Lord calls for bad parking cyclists to get six months in prison; Festive ice rink or triathlon lane? Good luck riding in this bike lane; Snow way past; Pro races cancelled due to Covid-19; Alex Dowsett will do your nan's shopping + more on the live blog

Malaysian rider Azizulhasni Awang won gold in the keirin final of the Australian National Track Championships to become the first non-Aussie winner. Teammate Mohd Shah Firdaus Sahrom also won bronze.

Azizulhasni said: "Shah Firdaus and myself never expected this to come. First of all, I want to thank Cycling Australia for allowing us to be here and to race as guest riders as this was their national championships. We are very happy with what we achieved as we are still in the midst of a heavy training load and not geared towards competition.

“The Australians were at their best as they take this nationals seriously, so it’s a very good meet to gauge where we are at, which is not far from our performance in Berlin early this year."