everyone! Ryan Mallon’s here with all the latest cycling news and views on the live blog, so you can start your week with the furious momentum of a Danny van Poppel lead out…
Mon, Aug 22, 2022 09:46
How do you solve a problem like close passes?; “Battle of Britain’s cycle lanes”? More anti-cycling nonsense in the Times; Bike lane or personal picnic spot?; Jumbo-Visma play swapsies at the Vuelta; Bike-friendly bus drivers + more on the live blogCyclist's close pass solution (Adam Bronkhorst, Twitter)
13:06
Gateshead micropub regulars organise whip-round so Peruvian bikepacker could stay at hotel

Drinkers at a recently opened micropub in Gateshead all chipped in to ensure that a cyclist from Peru, currently in the middle of a bikepacking tour of the UK, had a comfortable stay in the north east thanks to some world-renowned Georgie hospitality.

Gary Moore, the owner of Microbus on Wellington Street, said his punters raised £108 on the “spur of the moment” so cyclist Philippe could get a good night’s kip at the Hilton after spending most of his tour sleeping on hammocks and in bus stops.

“One of our regulars apparently bumped into the cyclist on the Tyne Bridge, who had stopped to take some photos, and asked him where he was going,” Gary told the Chronicle.

“They got talking and he brought him in for a drink. [The cyclist] got chatting to some of the regulars in the pub and they asked him where he was staying for the night.

“He asked where he could put a hammock and I looked at one of the regulars, Dennis, and knew exactly what he was thinking. On the spur of the moment, we had a whip-round in the pub for him.

“He was overjoyed and very surprised. He said he had slept in a lot of churches, bus stops and had his hammock up on trees. He said no one had ever been so nice to him on his trip and was quite emotional.

“He said he would remember how people in Gateshead were really nice to him. He had a really positive, nice experience and we were chuffed [to do that for him].”

12:31
The perks of being a directeur sportif
11:59
“Please tell me more about how number plates stop wrongdoing…”
11:49
11:00
Vuelta weekend roundup: Bennett roars back, Valverde complains, and Jumbo-Visma play swapsies

Seven thirty seven comin’ out of the sky, won't you take me down to the Basque Country on a midnight ride?

By now, the pro peloton will be well and truly sick of grand tour ‘travel days’, as they leave the Netherlands for Spain after the third foreign grand depart of the season.

Sam Bennett and Bora-Hansgrohe, however, will be able to relax and enjoy the 1,300-kilometre trek to tomorrow’s start town of Vitoria-Gasteiz, following a successful opening weekend on the Dutch flatlands.

The Irish sprinter put a difficult 12 months behind with a stunning return to form on the Vuelta a España’s opening weekend, finishing off lead-out man extraordinaire Danny van Poppel’s impressive work to storm to two consecutive sprint wins, beating former world champion Mads Pedersen into second on each occasion.

While Bennett had plenty to smile about, the grand old man of cycling Alejandro Valverde wasn’t happy with the opening few stages of his last ever Vuelta attempt:

The 42-year-old criticised the technical and potentially dangerous nature of the route in the Netherlands, after Stef Cras and Michael Woods were forced to abandon the race after two hard crashes on stages two and three respectively.

“We’ve had a lot of scares in general, because, well, the route… Better first I have a shower, then we can talk, because if I say what I think now, better I say nothing,” Valverde said after the stage.

“Fine, we’ve got through it, and now we’re going to Spain, so bien.”

When asked what specifically annoyed him about the route, the Movistar leader replied: “The route? The route? Hey, come on, don’t fuck with me. Nope, I’m not doing to say anything because I’m going to get hot under the collar. Bien, that’s it.

“No, man, these kinds of circuits just can’t be. It’s as if we’ve gone through the same village seven times. I don’t think there were any more villages out there that we could have gone through… I’ve said more than enough.”

Another rider affected by crashes, Ineos Grenadiers’ outgoing GC hope Richard Carapaz, dismissed Valverde’s argument that the stages were overtly dangerous.

“I’m fine, it was quite a quick stage and a little bit dangerous, but we got through it okay and now we’re heading for Spain, which is territory we know a little better,” the Ecuadorian former Giro winner said.

“Sometimes the stupidest crashes are the worst, but this time I was fine, nothing bad happened at all, it was just a scare. The team could get me back up to the peloton fairly quickly. The important thing is that I’m feeling fine and we’re heading for Spain.

