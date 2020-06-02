Back to news
Live blog

Richmond Park partially reopens to cyclists; British Cycling's socially distanced standing starts; Victory for man who was turned away from recycling centre for arriving by bike + more on the live blog

Welcome to Tuesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty in charge and Simon MacMichael making some contributions this evening...
Tue, Jun 02, 2020 09:23
08:57
A socially distanced standing start

British Cycling say they have had to get creative to ensure social distancing is still maintained while their track cyclists get back into the swing of training on the velodrome.

08:49
Thames Valley Police appealing for witnesses after two cyclists killed in collision with car

The two cyclists, aged 52 and 56, were sadly both pronounce dead at the scene on the A40 Wycombe Road in High Wycombe last night - full story to follow.

08:07
Cyclists return to Richmond Park - but are warned to keep to the rules

The Royal Parks partially lifted a ban on cycling in London's Richmond Park this morning, allowing cyclists to ride in the park before 10am and after 4pm on weekdays, and on the condition that cyclists keep 2m gaps between themselves and others. Some of the first cyclists (other than commuting NHS staff and under 12's) to ride through the park since the ban in late March have been uploading footage to social media.

Some sections are still closed to cyclists, such as the park roads on the eastern side of the park around Priory Lane and Broomfield Hill;  and with some allegedly already spotted flouting that rule this morning, some cyclists are urging people to stick to the rules to ensure the Royal Parks don't impose another outright ban.

08:15
Man who was turned away from a Devon reycling centre because he arrived by cargo bike

Caspar Hughes questioned the decision to turn him away and only allow those in motor vehicles to use the ECC Recycling Centre in Exeter last week - and it appears this may have led to change, with vehicle restrictions being eased today to allow pedal cycles and bikes with trailers "with social distancing in place".

Jack Sexty

