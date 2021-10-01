"If you use my lane, I'll use yours": Driver films himself using bike lane to overtake cyclist; Rain, rain and more rain...grim Roubaix forecast; Van der Poel hoping for wet cobbles; Bike lane petrol queues; Mudguard season + more on the live blog

Yesterday road.cc had a massive tantrum, which ended up with us having to create a new version of it and get rid of everything from yesterday... that means unfortunately yesterday's live blog was lost! Obviously we're really sorry about this, it's as frustrating for us as it is for you and it's certainly not how we wanted our day to pan out.
To very briefly summarise what happened yesterday... Joss Lowden broke the Hour Record, smashing the previous record to set a new distance of 48.405km. Read all about her bike here.
There were scenes of chaos around petrol stations again, with motorists seen using a cycle lane as a petrol queueing lane in Brighton.
Scottish MP Colin Smyth waded into a helmet row when he commented on the Twitter post of Green MSP Patrick Harvie.
And our big 'debate' of the day... someone on social media suggested that there should be a six-month trial banning cleats in London to encourage riders to stop/slow down at lights. A pretty wild suggestion, and many of you surprisingly didn't agree.
Peeta Stebbenwolf on Facebook said: "Cleats actually make you more stable on a bike, better at riding in a straight line & faster. For drivers who think they’re dangerous, try them! Oh & if you’re hit by a car, whether you were clipped in or on flats is likely to make little difference."
Sam Field added: "Maybe we could have 6 months with no booze so drivers drink and drive less?"
While Bobby Carvell suggested: "Just ban life and have done with it."