How do you solve a problem like close passes?; “Battle of Britain’s cycle lanes”? More anti-cycling nonsense in the Times; Bike lane or personal picnic spot?; Jumbo-Visma play swapsies at the Vuelta; Bike-friendly bus drivers + more on the live blog

Seven thirty seven comin’ out of the sky, won't you take me down to the Basque Country on a midnight ride?

By now, the pro peloton will be well and truly sick of grand tour ‘travel days’, as they leave the Netherlands for Spain after the third foreign grand depart of the season.

Sam Bennett and Bora-Hansgrohe, however, will be able to relax and enjoy the 1,300-kilometre trek to tomorrow’s start town of Vitoria-Gasteiz, following a successful opening weekend on the Dutch flatlands.

The Irish sprinter put a difficult 12 months behind with a stunning return to form on the Vuelta a España’s opening weekend, finishing off lead-out man extraordinaire Danny van Poppel’s impressive work to storm to two consecutive sprint wins, beating former world champion Mads Pedersen into second on each occasion.

Finish to that stage was rather enjoyable. Very happy for Sam Bennett, who is now the Irish rider who has won a Grand Tour stage in the most countries: 4 Italy, Spain, France and the Netherlands#LaVuelta22 — Cillian Kelly (@irishpeloton) August 20, 2022

While Bennett had plenty to smile about, the grand old man of cycling Alejandro Valverde wasn’t happy with the opening few stages of his last ever Vuelta attempt:

Valverde not a fan of today’s route. ‘You’d better let me shower before I talk about it. The route, come on… If I say what I think… I’d better not speak because I’ll only get wound up. Good job we’re great bike handlers.’ Pretty sure there’s a José Mourinho meme for this. https://t.co/8l2QswILEb — Daniel Friebe (@friebos) August 21, 2022

The 42-year-old criticised the technical and potentially dangerous nature of the route in the Netherlands, after Stef Cras and Michael Woods were forced to abandon the race after two hard crashes on stages two and three respectively.

“We’ve had a lot of scares in general, because, well, the route… Better first I have a shower, then we can talk, because if I say what I think now, better I say nothing,” Valverde said after the stage.

“Fine, we’ve got through it, and now we’re going to Spain, so bien.”

When asked what specifically annoyed him about the route, the Movistar leader replied: “The route? The route? Hey, come on, don’t fuck with me. Nope, I’m not doing to say anything because I’m going to get hot under the collar. Bien, that’s it.

“No, man, these kinds of circuits just can’t be. It’s as if we’ve gone through the same village seven times. I don’t think there were any more villages out there that we could have gone through… I’ve said more than enough.”

Another rider affected by crashes, Ineos Grenadiers’ outgoing GC hope Richard Carapaz, dismissed Valverde’s argument that the stages were overtly dangerous.

“I’m fine, it was quite a quick stage and a little bit dangerous, but we got through it okay and now we’re heading for Spain, which is territory we know a little better,” the Ecuadorian former Giro winner said.

“Sometimes the stupidest crashes are the worst, but this time I was fine, nothing bad happened at all, it was just a scare. The team could get me back up to the peloton fairly quickly. The important thing is that I’m feeling fine and we’re heading for Spain.

“At the end of the day, all the Grand Tours have a few stages like this. Sometimes you just have to get through them as best you can.”

Most GC leaders from a single team in a single Grand Tour edition: 4:

US Postal (Vuelta 2004)

France (Tour 1957)

Galindo (Vuelta 1946) 3:

JUMBO (Vuelta 2022) and many others ¡ Venga @JumboVismaRoad ! @lavuelta_stats #Vuelta #vuelta2022 #LaVuelta22 — CyclingCols (@cyclingcols) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, as their rivals do their best to avoid crashes and misfortune, Friday’s TTT winners Jumbo-Visma are having a whale of a time passing the red leader’s jersey around the team bus…

#LaVuelta22

Jumbo-Visma be like: You get a red jersey, you get a red jersey, EVERYBODY GETS A RED JERSEY! — 314 days to TDF 🍀✨💛🖤 (@Chmura212) August 21, 2022

If Oomen doesn't get the red jersey in the next stage I will be very disappointed. — Cycling out of context (@OutOfCycling) August 21, 2022

‘A red jersey for you, Robert Gesink, a red jersey for you, Mike Teunissen, one for you, Edoardo Affini, four for you Glen Coco…’

Now, wouldn’t it be very Jumbo-Visma of the team to hold the jersey all the way to Madrid?