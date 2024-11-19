Pinarello launches F1, the least expensive model in the F Series road bike range at £3,000

Pinarello has launched a new model in its F Series of road race bikes, the F1 coming with Shimano’s 105 (mechanical) drivetrain and WH RS-171 wheelset as standard at a price of £3,000. Yes, three grand is still a lot of money, but the existing F9 is £9,500, the F7 is £7,000, and the F5 is £4,500. It’s all relative!

The Pinarello F1 is intended to sit as a high-performance model that’s the equivalent of Pinarello’s existing X1 endurance bike.

Pinarello says, “The range is designed to excel on any terrain and is as adept at climbing as it is comfortable on high-speed descents.”

Pinarello has kept the price below that of the other models in the F Series by using a lower grade of carbon fibre. Like the existing Pinarello X1 105, the F11 uses Toray’s T600 carbon. Plus, of course, the groupset is a lower tier; this is Shimano mid-range 105 in its mechanical version rather than the 105 Di2 components found on the F5, for example.

You still get features found on the higher level bikes, including an asymmetric frame that’s designed to handle the differing forces applied to either side, a down tube that’s recessed to work aerodynamically with water bottles in place, and fully integrated cables. You also get an integrated seatpost clamp and the compact rear triangle is designed to take tyres up to 30mm wide. The Onda fork is intended to reduce shocks from the road.

Pinarello says, “Available in nine sizing options, the F1 has been expertly designed to deliver precise competition geometry, uncompromising lightness and unrivalled speed.”

It doesn’t offer an exact weight to back up that claim, but we always take brands’ weight claims with a pinch of salt anyway, so no loss there.

The F1 is available in two colour options: Formula Red and Formula Blue, and, as mentioned, it is priced at £3,000.

Pinarello has also unveiled new colours for the other F Series bikes. The F5 (below) is now available in Cobalt Blue and the F7 comes in Blue Sapphire and Lunar White.

The F5 still remains available in Furious White, and the F7 is still available in Furious Black. The F9 comes in Fastest Green.

In addition to the new colour options, the F7 and F9 models can now be bought with Ultrafast 45 wheels from Pinarello’s component brand MOST.

Find out more about the Pinarello F Series at pinarello.com.