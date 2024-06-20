Cyclists “incredibly disappointed” as councillors vote to reopen formerly notorious junction to taxis – despite casualties dropping to “virtually nil” seven years since restrictions introduced after cyclist’s death

Cyclists in London say they are “incredibly disappointed” after councillors voted to allow taxi drivers access to the formerly notoriously dangerous Bank Junction, where traffic restrictions have been in place for seven years limiting the junction to cyclists, pedestrians, and buses only.

In May 2017, the junction and its surrounding streets, which sit in the heart of the City of London, were closed to all vehicles except buses and cycles on weekdays between 7am and 7pm, as part of an experimental trial introduced to address the widespread calls to improve the junction’s safety in the wake of the tragic death in 2015 of cyclist Ying Tao, who was killed in a collision with a lorry driver on her way to work.

After the trial period saw the number of people killed or injured at the junction fall by more than half, along with air pollution plummeting in the surrounding area and bus journey times being cut by up to five minutes, the 12-hour traffic restriction during weekdays was made permanent.

That decision was made despite the vocal opposition of London’s taxi drivers – of the 12 per cent of residents who opposed making the junction virtually traffic free during the consultation, 79 per cent were black cab drivers.

Bank Junction before it was closed to traffic other than buses and cyclists

According to a recent review of the junction, carried out on behalf of the City of London, over the past seven years the restrictions had reduced casualties to “virtually nil” in the area, with only one collision taking place in the 11 months leading up to November 2023.

However, despite the clear success of the scheme from a road safety perspective, on Thursday afternoon City of London councillors voted to allow taxis to access Bank Junction for a trial period, pending approval from Transport for London.

If Transport for London gives it the green light, the change, voted for by the City Corporation’s Court of Common Council, is expected to come into effect for 18 months from spring 2025, and will enable taxi drivers to access the junction between 7am and 7pm, Monday to Friday, alongside buses, cyclists, and pedestrians. Private car drivers, meanwhile, will remain unable to use the junction between those times.

Prior to the vote, plans to lift the restrictions were opposed by the London Cycling Campaign, who argued the current situation offers safety, environmental, and economic benefits for the area, along with – notably – financial and media giant Bloomberg, whose European headquarters is located next to the junction.

“As a major employer in the area our priority continues to the safety and wellbeing of our employees, visitors, and local community,” Bloomberg said in a statement earlier this week.

“We are therefore supportive of the current restrictions, which improve road safety and reduce carbon emissions, and do not want these changes to be reversed.

“We continue to review our own operations impacting traffic in the area, such as the frequency and consolidation of our deliveries to the building, and encourage the use of low emission vehicles and public transport where possible.”

Nevertheless, during today’s vote 57 per cent of council members voted in favour of reopening the junction to taxi drivers, while 21 per cent backed a plan to keep the restrictions as they are.

“The overall work programme at Bank Junction has meant that the junction is already a safer, more pleasant environment to travel through and we will carefully monitor the impact of re-introducing taxis into this vibrant area,” Shravan Joshi, the chair of the City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee, said in a statement.

“For those unable to use modes of active travel, or who need transportation when public services aren’t available, black cabs have the potential to enhance this public space in line with our Destination City policy to make the Square Mile a desirable, safe and inclusive visitor destination, boosting economic growth.”

Meanwhile, the chair of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, Paul Brennan, told the BBC following the vote that “common sense has prevailed” and that the lifting of the restrictions was “an important step towards ensuring the City of London is open and accessible”.

“We are confident once in place, this trial will demonstrate the importance of taxi access and benefit the immediate area and wider Square Mile,” Brennan said.

However, Simon Munk from the London Cycling Campaign said he was “incredibly disappointed in the decision”

“This goes against the City’s own transport strategy and City Plan 2040,” he said.

“The likelihood is that if this trial does go ahead in 2025, there’ll be increased road danger for those walking and cycling, delays to buses, and we’ll see fewer people ambling, sitting, snacking at Bank – and a wall of cabs instead.”