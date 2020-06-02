Near Miss of the Day 418: Dangerous overtake by Howdens Joinery lorry driver

One thing you really don’t want when you’re out on your bike is an impatient lorry driver beeping their horn as they overtake you, then pulling in too soon, as happened to one road.cc reader in Cambridgeshire last week. And to add to the frustration at the close pass, he was told by police to whom he submitted the footage that he would not be informed of what, if any, action they would take against the driver.

Despite the date on the video camera having reset to 2017, the footage was actually filmed last Wednesday morning by road.cc reader Scott, who was out for a ride on the A1307 south east of Cambridge.

He told us: “This character in his Howdens Joinery truck was not happy having to have sat behind a bike I guess ... petulant swing of trailer back into the lane narrowly missing the kerb (and me) despite lack of oncoming traffic deserves some merit.”

Scott submitted the footage to Cambridgeshire Constabulary and in the email he received he was told to remove it from social media and that “I wouldn't be being informed of outcomes of any investigation should they proceed!

“So on that less than satisfactory note I'm happy for you guys to link to it and publicise the hell out of this crappy behaviour,” he added.

