"If you use my lane, I'll use yours": Driver films himself using bike lane to overtake cyclist; Rain, rain and more rain...grim Roubaix forecast; Van der Poel hoping for wet cobbles; Bike lane petrol queues; Mudguard season + more on the live blog

Here we go... Dan Bigham's about to see if he can repeat the Joss Lowden magic by conquering the British Hour Record this afternoon. Dan's riding the same aero machine as Joss, the Argon Electron Pro with some Fast Forward Disc TSL wheels and Vittoria Pista Speed 2.0 23mm tyres.

Interestingly, Dan's bike is kitted out with some of his own WattShop kit, including the Olympic edition Pentaxi base bar and Anemoi aero extensions. That's an £8,500 cockpit alone...as per Dan's website.

He'll be turning a monster 64x14 out on the track too...

As for his kit, Dan's opted for the Kask Mistral helmet and a brand new Vorteq Hour Record edition skinsuit in WattShop colours of course.

Those are the details...the short of it is he's going to be a very aero lad powering around a velodrome for an hour...how far can he go though?