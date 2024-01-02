Stagecoach bus company reports no offence committed after cyclist made "citizen's arrest" on driver over alleged close pass which "nearly wiped him out"

Bus operator Stagecoach has investigated and responded to an allegation an employee driving one of its vehicles in Hull must have been "under the influence of alcohol or drugs" when they "nearly wiped out" a cyclist, the bicycle rider then boarding the bus and making a "citizen's arrest" following the incident.
Officers from Humberside Police attended the scene on Monday 18 December following a report from a member of the public of "suspected drink driving", Hull Live reports, but no offences were deemed to have been committed.
The cyclist reported the driver had "nearly wiped him out" during an overtake. Having stopped in front of the vehicle, the cyclist then boarded the bus and confronted the driver, telling passengers that he believed the driver to be "under the influence of alcohol or drugs" and placing the Stagecoach employee under a "citizen's arrest" as the police were called.
On top of the police response, which found no offence to have been committed, Stagecoach East Midlands said a full internal investigation would be launched, CCTV footage reviewed and the driver breathalysed.
The bus company concluded no offence had been committed and that the cyclist was not put at risk.
"We take all complaints very seriously, and have responded to the 'citizen's arrest' incident in Hull with an internal investigation, as well as a review of all CCTV footage. From this, we can confirm that the driver did not put the cyclist at risk in any way," a spokesperson said.
"The driver braked, indicated to overtake, and gave the cyclist plenty of room. The police review raised no concerns with the staff member regarding this incident, and found that no offence had been committed. As part of an internal follow-up in response to the accusation, the driver was also breathalysed, and the results came back negative."
Humberside Police said enquiries were carried out to understand the circumstances of the report, with "those involved spoken to and it was established that no offences of this nature were found to have been committed. Anyone with any information in relation to this incident can call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 121 of 18 December."
In September, a London cyclist told road.cc of their experience of the driver of an out-of-service Go-Ahead London bus tailgating him before trying to call the police for "getting on his nerves".
> "I've got a cyclist here!": Bus driver who tailgated cyclist tries calling the police for "getting on his nerves"
The driver was disciplined over the incident, Go-Ahead London apologising to the cyclist and confirming that the bus driver had "been dealt with formally, in accordance with our company's disciplinary procedure" as he "did not carry out his duties to the standard expected".
Add new comment
7 comments
This is such a weird story. How did he make a citizen's arrest on the driver while they were in their cab? Did the driver get out and then get pinned to the floor?
At the most basic level you can simply inform someone verbally that they are under (citizen's) arrest and that they are obliged to wait with you until the police arrive. There's no requirement to use physical restraint and indeed for the avoidance of potential charges against oneself or potential harm from the arrestee it's very advisable not to unless you believe that there is a danger that if unrestrained they will harm themselves or others or that they have committed a crime of such a serious nature that the use of force is justified to stop them absconding.
You can only make a citzen's arrest for an indictable offence, so unless you are very well versed in the law, it may be best to video anything.
https://www.stuartmillersolicitors.co.uk/what-is-an-indictable-offence-i...
It is more complicated than that-it can for example include common assault and criminal damge. I don't think anyone, unless seeking to prevent someone commtting serious crime, should be making a citizens arrest.
That was the point of the link ...
Sure but the article only seeks to identify what might be an indictable offence.
Whether you can make a citizens arrest is further complicated by interraction of s3 criminal law act 1967 ( use of force to detain someone suspected of committing a crime etc) and s24 of PACE (the indictable bit) I would agree s24 and the need for an indictable offence is the more important. S3 is still there and is a bit of a minefield for us criminal defence lawyers where,say, a client, intervens to stop a crime and things escalate, or where an occupier challenges a burglar.
All a bit bizarre. Let's see the footage, Stagecoach, so we can make our own minds up.