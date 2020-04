Indian police filmed puncturing bike tyres of lockdown rule breakers; Milan reallocate street space to cyclists in response to pandemic; Chris Cuomo 'out of quarantine' (after cyclist reports spotting him outside); Mtb lawnmowing + more on the live blog

New: Bold plans from Italy. Milan seeks to prevent post-crisis return of traffic pollutionhttps://t.co/46k88knc4X — Laura Laker (@laura_laker) April 21, 2020

The Guardian reports that Milan's Strade Aperte plan will transform 35km of streets into cycling and walking infrastructure, which also includes new and widened pavements, 30kph speed limits and priority for cyclists and pedestrians.

Described as one of the most ambitious cycling and walking schemes in Europe, Milan is keen to prevent a return to the dangerous levels of pollution it was choking in pre-coronavirus; under the lockdown congestion from motor traffic has dropped by 30-75% and air pollution has fallen, according to The Guardian.

Deputy Mayor of Milan Marco Granelli said: “We worked for years to reduce car use. If everybody drives a car, there is no space for people, there is no space to move, there is no space for commercial activities outside the shops.​

“Of course, we want to reopen the economy, but we think we should do it on a different basis from before.

“We think we have to reimagine Milan in the new situation. We have to get ready; that’s why it’s so important to defend even a part of the economy, to support bars, artisans and restaurants. When it is over, the cities that still have this kind of economy will have an advantage, and Milan wants to be in that category.”

Last week it was announced Brighton had become the first UK city to restrict road access to cars to aid safe cycling and walking during the pandemic; as of yesterday Madeira Drive along the Brighton seafront was closed to motor traffic from 8am-8pm. ​