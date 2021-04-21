Mur de Huy: pros prepare for one of cycling's toughest climbs; Pogačar and Hirschi miss out due to Covid positive + more on the live blog

- News
Mur de Huy: Pogacar and Hirschi forced to pull out at the last minute because of covid positive tests in the team. Gutted.
Guy who predominantly showcases cars, starts to also share his positive experience with bikes. ...
At last an almost appropriate penalty for attacking a person who happens to be on a bike. Normally the bike acts as mitigation for any criminal act...
Would only work as an anti-theft device if the thief didn't have an iPhone. There's an 'anti-tracking' feature whereby your iPhone will alert you...
Im originally from a "rival" town just up the motorway from Bath, the quality of driving in Bath was a running joke for us in our late teens/early...
The other magic words are "But I'm a politician!"
It's interesting, isn't it? Whether on luggage or on clothing, it's a dead cert (or, almost a dead cert) that the zip will break before any other...
What is this???
Anecdote is not data, but I just finished an hour of fasted ride in lycra shorts, hi vis hoodie and wooly hat, doing laps on the dual carriageway,...
Total lack of situational awareness from the buildinga nd the railings there...