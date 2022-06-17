Support road.cc

Live blog

Tour de France concerns as Covid positives rock Tour de Suisse (Pidcock and race leader Vlasov OUT) but stage six goes ahead; Calls for race bubble to return at the Tour + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! The weekend is just around the corner, Dan Alexander will be bringing it home with your final live blog of the week
UPDATED Fri, Jun 17, 2022 09:56
26
11:07
10:33
Timmy Mallett making us all a little jealous
09:58
09:52
From 153 to 95...

Tour de Suisse stage six WILL GO AHEAD...just with significantly less riders than yesterday...credit to ProCyclingStats for the list...

Tour de Suisse abandons (ProCyclingStats)

 Here's what race organiser Oliver Senn had to say this morning: "The situation is not ideal, it is very sad that the Covid is spreading in the race and in the teams. But all the teams still in the race have agreed to restart, there is no other decision on today's stage."

09:42
"Everyone has the willies": FDJ sports director says peloton nervous of Covid with Tour de France two weeks away

Speaking to French outlet Ouest France, Groupama FDJ sports director Philipe Mauduit gave an insight into the mood in the bunch at Tour de Suisse, saying "everyone has the willies".

"For the moment, we cross our fingers because it falls hard next to us but we are not affected. This Friday morning, we feel it even more than yesterday and it was already impressive. It feels like coming back in February-March. Since yesterday, we have seen the return of masks everywhere," he said.

"We are not considering that [pulling riders from the race]. Because honestly, if they go back, they're on a plane, but who says they won't catch it on the plane? It can happen at any time, you have to accept it, but be more careful…"

And the sports director wants tougher Covid measures at the Tour: "We were amazed at not having any bubbles, the end of the masks, the return to life before... But is it really serious when we see what's going on? We must go back, reapply a strict bubble. It would be irresponsible not to. It's nobody's fault, that's how it is. A bubble is not magic, but it at least limits contamination. "

09:12
Tom Pidcock tests positive for Covid

Apologies if you couldn't care less about racing...but this is never ending...

Ineos Grenadiers' multi-disciplinarian is the next to leave Tour de Suisse having tested positive for Covid. Yesterday, team leader Adam Yates left due to the same reason, casting doubts on the team's Tour de France plans. A statement by the race organisation is expected later this morning. Surely this can't continue? Can it?

09:06
Race leader Aleksandr Vlasov OUT amid calls to cancel race

Race leader Aleksandr Vlasov, and teammate Anton Palzer, are both out of Tour de Suisse due to Covid positives, while Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl announced Louis Vervaeke is out too...

When will it end? Not yet... 

No word if Brambilla has Covid, but I make that 10 of the 22 teams (Movistar withdrew Alex Aranburu due to heatstroke) at the race who have lost riders (or their whole team) since yesterday. Any point in continuing the race?  

08:45
08:52
08:45
Bahrain Victorious statement

Bahrain Victorious will not start stage 6 at the Tour de Suisse due to a positive Covid-19 test this morning. The medical team conducted rapid antigenic tests on all riders and staff this morning after an isolated case of Covid symptoms for one of the riders. Since then, the two riders who abandoned the race ahead of stage 5 after gastrointestinal issues also returned positive Covid-19 tests this morning. Following the advice of our management, medical team and the race organisers, the team will withdraw from the race.

A statement by the Tour de Suisse Management will be published before the start of today’s stage 6.

08:42
Bahrain Victorious and Israel - Premier Tech riders also out of Tour de Suisse after Covid positives

The positive tests keep on coming...

07:49
Tour de France concerns as Covid positives rock Tour de Suisse

Two weeks today the Tour de France will get underway with a short time trial in Copenhagen. However, as the GC hopefuls, team players racing for selection, and fast men find their form over in Switzerland, that c word seems to be spreading through the peloton.

Yesterday, Adam Yates and the entire Jumbo-Visma squad left the race following positive tests. This morning, four riders from EF Education-EasyPost and two each from UAE Team Emirates and Alpecin-Fenix have joined the list...

Team boss Vaughters broke the news on Twitter...

 UAE Team Emirates have lost Marc Hirschi and Mikkel Bjerg, while two non-positive teammates, Joel Suter and Vegard Stake Laengen, have abandoned as a precaution.

"Unfortunately, like many other teams we have also had a surge in Covid-19 cases," the team's medical director said. "Our affected riders have been fully assessed, and are currently mildly symptomatic. 

"The riders sharing a room with the positive cases are deemed high-risk contacts, so in the interest of rider, team and community health, we decided it is best that they also be withdrawn. It’s a pity but the reality is that the virus is still with us as a society and we are monitoring our athletes regularly to be as careful as we can."

Alpecin-Fenix then, within the last 20 minutes, announced their team would leave the race too and that a "statement by the race organisation will follow later this morning".

The triple-header of abandons left some fans worried about the potential impact on the Tour de France...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

