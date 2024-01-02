Stagecoach bus company reports no offence committed after cyclist made "citizen's arrest" on driver over alleged close pass which "nearly wiped him out"

Bus operator Stagecoach has investigated and responded to an allegation an employee driving one of its vehicles in Hull must have been "under the influence of alcohol or drugs" when they "nearly wiped out" a cyclist, the bicycle rider then boarding the bus and making a "citizen's arrest" following the incident.

Officers from Humberside Police attended the scene on Monday 18 December following a report from a member of the public of "suspected drink driving", Hull Live reports, but no offences were deemed to have been committed.

The cyclist reported the driver had "nearly wiped him out" during an overtake. Having stopped in front of the vehicle, the cyclist then boarded the bus and confronted the driver, telling passengers that he believed the driver to be "under the influence of alcohol or drugs" and placing the Stagecoach employee under a "citizen's arrest" as the police were called.

On top of the police response, which found no offence to have been committed, Stagecoach East Midlands said a full internal investigation would be launched, CCTV footage reviewed and the driver breathalysed.

The bus company concluded no offence had been committed and that the cyclist was not put at risk.

"We take all complaints very seriously, and have responded to the 'citizen's arrest' incident in Hull with an internal investigation, as well as a review of all CCTV footage. From this, we can confirm that the driver did not put the cyclist at risk in any way," a spokesperson said.

"The driver braked, indicated to overtake, and gave the cyclist plenty of room. The police review raised no concerns with the staff member regarding this incident, and found that no offence had been committed. As part of an internal follow-up in response to the accusation, the driver was also breathalysed, and the results came back negative."

Humberside Police said enquiries were carried out to understand the circumstances of the report, with "those involved spoken to and it was established that no offences of this nature were found to have been committed. Anyone with any information in relation to this incident can call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 121 of 18 December."

In September, a London cyclist told road.cc of their experience of the driver of an out-of-service Go-Ahead London bus tailgating him before trying to call the police for "getting on his nerves".

The driver was disciplined over the incident, Go-Ahead London apologising to the cyclist and confirming that the bus driver had "been dealt with formally, in accordance with our company's disciplinary procedure" as he "did not carry out his duties to the standard expected".