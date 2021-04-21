Theft victim gets his bike back... after spotting it on TV

We’ve heard of cyclists who have fallen victim to theft managing to get their bike back after spotting it for sale online, often after they’ve gone to second-hand sales sites to see if it’s there... but here’s an even bigger stroke of luck. This bike theft victim was reunited with his pride and joy after it popped up in a TV news report on a burglary.

Donald Murray’s fat bike was stolen in Newton, near Boston, Massachusetts two months ago, and he had given up hope of ever seeing it again.

But he got a surprise when watching a news report on WCVB-Channel 5 of a burglar who had been caught in the act of a break-in – and who had been caught on CCTV turning up at the premises on Murray’s bike.

“I was watching the 11 o'clock news on Channel 5 and saw that somebody got arrested for a [breaking and entering]", he said.

“I watch the story and the gentleman – who I'd love to thank – had the videotape, and when the kid pulled up to his garage, he threw this bike down and I just go: ‘That's my bike!’”

Murray contacted police, who had taken possession of the bike when they arrested the burglary suspect.

He has now been reunited with the bike, which still had the police evidence tag attached when it was returned to him, and said he was looking forward to getting back out for a ride on it.