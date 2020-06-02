Two cyclists killed in Buckinghamshire crash involving Volkswagen Golf car

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after two cyclists were killed in a collision involving a grey Volkswagen Golf R car in High Wycombe.

Paramedics attended the incident but the victims, men aged 52 and 56 who lived locally, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm yesterday evening on the A40 Wycombe Road, near the junction of Old Dashwood Hill.

Thames Valley Police said that the victims’ next-of-kin were being supported by specially trained officers, and that the driver of the car is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Inspector Andy Tester of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “This incident has tragically led to the deaths of two cyclists. Our thoughts remain with their families at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

“As such we are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to please come forward.

“Additionally we would ask anyone who may have seen a Grey Volkswagen Golf R or the two cyclists travelling on the A40 Wycombe Road near to the junction of Old Dashwood Hill prior to 6.30pm to please get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone who was travelling on the same stretch and has dash-cam footage to please check it to see if it may show either the cyclists or the Golf,” he added.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 1111 01/06/20.

Around 100 cyclists are killed each year on Great Britain’s roads, but individual incidents in which more than one rider is killed are very rare – indeed, during the past decade, only two such cases spring immediately to mind.

In February 2014, John Morland, aged 30, and 39-year-old Kris Jarvis, were killed on the evening of 13 February when they were hit by a black BMW car in Purley-on-Thames, Berkshire.

The driver Alexander Walter, was jailed for 10 years three months after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and other offences including aggravated vehicle-taking, driving while disqualified, and driving while uninsured.

He lost a subsequent appeal to try and have the jail sentence shortened.

> Drunk, speeding driver who killed two cyclists loses appeal against length of sentence

The previous year, disqualified driver Nicholas Lovell, 38, was jailed for 10 years and six months and banned from driving for life for killing husband and wife Ross, 34, and Clare Simons, 30, when he crashed into them in Bristol as they rode their tandem bike while he was trying to get away from a police car.

> Killer driver sentenced to 10 years and 6 months for deaths of Bristol tandem couple