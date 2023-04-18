Support road.cc

Live blog

Panorama viewers blast “idiot bingo” during LTN episode; French police vs Bikes: Officer reverses into row of bikes – but were the bikes “asking for it”?; Happy National Day of Action on Close Passing!; Vingegaard’s creepy AI video + more on the live blog

Live blog, what live blog? Having hastily dusted off the bloggy cobwebs, Ryan Mallon’s back for your Tuesday dose of cycling news and nonsense
Tue, Apr 18, 2023 10:03
Panorama viewers blast “idiot bingo” during LTN episode; French police vs Bikes: Officer reverses into row of bikes – but were the bikes “asking for it”?; Happy National Day of Action on Close Passing!; Vingegaard’s creepy AI video + more on the live blogAnti-LTN vandal sets bollard alight (credit - Oxford Liveable Streets)
14:48
Maurice Garin, eat your heart out

I like to think that this cunning runner, who was disqualified from last week’s Manchester to Liverpool ultra-running race for covering 2.5 miles of the 50 mile route in a car (yep, that’ll definitely get you DQ’d), is actually an aficionado of Tour de France history and was simply channelling the 1904 edition of the race, and the infamous train-jumping actions of Maurice Garin and Hippolyte Aucouturier.

Then again, maybe not…

14:17
Some, ahem, interesting cycling infra choices

Looks like Leith Walk’s infamous unicycle lane now has a Manchester-based contender for most pointless piece of cycling infrastructure:

13:43
Road bike category introduced by British time trial governing body to “get more people time trialling”
National time trial road bike Tamsin Miller - CTT

> Road bike category introduced by British time trial governing body to "get more people time trialling"

What do you think? Is the new road bike category more likely to convince you to head down to the local club 10?

Or is the misery, pain, and torture of time trialling just not worth it, even if CTT decides to one day include a ‘lazy person with the hairiest legs’ category?

In any case, I’m not sure what I’m going to do with my old, trusty Spinaci bars anymore…

12:41
“You risk your Giro for what?”: Fuming Tao Geoghegan Hart wins second consecutive Tour of the Alps stage – and immediately blasts “f***ing dangerous” finish

A flying Tao Geoghegan Hart outsprinted Jack Haig to take his second stage win in a row at the Tour of the Alps this afternoon – but the Londoner wasn’t in a mood to celebrate, as he crossed the line shaking his head at what he believed was a “dangerous” finish in Ritten.

After strong work from Ineos teammate Pavel Sivakov, who kept the race under control after breakaway survivor Simon Carr was reeled in on the climb, a select group of favourites entered the grounds of the speed skating arena in Ritten, where AG2R’s Felix Gall crashed on a tricky bends, narrowly avoiding race leader Geoghegan Hart.

The 2020 Giro d’Italia winner, sensing the danger of the constantly turning finale, then took control through the remaining corners, with clearly enough left in the tank to comfortably see off Bahrain Victorious’ Haig for back-to-stage wins.

However, rather than bask in the glow of his current imperious form, the typically forthright 28-year-old crossed the line visibly angry and immediately began venting his frustrations about the finish, which he colourfully described to Hugh Carthy as “so f***ing dangerous”.

“You risk your Giro for what? Felix Gall just crashed,” Geoghegan Hart could also be heard telling Sivakov, obviously worried that his current legs – which look as sharp as they have been since his Giro win – could be cruelly taken away from him by a potentially hazardous final kilometre, just weeks before he aims to regain the maglia rosa.

Little chance then of the Londoner heeding commentator Adam Blythe’s advice to “just be happy” with the win…

12:03
Anti-LTN vandal sets bollard alight (credit - Oxford Liveable Streets)
“You’re either on the side of Hopkins, Fox, and the Tax Payers’ Alliance OR people who would like to breathe clean air and not have their children killed by SUVs”: Viewers blast “idiot bingo” on BBC Panorama LTN episode

The reviews are in for last night’s episode of Panorama, where the BBC continued their recent theme of exploring ‘road rage’, ‘killer roads’, and ‘road wars’ by turning their attention to the ongoing debate over Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, which – as the Beeb’s climate editor Justin Rowlatt noted during the programme – have been “under near constant assault” in recent months.

