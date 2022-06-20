"You'll never forget your first time" on Leith Walk's bizarre zig-zag cycle lane + more on the live blog

We've been here before...

In April, the City of Edinburgh transport convenor confirmed changes would be made to Leith Walk's protected cycle lane following criticism. I'm sure some would ask if said 'changes' are simply: ripping it up, designing something better, and starting again...

> ‘Moronic’: Edinburgh Council to make changes to bizarre zig-zag cycle lane after social media backlash

Here's how it feels to ride it, thanks to Dave McCraw for filming the chaos...

Almost 20 years and £1bn+ in the making, you'll never forget your first time on the Leith Walk strategic cycle corridor. pic.twitter.com/JGq7FGsgUp — Dave McCraw (@david_mccraw) June 18, 2022

Or rather, THIS is how it feels to ride it (without camera stabilisation)...

The surface is extremely bumpy, with camera stabilisation turned off: pic.twitter.com/43b2DQBJoZ — Dave McCraw (@david_mccraw) June 18, 2022

So, what else is wrong with it? (Bar the blatantly obvious)...

You can come out of the supermarket and walk onto the cycle super highway without crossing any tactile paving (!) and visually, it might trick a pedestrian into not realising there's a cycle track at all due to the weird materials change: pic.twitter.com/rUEV6ZIyNs — Dave McCraw (@david_mccraw) June 18, 2022

And the pavement is absolutely, OBSCENELY narrow for a boulevard that is wider than the M8 most of the way down... pic.twitter.com/AP5zr9vJhM — Dave McCraw (@david_mccraw) June 18, 2022

To a backdrop of criticism and social media jibes, transport convenor Lesley Macinnes said: "No-one is happy with the current situation but this is a far from finished part of the overall project. There are clear issues in how the design has been applied during construction and these have been raised as defects."

I still cannot believe this is actually being built. We really spent limited tax funds on this. Someone was PAID genuine money to create this design and then somehow, thinking people approved it. Was the project remit create accidents and make Edinburgh look moronic? #Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/7jGkWfrJFl — Allasan Seòras Buc 🦓🌻 (@Airisaiia) April 6, 2022