“At the end of the day, all the Grand Tours have a few stages like this. Sometimes you just have to get through them as best you can.”

Meanwhile, as their rivals do their best to avoid crashes and misfortune, Friday’s TTT winners Jumbo-Visma are having a whale of a time passing the red leader’s jersey around the team bus…

‘A red jersey for you, Robert Gesink, a red jersey for you, Mike Teunissen, one for you, Edoardo Affini, four for you Glen Coco…’

Now, wouldn’t it be very Jumbo-Visma of the team to hold the jersey all the way to Madrid?

10:07
The Mail: “Let’s whip up some anti-cycling hysteria”; The Times: “Hold my steering wheel”

It seems, from where I’m sitting, as if the Times and the Mail have been engaged in a race during the past week to rush out as many articles designed to whip up anti-cycling fervour among their car driving readership as possible.

During the past week, both papers prominently covered Grant Shapps’ pledge to introduce tougher cycling laws, albeit with slightly different approaches to reporting what the Transport Secretary actually said

> Grant Shapps: Cyclists should have number plates, be insured and subject to speed limits

And you may have noticed yesterday – through reading road.cc, obviously – that a reporter from the Mail on Sunday spent a fair chunk of his Wednesday morning counting cyclists outside Buckingham Palace, in a bid to paint them as the red-light jumping scoundrels, or indeed ‘rats’, that they undoubtedly are in the eyes of the right-wing cognoscenti.

When he reported his findings through the medium of dog whistle, however, a number of cyclists on Twitter claimed that they were passing Ma’am’s house at the time of the Mail’s scientific survey, and pointed out that the road was closed to traffic and that some police officers told them to ignore the lights (as long as there were no pedestrians crossing, of course). None of which made it into the Mail’s article, of course.

> Cyclists blast Mail on Sunday’s “manufactured” and “dehumanising” ‘red light rats’ story

Well, not to be outdone, the Sunday Times offered a slightly different take on the whole ‘people not in cars are dangerous nuisances’ agenda, by aiming to divide and conquer the users of Britain’s “already crowded” cycle lanes.

Appealing to the kind of patriotic, flag-waving motorist who reminisces about the Second World War despite being born in 1972, the Times dubbed the so-called fractious relationship between those on two wheels the “Battle of Britain’s cycle lanes”.

Rather than focus on the need for an expansion of the country’s safe cycling infrastructure, the Times – which, ten years ago, launched an award-winning campaign to make Britain’s roads safer for people on bikes – claims that delivery, e-bike and e-scooter riders are “causing problems” and are “putting riders and pedestrians in danger”, despite the founder of cargo bike company Zedify pointing out that the UK’s narrow and “disjointed” cycle lanes have forced their employees to ride on the road.

Will it ever end?

09:28
Bike-friendly bus drivers

In happier news, thanks to a bike-friendly bus driver, transport journalist and road.cc contributor Laura Laker was able to make her meeting after all. More of this, please…

08:58
‘Why don’t cyclists ride in cycle lanes?’, part 1,325: Picnic edition

Now, here’s a bike lane obstacle you don’t see every day:

The Interneter of the Day award, however, surely goes to Bazza, for replying to Gaz’s tweet with this very topical and pointed pledge destined for the Mail’s front page (some of which he'll later backtrack on, I’m sure):

Rishi Sunak will be along any minute now, telling us that he’s ready to end the ‘war on cats’…

08:43
“Chapeau of the highest order to this cyclist”: Now that’s one way to avoid close passes…

While doing my best to continue scrolling past the litany of tweets lambasting the Mail for its committed and oh-so-shocking anti-cycling editorial line (more on that later… maybe, if I feel like it), I stumbled across this post from active travel campaigner Adam Bronkhorst, which showcased a rather ingenious method of enforcing the Highway Code’s 1.5 metre passing guidelines:

Although, for safety reasons, I would probably warn against this particularly pointy alternative solution to the same problem:

Unsurprisingly, Adam’s tweet reeled in (geddit? Fishing rod, reeled in? Yeah?) a few of the usual suspects, after they had finished digesting the Mail’s latest scandalous revelations, of course.

Thankfully, the phones and thumbs of Cycling Twitter were at the ready with some well-rehearsed retorts:

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

