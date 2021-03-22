“F*ck people who don’t have their dogs on the lead” – actress Rebel Wilson after London bike crash

Rebel Wilson has criticised people who walk their dogs without keeping them on the lead after she suffered a leg injury while cycling in London.

The Australian actress – who has featured in films including Pitch Perfect, Bridesmaids and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – posted an image of her left leg covered in ice packs to Instagram stories yesterday.

The post was captioned: “F*ck people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road.”

She subsequently posted other videos of her riding around London prior to the crash, including cycling past Buckingham Palace.

However, she did not disclose where the crash that led to her injury happened, nor the exact circumstances.

Wilson is currently working on an as yet unnamed project in the British capital.

Cycling is part of a fitness regime for the 41-year-old that according to Mail Online saw her hit her weight-loss target of 75 kilograms at the end of last year.