Mur de Huy: pros prepare for one of cycling's toughest climbs; Pogačar and Hirschi miss out due to Covid positive + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander will be picking out the best bits from the cycling world to take you through the middle of the week...
Wed, Apr 21, 2021 09:08
Mur de Huy (via wikimedia commons CC BY-SA 4.0)
08:47
Defending champion Marc Hirschi and Tadej Pogačar out of Flèche Wallonne after "false positive" Covid test

I'm sure we'll hear more about this throughout the day. Tadej Pogačar claims his UAE Team Emirates squad has been denied a start at Flèche Wallonne after what he called a "false positive" yesterday...

07:56
Have you climbed the Mur de Huy? Pros prepare to take on one of cycling's toughest climbs returns at Flèche Wallonne

Whenever you see a climb with the word 'mur' in its name you know it's going to be savage...The wall of Huy, to translate into English, is just that: a grind up 20 per cent gradients that never seems to end...

CANYON//SRAM went for a look at the climb yesterday, the punishing slopes make the pros look like us mere mortals just trying to get to the top...

 Here's more of what is in store for the pros later today...

If you've climbed the wall, get down in the comments and let us know if it is as hard as it looks on TV...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

