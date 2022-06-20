Support road.cc

news
Live blog

"You'll never forget your first time" on Leith Walk's bizarre zig-zag cycle lane + more on the live blog

Get your sun cream ready it's another scorcher on the live blog this week...Dan Alexander is kicking things off.....
Mon, Jun 20, 2022 09:04
6
"You'll never forget your first time" on Leith Walk's bizarre zig-zag cycle lane + more on the live blog
07:49
"You'll never forget your first time" on Leith Walk's bizarre zig-zag cycle lane

We've been here before...

In April, the City of Edinburgh transport convenor confirmed changes would be made to Leith Walk's protected cycle lane following criticism. I'm sure some would ask if said 'changes' are simply: ripping it up, designing something better, and starting again...

> ‘Moronic’: Edinburgh Council to make changes to bizarre zig-zag cycle lane after social media backlash

Here's how it feels to ride it, thanks to Dave McCraw for filming the chaos...

 Or rather, THIS is how it feels to ride it (without camera stabilisation)...

So, what else is wrong with it? (Bar the blatantly obvious)...

To a backdrop of criticism and social media jibes, transport convenor Lesley Macinnes said: "No-one is happy with the current situation but this is a far from finished part of the overall project. There are clear issues in how the design has been applied during construction and these have been raised as defects."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

