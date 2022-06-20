Glastonbury urges fans to cycle to festival amid rail strike disruption

The Beatles may have told us that all we need is love – but if you’re planning on catching Paul McCartney on the Pyramid Stage this weekend, it turns out all you need is a bike.
150,000 music lovers (and those who just like partying in a muddy field) will descend on Worthy Farm this week for the iconic Glastonbury Festival, finally celebrating its 50th anniversary this year after two Covid-enforced cancellations.
However, these festivalgoers are facing severe travel disruption after Great Western Railway confirmed that there will be limited services through Castle Cary, the nearest station to the event, due to the RMT union’s planned national rail strike.
With the station only accessible on the Exeter to London route on strike days, Glastonbury’s organisers are urging people to ride their bikes to the festival, the site of which lies just south of Route 3 of the National Cycle Network, which runs between Glastonbury and Wells.
> Cardiff Bay Barrage bike route to be closed for four days due to music festival
Festivalgoers are being encouraged to take advantage of the Bike to Glasto scheme, set up in 2015 as part of the organisers’ bid to reduce audience transport emissions and to allow people to “arrive in as green a way as possible to the site”.
Bike to Glasto provides attendees with free, secure cycle storage in the 24-hour-staffed bike compound, as well as access to a dedicated camping field for cyclists.
For anyone not looking forward to lugging around panniers chock-full of festival essentials, cyclists can also pay £15 for return luggage delivery from drop-off points in Somerset and London, or for a home courier service.
> World's first 'immersive' music and cycling festival coming to UK
Cycling to music festivals has become increasingly popular in recent years, with events as diverse as Latitude, Shindig and Download all organising mass rides to their respective sites.
Cycling and rock and roll? Sounds like the perfect weekend…
In the local paper:...
Agreed. Of course if Richmond Park instituted a 100% ban on through traffic and also enforced its current ban on trade vehicles (which might well...
I knew it!
I think that's exactly what people are complaining about - a good selection of beautifully machined drop-outs and other cycling components would...
Dropping Martinez for Van Wilder wasn't my best decision. At least he got the team mate bonus.
I'm guessing there's no visible cabling because he's using Sram which I would presume is wireless? meaning only the brake hoses to hide?
That was pretty much my first thought when I read that too. ...
Yep, now fixed. Thanks!
This bell is not very rugged. I have purchased three (3) of the classic bells. All have failed. It always has to do with the hammer. On one it...
The current standard applicable in the UK (BS EN 1078) includes a perpendicular drop test onto a rigid anvil with an impact speed of 5.42 m/s ...