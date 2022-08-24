Katie Archibald reveals she tried to save life of partner Rab Wardell

Katie Archibald has revealed how she desperately tried to save the life of her partner Rab Wardell, who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed yesterday morning, just 48 hours after he had won the Scottish MTB XC Championship, and has also spoken of her devastation at his death.

> XCO racer Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish Championship

In an emotional post on Twitter earlier today, Archibald said: “I think you've heard that Rab died yesterday morning.

“I still don't understand what's happened; if this is real; why he'd be taken now – so healthy and happy.

“He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn't bring him back.

“Mine stopped with it,” the 28-year-old continued. “I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he's gone. I can't describe this pain.”

> “Utterly heartbreaking” – Rab Wardell tributes

The two-time Olympic champion thanked everyone who had paid tribute to Wardell, adding: “I can't bear to talk about him in the past tense to say anything myself. You mean everything to me, Rab. I love you.”

arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn't bring him back. Mine stopped with it. I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he's gone. I can't describe this pain. Thank you to... 2/ — Katie Archibald (@_katiearchibald) August 24, 2022

those making tributes. I can't bear to talk about him in the past tense to say anything myself. You mean everything to me, Rab. I love you. — Katie Archibald (@_katiearchibald) August 24, 2022

The evening before his death Wardell, aged 37 had appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme, where he spoke about his national championship victory on Sunday despite puncturing three times during the race at Kirroughtree Forest, Dumfries & Galloway.

“To be honest, it was a bit of a disaster, but I just have to keep on trucking and keep racing,” he said.

“I guess I still felt confident that I'd be able to catch the leaders and win so I just gave it my best shot – what more can you do?” added Wardell.