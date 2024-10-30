“For every truck that pulls out without thinking, there is a cyclist with no helmet”: Cargo bike boss calls for cyclists to “be courteous to motorists and not fly through red lights”, as streets are filled with “warring factions” + more on the live blog

“For every car that cuts in to a cycle path there is a bicycle sailing through a red light.”

If you read the above quote out of context, you’d probably assume it was uttered by Nick ‘Mr Loophole’ Freeman, a Telegraph columnist, or some eejit off GB News.

You probably wouldn’t have guessed it was attributed to the co-founder of an ultra-low emissions cargo bike courier company in Oxford, however.

But, in an interview with the Oxford Mail this week, Velocity Cycle Couriers’ director Jake Swinhoe claimed that the current pitiful state of the city’s roads – which he says are currently contested between “warring factions” of cyclists and drivers – could be at least partly improved by people on bikes endeavouring “to be visible, and not fly through red lights, and be courteous to motorists”.

Velocity Cycle Couriers, Oxford

“There will come a day when motorists and cyclists amble along together, happily sharing the roadways with a friendly smile and a wave to acknowledge each other as fellow travellers with equal rights,” Swinhoe told the newspaper.

“Sadly the streets of Oxford paint a far more divided picture with warring factions shaking angry fists and hurling expletives at each other.

“For every car that cuts in to a cycle path there is a bicycle sailing through a red light. For every truck that pulls out without thinking once, thinking twice, then thinking bike, there is a cyclist with no lights at night and no helmet.

“Cargo bikes are becoming more and more common on our streets and the debate goes on about unlicensed, uninsured, and irresponsible riders who don’t pay road tax and think they own the roads, but is this the case from the point of view of a professional commercial cycle courier company?”

> Camera to fine rule-breaking drivers as safety measure introduced after cyclist's death still being ignored

Velocity Cycle Couriers was established in 2022 – the same year cyclist Dr Ling Felce was killed at Oxford’s notorious Plain roundabout by an unlicensed, uninsured driver of a 32-tonne tipper truck, who was under the influence of cocaine at the time – and currently works with 80 local businesses with the aim of cutting emissions and air pollution in the city.

“Our riders will be out in all weather – rain, snow, frost and high winds – but are trained to obey the rules of the road and always consider other road users,” Swinhoe continued, arguing that there are “good and bad road users”.

“If an absent-minded tourist steps into the road with their face in a mobile phone we try to swerve past, give a jaunty ring on the bell and a cheery ‘hello’, even though this can be testing.

“Velocity have been on the streets of Oxford for more than two-and-a-half years and have learned a great deal about how to get around our city and how to best get along with fellow road users.

> “Is the focus road safety?” Volunteer speed watchers accused of “spreading nonsense” after claiming “several cyclists clocked over 30mph” on 20mph street, while dismissing drivers’ speeds as “on average 25-35mph”

“In that time there have been two accidents involving cargo bikes – one where a delivery van reversed into our bike and an amicable resolution of buying us a new mudguard was agreed, the other had a car shunt a stationary cargo bike, causing some damage and then speeding off before our rider knew what happened.

“Luckily this has meant us not having to trouble the extremely expensive insurance policies we have for our bikes and riders or cause any damage to other road users, pedestrians, or brick walls.

“I personally am a bike rider and a motorist – I am conscious that a car or van does a lot more damage to a bike rider than a bike to a car so try to give cyclists a safe distance and a stress-free ride when I am on four wheels.

“Though equally when on a bike I endeavour to be visible, and not fly through red lights, and be courteous to motorists.”