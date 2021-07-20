Two cyclists killed days apart while riding in time trials

Two cyclists have been killed while taking part in time trials during the past week, with police in both cases appealing for information.

In the first incident, a rider taking part in a time trial organised by Beacon Roads Cycling Club on the K33/10S course was killed on the A46 between Salford Priors and Alcester in Warwickshire last Wednesday evening.

The fatal crash happened close to where 52-year-old Cath Ward of Solihull Cycling Club was killed when a motorist hit her from behind as she took part in a time trial in 2010.

Warwickshire Police said that they had “responded to reports of a collision involving a car and a bicycle on the northbound carriageway of the A46 between Salford Priors and Alcester at approximately 7.20pm.

“Ambulance crews, paramedics and an air ambulance were in attendance but despite best efforts, the cyclist, a 47-year-old-man from Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.”

Police have requested anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash can or other video, to call 101 quoting incident reference 388 of 14 July 2021.

The second fatality happened on the J2/9 course south of Knutsford in Cheshire when a 48-year-old rider was hit by a van driver in Goostrey shortly before 4pm on Saturday 17 July. The victim was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.

The cyclist killed in that crash has been named on social media by Warrington Road Club as Darren Maironis, a well known rider on the time trial scene in the north west of England, whose Velotik racing team paid tribute to him on Facebook.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision – or has any information, which could assist with their enquiries – to come forward.

Sergeant Simon Degg of Cheshire Constabulary said: “This is a busy route and it’s likely that there would have been a lot of people travelling in the area at the time.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or has seen anything significant.

“If you have any information – no matter how small – or dashcam footage, which could assist our investigation, then please get in touch.”

Police arrested the van driver, aged 42, who has since been released under investigation as their enquiries continue.

Anyone who has information in connection with this incident is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 quoting the reference IML 1039437.