Tour de France concerns as Covid positives rock Tour de Suisse (Pidcock and race leader Vlasov OUT) but stage six goes ahead; Calls for race bubble to return at the Tour + more on the live blog

Two weeks today the Tour de France will get underway with a short time trial in Copenhagen. However, as the GC hopefuls, team players racing for selection, and fast men find their form over in Switzerland, that c word seems to be spreading through the peloton.
Yesterday, Adam Yates and the entire Jumbo-Visma squad left the race following positive tests. This morning, four riders from EF Education-EasyPost and two each from UAE Team Emirates and Alpecin-Fenix have joined the list...
Team boss Vaughters broke the news on Twitter...
UAE Team Emirates have lost Marc Hirschi and Mikkel Bjerg, while two non-positive teammates, Joel Suter and Vegard Stake Laengen, have abandoned as a precaution.
"Unfortunately, like many other teams we have also had a surge in Covid-19 cases," the team's medical director said. "Our affected riders have been fully assessed, and are currently mildly symptomatic.
"The riders sharing a room with the positive cases are deemed high-risk contacts, so in the interest of rider, team and community health, we decided it is best that they also be withdrawn. It’s a pity but the reality is that the virus is still with us as a society and we are monitoring our athletes regularly to be as careful as we can."
Alpecin-Fenix then, within the last 20 minutes, announced their team would leave the race too and that a "statement by the race organisation will follow later this morning".
The triple-header of abandons left some fans worried about the potential impact on the Tour de France...