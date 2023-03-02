Support road.cc

AG2R Citroën to race Strade Bianche in denim bib shortsAG2R Rosti denim bib shorts (Pauline Ballet/ AG2R Citroën)

AG2R Citroën to race Strade Bianche in denim bib shorts

The team's kit partner Rosti developed the bibs using stretch denim
by Dan Alexander
Thu, Mar 02, 2023 17:36
If you thought the brown shorts were controversial just take a look at what Greg Van Avermaet and Co. will be gracing the Tuscan countryside with come Saturday.

AG2R Citroën have been granted special authorisation by the UCI to wear denim shorts designed by the team's clothing partner, Italian brand Rosti, at the one-day race famous for its gravel stretches this weekend.

The team posted pictures from pro cycling photographer Pauline Ballet of their riders undertaking a recon of the route earlier today wearing the eye-catching bibs which have already caused quite the stir online.

And while some say they are a step up from the brown bottoms the team has become synonymous with, and perhaps even a respectable homage to the Carrera kit of the 1990s, others were left certain that crimes against fashion and cycling had been committed.

On the technical front, AG2R Citroën explained Rosti had developed the shorts during the off-season and made them from stretch denim, "a new innovation from Rosti for cycling clothing".

Made using a "patented yarn technology" the stretch denim will, the team says, aid movement, while one of Rosti's testers has previously said they had ridden 2,000km in shorts made of the material last summer to prove they do not chafe or retain moisture.

Rosti first set tongues wagging about the potential for AG2R to sport denim shorts in November when the clothing brand revealed the kit at Rouleur Live.

At the time, Rosti's general manager Marco Saggia explained to Cycling Weekly that the bib jeans were a mix of 48 per cent cotton, 22 per cent recycled polyester, 15 per cent polyester and 15 per cent elastane, although it has not been confirmed that the shorts the pros will wear on Saturday are identical to those unveiled last autumn.

What do you think? Another iconic set of bib shorts from the French outfit or are you begging for the brown back? 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

