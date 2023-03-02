Colnago introduces C68 Allroad for the “light off-road” market

Colnago has officially released the 2023 C68 Allroad, its first model designed for both tarmac and light off-road use (as opposed to full-on gravel use). The Colnago C68 Allroad is based on the Italian brand’s C68 Road model but with its own geometry designed to be “more compact and comfortable” and with space for tyres up to 35mm wide.

“Compared to the C68 Road, the C68 Allroad has a shorter reach and a higher stack,” says Colnago. The rider’s upper body stays in a more upright position and their arms are less stretched out. This takes some weight off the hands and puts more on the saddle. This results in an increase in comfort, especially on rough surfaces or during long rides.”

That’s a pretty common approach. The size A550 C68 Allroad has a stack height that’s 10mm higher than that of the size 550 C68 Road, for example, and a reach that’s 10mm shorter.

The C68 Allroad’s fork legs and the stays are more widely spaced than those of the road model to accommodate tyres up to 35mm wide. That might not be enough for ruff ’n’ tuff gravel use but it’s designed to allow you to venture off well-maintained roads and onto light gravel, concrete, cobblestones… that kind of stuff. The tamer end of the gravel spectrum.

Colnago already offers the G3-X gravel bike with space for tyres up to 700x42mm or 650x47mm.

“Furthermore, to improve the performance on bumpy surfaces, the shape of the down tube is slightly different from the road version, and the chainstays and the seatstays are reinforced,” says Colnago.

The down tube has an octagonal profile that’s less pointed than you’ll find on the C68 Road.

“The result is the same superior ride feeling as the C68 Road, but enhanced for bigger adventures,” says Colnago.

As usual with the Colnago C Series, the C68 Allroad is made up of several modular parts rather than being a monocoque frame, and it’s made in Italy.

“Some of the joints are left visible, while others have been masked with a complex process of bandaging,” says Colnago. “The result is an essentially seamless frame, with a delicate stand out of the head tube and seat cluster.

The C68 Allroad will be available equipped with the following groupsets:

Campagnolo EPS

Shimano Dura Ace Di2

Shimano Ultegra Di2

Sram Red AXS

Sram Force AXS

…and with the following wheelset options:

Enve WS SES 3.4C

Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 45

Shimano Dura Ace C50

Shimano Dura Ace C35

Fulcrum Wind 400

Fulcrum Racing 600db

A C68 built up with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Shimano C50 wheels, Colnago CC.01 integrated handlebar, Prologo Scratch M5 CPC saddle, Pirelli P Zero Race TLR 700x30mm tyres is priced at €15,335 (that’s around £13,600 although we don’t yet have a confirmed UK price).

What’s the Colnago C68 Allroad all about? We’ll let Colnago explain because it’s worth knowing.

“The pursuit of beauty is what drives us to ride our bikes, to lose ourselves in the streets outside the city, to seek out new routes and new landscapes.”

Okay.

“Beauty is also the emotion we seek in every single product we make. A bicycle, for us, is a work of art. We take care of its proportions, details, materials and construction processes, and the C68 is the epitome of this concept.”

Riiiight.

“The C68 Allroad is a hymn to this constant search for beauty. A quest that never stops, not even when the asphalt ends.”

So there you go. And you thought it was just a new push-bike.

