Near Miss of the Day 399: "For a terrifying second I thought they'd got us"

Police forces around the country have reported that many motorists are taking advantage of relatively quieter roads to break the speed limit - and in today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series, a father and son out cycling were nearly hit by a motorist overtaking a lorry at speed on a road in Suffolk.

The video was sent in by road.cc reader Jon, who said it happened on the Orford Road near Woodbridge last Thursday 16 April at around 1pm.

"It was like standing on the edge of a train station platform while an Intercity goes through without stopping," said Jon, who told us that the vehcle's wing mirror almost brushed the arm of his 16-year-old son, who was riding in front of him.

"I normally let close passes go as they are fairly common and I know police are busy, however it is my view that unless the driver is educated, they will end up killing someone.

"I'm an NHS nurse practitioner. I worked in A&E for 12 years so have some experience of witnessing tragedy.

"For a terrifying second I thought they'd got us. The car crossed the safety chevrons painted on the road (which are there to protect users of our lane as we were about to turn right onto a roundabout) and drove at us, head on, at speed.

"The police have thanked me for uploading the footage and 'on this occasion have dealt with this by means of a formal letter outlining the issue and offering words of advice'.

"Hopefully the lesson is learnt ... my hospital colleagues have enough to do at the moment without dealing with the carnage of speeding motorists."

