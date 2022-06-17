Tour de France concerns as Covid positives rock Tour de Suisse (Pidcock and race leader Vlasov OUT) but stage six goes ahead; Calls for race bubble to return at the Tour + more on the live blog

Speaking to French outlet Ouest France, Groupama FDJ sports director Philipe Mauduit gave an insight into the mood in the bunch at Tour de Suisse, saying "everyone has the willies".

"For the moment, we cross our fingers because it falls hard next to us but we are not affected. This Friday morning, we feel it even more than yesterday and it was already impressive. It feels like coming back in February-March. Since yesterday, we have seen the return of masks everywhere," he said.

"We are not considering that [pulling riders from the race]. Because honestly, if they go back, they're on a plane, but who says they won't catch it on the plane? It can happen at any time, you have to accept it, but be more careful…"

And the sports director wants tougher Covid measures at the Tour: "We were amazed at not having any bubbles, the end of the masks, the return to life before... But is it really serious when we see what's going on? We must go back, reapply a strict bubble. It would be irresponsible not to. It's nobody's fault, that's how it is. A bubble is not magic, but it at least limits contamination. "