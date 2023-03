"Would you let an eight-year-old cycle here?": Some classic British cycling infrastructure; Strade Bianche fever + more on the live blog

The A34 in Stockport looks fun...

Classic British cycle lane - would you let an 8 year old cycle here? pic.twitter.com/7RkpwBHqmu — Iain Roberts @slowbikeiain [at] urbanists.social (@slowbikeiain) March 1, 2023

Elsewhere...

The A34 has some whoppers... pic.twitter.com/W0CiLRppLt — Nathaniel Cleland (@bellezzasolocle) March 1, 2023

But perhaps it's a sign that things are (slowly) moving in the right direction regarding active travel infrastructure here in the UK that Stockport's council has details on its website of upgrades to this route, including a 5.6km pedestrian and cycle route along the A34 corridor.

"This includes a segregated cycle track and controlled crossings with connections to the wider Greater Manchester Cycle Bee Network and local public rights of way," the council promises, and the drawings also show a 3m-wide cycleway between the roundabout and Etchells Road, along one particularly charming stretch of the A34 (below)...

The major roundabout at the top of the route is to be made easier for cyclists and pedestrians to negotiate too, with improved crossings and shared-use paths, leading to the stretch of cycle lane mentioned previously and this...

Fair enough, I'd let my imaginary eight-year-old cycle along that... even if they'll probably be a teenager by the time anything like that's built around here...

Let's cross our fingers the completed project doesn't end up back on the live blog for a sarcastic kicking when pictures of the botched project go viral among Twitter's cycling community... c'mon Stockport Council, we're all rooting for you...