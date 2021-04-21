Video: Cyclist jumps out of way to avoid being crushed after lorry driver fails to see her

The husband of a cyclist who had to jump out of the way to avoid being crushed by a lorry driver who had not seen her has posted a video of the shocking incident to YouTube to underline the importance of looking out for footage.
The rider suffered “bumps and bruises” and her bike was damaged in the incident, which happened last Friday morning in Taupō, situated in the centre of the country’s North Island.
“My wife was cycling to work when a delivery truck on Lake Terrace not only cut the corner but came straight at her after failing to see her,” said YouTube user Jeff Lim in the description to the video.
“Fortunately, she was able to jump off her bike (camera is mounted on the bike) just as she saw the truck and managed to escape with just some bumps and bruises and damage to the bike.
“It could all have ended a lot worse. Thankful to the driver behind the truck who helped her get home safely as well as a couple of passerby's who helped push the bicycle home.
“The driver did stop and was apologetic. As much as the driver of the truck was at fault here, there is no need to bash or flame him.
“Police have all the details and are dealing with the incident.
“I am sharing this video to raise awareness for everyone driving to share the road carefully and to look out for cyclists, as they are the most vulnerable people on the road,” he added.
Food business Goodman Fielder, the owner of the truck, said that the driver had been suspended while it investigates the incident, reports NZ Herald.
“The driver has been stood down and is currently not rostered on duties,” said a spokesman.
“We have launched an investigation into this incident, which involved one of our distributor's trucks,” it added.
I have driven in many countries around the world and I'd have to say that New Zealanders are the most aggressive, impatient and insane drivers I've...
At least she didn't call it a tragedy.
Worse...I think Papitagem might have taken out Roglic by mistake instead of Pogacar. He made a second set of transfer taking out Roglic and...
May be I'm missing something, but you need an XDR free hub to run SRAM 12 speed not a Fulcrum/Campagnolo one. I have a set from Reynolds and a set...
Just prosecuting for the assault with a 'metal pole' which resulted in significant injuries would be an improvement on the usual mitigation because...
Seems like a method-of-transport-aggravated-assault to me....
You have surely been here long enough to know that cycling is pretty much always the link for these. However I don't think it needed more then a...
It's all well and good noting the depth, external width, and what size tyres you were using but what's the internal width of the rim?
Yup zips will always seep water and I have ruined many a multi tool that way. Speedsleev is my go to zipless bag , comes in many sizes and also...
I know right? All those beige Bath buildings might as well be camouflaged!