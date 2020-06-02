Richmond Park partially reopens to cyclists; British Cycling's socially distanced standing starts; Victory for man who was turned away from recycling centre for arriving by bike + more on the live blog

SUPER TUESDAY: From today EVERYONE can cycle in Richmond Park again! Remember:

✔️You can only ride before 10am & after 4pm weekdays

✔️No cycling between Roehampton & Kingston gates

✔️Watch your speed when passing pedestrians or other cyclists & leave a 2m gap

✔️Stay safe! — RichmondParkCyclists (@RichmondPkCycle) June 2, 2020

The Royal Parks partially lifted a ban on cycling in London's Richmond Park this morning, allowing cyclists to ride in the park before 10am and after 4pm on weekdays, and on the condition that cyclists keep 2m gaps between themselves and others. Some of the first cyclists (other than commuting NHS staff and under 12's) to ride through the park since the ban in late March have been uploading footage to social media.

Welcome back Rick and thanks for sharing. Good to see. Take care. https://t.co/VhPHQWSEp1 — The Royal Parks (@theroyalparks) June 2, 2020

Some sections are still closed to cyclists, such as the park roads on the eastern side of the park around Priory Lane and Broomfield Hill; and with some allegedly already spotted flouting that rule this morning, some cyclists are urging people to stick to the rules to ensure the Royal Parks don't impose another outright ban.