Panorama viewers blast “idiot bingo” during LTN episode; French police vs Bikes: Officer reverses into row of bikes – but were the bikes “asking for it”?; Happy National Day of Action on Close Passing!; Vingegaard’s creepy AI video + more on the live blog

The reviews are in for last night’s episode of Panorama, where the BBC continued their recent theme of exploring ‘road rage’, ‘killer roads’, and ‘road wars’ by turning their attention to the ongoing debate over Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, which – as the Beeb’s climate editor Justin Rowlatt noted during the programme – have been “under near constant assault” in recent months.

In the likely event that you didn’t have the time, or willpower, to sit down for half an hour of LTNs, with a healthy smattering of traffic filters, Rob kindly summarised it for everyone on Twitter:

#Panorama So there you have it. LTNs, you’re either on the side of Hopkins, Fox & the Tax Payers Alliance OR people who would like to breathe clean air & not have their children killed by people who insist on travelling 12 minutes through a city in an SUV. You decide. — rob (@robpatrick) April 17, 2023

Like Rob, others weren’t impressed with some of the, ahem, interesting characters featured on the anti-LTN side, with one user describing the inclusion of views expressed by Katie Hopkins, Lozza Fox, and co as “idiot bingo”:

Taxpayers Alliance.. Katie Hopkins… Lawrence Fox.. It’s idiot bingo this evening.. #Panorama — mistress purdee (@Purdee) April 17, 2023

Blimey #Panorama is just amplifying mad conspiracy theories (in the name of balance?).

Laurence Fox, Katie Hopkins and the Tax Payers Alliance amongst other loons. — Jen🌻 (@Jennyflower) April 17, 2023

Taxpayers Alliance and Katie Hopkins being shown as credible sources? Orly? This is not what I would expect from serious journalism. #Panorama — Paul Treloar (@PaulieTandoori) April 17, 2023

HOw dArE thEy poTRay the NutTErs aS nUtTers on tHe tELevISioN#Panorama pic.twitter.com/UqtGskrGhK — Simon (mzdt [at] toot.wales) 🪗 (@mzdt) April 17, 2023

With respect #Panorama, the taxpayers alliance is one of those far-right Tufton St think-tanks whose funding at least in part to come from the fossil fuel industry.

I think we should take their views on cutting fossil fuel pollution with a pinch of salt — Paul Murphy 💚 (@pablonmurph) April 17, 2023

Some also criticised a segment of the episode which claimed that, under Oxford’s proposed traffic calming filters, which would only allow exempt motorists to drive through the city centre on a specified number of days, a 12-minute journey through the city would now take 20 minutes:

#Panorama A journey that now takes 12 minutes would take 25 minutes. What the fuck are you doing driving 12 minutes through the middle of a city 🙄 Drivers are babies. — Other Me (@othermeuk) April 17, 2023

Even the 12 minute journey zig-zagged all over the place. That journey would have been quicker and more direct on foot or by bicycle. — Yoav Tzabar (@ytzabar) April 17, 2023

Transporting fridges, mostly. — Noel Skum (@DanNethercott) April 17, 2023

However, others – such as Oxford-based courier service Pedal and Post – reckoned Panorama’s take on the LTN debate was “pretty balanced”:

Certainly interesting #Panorama episode on #ltns and transport policies Were passionate to make our streets safer, cleaner, healthier and greener and we're excited to continue to expand in Oxford Thank you to all who spoke to @BBCJustinR and was pretty balanced show pic.twitter.com/AtcrIcxNis — Pedal & Post Oxford (@PedalandPost) April 18, 2023

Though it’s probably best to steer clear of the anti-LTN side on Twitter (let’s just say that Godwin’s Law has been thoroughly exhausted).

Did you tune in last night? If so, what did you make of the BBC’s latest attempt at analysing the case for active travel?