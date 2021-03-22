Support road.cc

news
Miscellaneous
rebel-wilson-instagram-stories

“F*ck people who don’t have their dogs on the lead” – actress Rebel Wilson after London bike crash

Australian actress posted picture of leg covered in ice packs to Instagram
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Mar 22, 2021 19:11
Rebel Wilson has criticised people who walk their dogs without keeping them on the lead after she suffered a leg injury while cycling in London.

The Australian actress – who has featured in films including Pitch Perfect, Bridesmaids and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – posted an image of her left leg covered in ice packs to Instagram stories yesterday.

The post was captioned: “F*ck people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road.”

She subsequently posted other videos of her riding around London prior to the crash, including cycling past Buckingham Palace.

However, she did not disclose where the crash that led to her injury happened, nor the exact circumstances.

Wilson is currently working on an as yet unnamed project in the British capital.

Cycling is part of a fitness regime for the 41-year-old that according to Mail Online saw her hit her weight-loss target of 75 kilograms at the end of last year.

Rebel Wilson
Dogs
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

