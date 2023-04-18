Panorama viewers blast “idiot bingo” during LTN episode; French police vs Bikes: Officer reverses into row of bikes – but were the bikes “asking for it”?; Happy National Day of Action on Close Passing!; Vingegaard’s creepy AI video + more on the live blog

Obviously, there’s a lot going on over in France at the moment, but that won’t come as any consolation for the poor cyclists who returned to their bikes in Strasbourg this morning, only to find them in a crumpled, broken mess.
And it certainly won’t make them feel any better that such blatant disregard for their mode of transport was carried out by one of the city’s police officers – hardly the most popular people in France right now – who was captured on video reversing his van, with a sickening clang of metal, into a row of parked bikes last night… only to immediately accelerate off down a side street.
The police hit-and-run on the bikes has been widely criticised over on French Twitter, with one user even claiming that the dodgy manoeuvre was an act of “revenge” following the recent weeks of protests against Emmanuel Macron’s highly inflammatory pension reforms.
“The key to getting your licence is to observe how the cops do it and do the opposite,” another tweeted.
However, one Twitter user – I really, really hope sarcastically – responded to the video by throwing in a few anti-cycling bingo greatest hits, this time focused on the prior actions of the stationary, inanimate bikes.
“Yeah, but we don't have the context,” they wrote. “The video begins just a few seconds before the incident, coincidentally. If it is, the bikes may have asked for it a bit too.”
Another joined in on the fun, posting: “No, but wait we don't have the context. We don’t know what happened before!”
I sincerely hope those are jokes. Like I’m almost 100 percent sure they are, but these days you never know…
This one, from Jean Christophe, is definitely a joke, anyway, straight from the live blog hall of fame: “The bikes didn’t have their helmets and yellow jackets, it’s their fault.”
Classic.
In any case, Strasbourg’s police have since confirmed that the bikes were “involuntarily hit” by the driver of a police van who was supervising last night’s pension protest in the northeastern city.
“We invite the owners of damaged bikes to come forward to the Strasbourg police station,” the police said.
I’m sure that’ll be a fun visit…
