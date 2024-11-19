Support road.cc

Pinarello launches F1, the least expensive model in the F Series road bike range at £3,000

F1 comes with a Shimano 105 (mechanical) groupset and a £3,000 price tag
by Mat Brett
Tue, Nov 19, 2024 14:08
Pinarello has launched a new model in its F Series of road race bikes, the F1 coming with Shimano’s 105 (mechanical) drivetrain and WH RS-171 wheelset as standard at a price of £3,000. Yes, three grand is still a lot of money, but the existing F9 is £9,500, the F7 is £7,000, and the F5 is £4,500. It’s all relative!

The Pinarello F1 is intended to sit as a high-performance model that’s the equivalent of Pinarello’s existing X1 endurance bike.

2025 Pinarello F1 - 6.jpeg

Pinarello says, “The range is designed to excel on any terrain and is as adept at climbing as it is comfortable on high-speed descents.”

Pinarello has kept the price below   that of the other models in the F Series by using a lower grade of carbon fibre. Like the existing Pinarello X1 105, the F11 uses Toray’s T600 carbon. Plus, of course, the groupset is a lower tier; this is Shimano mid-range 105 in its mechanical version rather than the 105 Di2 components found on the F5, for example.

2025 Pinarello F1 - 8.jpeg

You still get features found on the higher level bikes, including an asymmetric frame that’s designed to handle the differing forces applied to either side, a down tube that’s recessed to work aerodynamically with water bottles in place, and fully integrated cables. You also get an integrated seatpost clamp and the compact rear triangle is designed to take tyres up to 30mm wide. The Onda fork is intended to reduce shocks from the road.

2025 Pinarello F1 - 4.jpeg

Pinarello says, “Available in nine sizing options, the F1 has been expertly designed to deliver precise competition geometry, uncompromising lightness and unrivalled speed.”

It doesn’t offer an exact weight to back up that claim, but we always take brands’ weight claims with a pinch of salt anyway, so no loss there.

> Check out our Shimano 105 R7100 Mechanical 12-Speed Groupset review 

The F1 is available in two colour options: Formula Red and Formula Blue, and, as mentioned, it is priced at £3,000.

2025 Pinarello F1 - 5.jpeg

Pinarello has also unveiled new colours for the other F Series bikes. The F5 (below) is now available in Cobalt Blue and the F7 comes in Blue Sapphire and Lunar White.

2025 Pinarello F5 - 1

The F5 still remains available in Furious White, and the F7 is still available in Furious Black. The F9 comes in Fastest Green.

In addition to the new colour options, the F7 and F9 models can now be bought with Ultrafast 45 wheels from Pinarello’s component brand MOST.

Find out more about the Pinarello F Series at pinarello.com.

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Rendel Harris
WH RS-171 wheelset is currently £99 at Merlin Cycles, who also have the 105 mechanical groupset for £550. You're paying an awfully big chunk of the purchase price for the privilege of having the name on the frame, it would seem…

mark1a
Lawyers acting for Liberty Media in 5 - 4 - 3 - 2 - 1...

 

stonojnr replied to mark1a
Yes, I hope they haven't really called it the F1 and it's Fn+1or something more abstract, because its absolutely a formula for F1s lawyer time on trademarks to engage on.

Whilst we await the inevitable Pinarello renaming, here's a Specialized SL8 works custom made for F1 driver Carlos Sainz

quiff replied to stonojnr
stonojnr wrote:

Yes, I hope they haven't really called it the F1 and it's Fn+1or something more abstract, because its absolutely a formula for F1s lawyer time on trademarks to engage on.

Nope, it's really just F1. And to really get their attention, they're selling it in colours called Formula Red and Formula Blue...  