> “Reasonably balanced or needlessly confrontational?” New BBC Panorama episode about low-traffic neighbourhoods raises concerns over stirring culture war

In the likely event that you didn’t have the time, or willpower, to sit down for half an hour of LTNs, with a healthy smattering of traffic filters, Rob kindly summarised it for everyone on Twitter:

Like Rob, others weren’t impressed with some of the, ahem, interesting characters featured on the anti-LTN side, with one user describing the inclusion of views expressed by Katie Hopkins, Lozza Fox, and co as “idiot bingo”:

Some also criticised a segment of the episode which claimed that, under Oxford’s proposed traffic calming filters, which would only allow exempt motorists to drive through the city centre on a specified number of days, a 12-minute journey through the city would now take 20 minutes:

However, others – such as Oxford-based courier service Pedal and Post – reckoned Panorama’s take on the LTN debate was “pretty balanced”:

Though it’s probably best to steer clear of the anti-LTN side on Twitter (let’s just say that Godwin’s Law has been thoroughly exhausted).

Did you tune in last night? If so, what did you make of the BBC’s latest attempt at analysing the case for active travel?

11:33
Ban on disposal of bike tyres in landfill moves closer

The banning of bike tyre and inner tube disposal in landfill looks to be a step closer.

Last month, the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) hosted a representation from the National Bicycle Tyre Recycling Scheme and heard that national coverage of collection points for used tyres and inner tubes is now in place, putting a potential end to the 9,300-plus tonnes which go to landfill each year.

2023 Michellin Power Cup Tubeless Ready Tyre 700 x 28C - 2.jpg

Read more here:

> Ban on disposal of bike tyres in landfill moves closer 

10:58
Move over Park Pizza Cutter, there’s a new Christmas gift king in town

Can’t wait for the Di2 version to come out, though I’m not sure Auntie Karen’s budget will stretch to anything more cutting-edge (see what I did there?) than Park’s tried and trusted model… 

10:30
Jonas Cringegaard: Is this the weirdest contract extension announcement video you’ve ever seen?

Apologies in advance for the inevitable nightmares this dystopian slice of cycling team PR will lead to, but here is how Jumbo-Visma – or should that be Jumbo-Dismal? – announced this morning that their Tour de France hero Jonas Vingegaard has signed a new contract extension, keeping him at the Dutch team until 2027…

Warning: The following clip contains super cringey AI-generated graphics. Viewer discretion is advised:

I have so many questions.

Which Jumbo-Visma staff member is obsessed with AI?

Why does it have the feel of a binned Pixar pitch?

And why, dear God why, is creepy baby Jonas speaking with an American accent?

It appears I’m not alone in being completely creeped out by perhaps the strangest cycling team video ever made:

Though I suppose it could have been worse. Creepy AI Jonas could have been playing the piano alongside Alexis Sánchez…

09:47
French police officer reverses into row of bikes in Strasbourg
French police vs Bikes: Officer reverses into row of bikes – but were the bikes “asking for it”?

Obviously, there’s a lot going on over in France at the moment, but that won’t come as any consolation for the poor cyclists who returned to their bikes in Strasbourg this morning, only to find them in a crumpled, broken mess.

And it certainly won’t make them feel any better that such blatant disregard for their mode of transport was carried out by one of the city’s police officers – hardly the most popular people in France right now – who was captured on video reversing his van, with a sickening clang of metal, into a row of parked bikes last night… only to immediately accelerate off down a side street.

The police hit-and-run on the bikes has been widely criticised over on French Twitter, with one user even claiming that the dodgy manoeuvre was an act of “revenge” following the recent weeks of protests against Emmanuel Macron’s highly inflammatory pension reforms.

“The key to getting your licence is to observe how the cops do it and do the opposite,” another tweeted.

However, one Twitter user – I really, really hope sarcastically – responded to the video by throwing in a few anti-cycling bingo greatest hits, this time focused on the prior actions of the stationary, inanimate bikes.

“Yeah, but we don't have the context,” they wrote. “The video begins just a few seconds before the incident, coincidentally. If it is, the bikes may have asked for it a bit too.”

Another joined in on the fun, posting: “No, but wait we don't have the context. We don’t know what happened before!”

I sincerely hope those are jokes. Like I’m almost 100 percent sure they are, but these days you never know…

This one, from Jean Christophe, is definitely a joke, anyway, straight from the live blog hall of fame: “The bikes didn’t have their helmets and yellow jackets, it’s their fault.”

Classic.

In any case, Strasbourg’s police have since confirmed that the bikes were “involuntarily hit” by the driver of a police van who was supervising last night’s pension protest in the northeastern city.

“We invite the owners of damaged bikes to come forward to the Strasbourg police station,” the police said.

I’m sure that’ll be a fun visit…

09:06
… And it’s not going brilliantly so far

Perhaps the motorist thought today was actually a National Day of Close Passing? Oh wait, is that not every other day?

