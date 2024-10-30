Support road.cc

“For every truck that pulls out without thinking, there is a cyclist with no helmet”: Cargo bike boss calls for cyclists to “be courteous to motorists and not fly through red lights”, as streets are filled with “warring factions” + more on the live blog

All eyes may be on the House of Commons, but you’ll be pleased to hear that Ryan Mallon’s still resolutely focused on keeping you up to date with the latest cycling news – and the occasional funny video – on this Budget Day edition of the live blog
Wed, Oct 30, 2024 09:58
31
“For every truck that pulls out without thinking, there is a cyclist with no helmet”: Cargo bike boss calls for cyclists to “be courteous to motorists and not fly through red lights”, as streets are filled with “warring factions” + more on the live blogCyclist on road next to a lorry (image: British Cycling)
14:14
Get this on the Christmas list immediately! Wout van Aert sponsor Ethias releases limited edition ‘Mini Wout’ cuddly toy

The Santa lists are filling up across the continent at the sight of the second-best cycling-related cuddly toy ever released… (with first spot going to the Highland cow from the Glasgow world championships, naturally.)

The unflattering badger-like hair, nose, the skinny arms and legs – it’s a masterpiece.

Hey, and at least anyone who nabs a ‘Mini Wout’ can enjoy it a good deal more than the Belgian’s old NFT range, anyway.

09:06
Commuter cyclists in London stoped at light with van in background - copyright Simon MacMichael
“For every truck that pulls out without thinking, there is a cyclist with no helmet”: Cargo bike boss calls for cyclists to “be courteous to motorists and not fly through red lights”, claiming streets are filled with “warring factions”

“For every car that cuts in to a cycle path there is a bicycle sailing through a red light.”

If you read the above quote out of context, you’d probably assume it was uttered by Nick ‘Mr Loophole’ Freeman, a Telegraph columnist, or some eejit off GB News.

You probably wouldn’t have guessed it was attributed to the co-founder of an ultra-low emissions cargo bike courier company in Oxford, however.

But, in an interview with the Oxford Mail this week, Velocity Cycle Couriers’ director Jake Swinhoe claimed that the current pitiful state of the city’s roads – which he says are currently contested between “warring factions” of cyclists and drivers – could be at least partly improved by people on bikes endeavouring “to be visible, and not fly through red lights, and be courteous to motorists”.

Velocity Cycle Couriers, Oxford

Velocity Cycle Couriers, Oxford

“There will come a day when motorists and cyclists amble along together, happily sharing the roadways with a friendly smile and a wave to acknowledge each other as fellow travellers with equal rights,” Swinhoe told the newspaper.

“Sadly the streets of Oxford paint a far more divided picture with warring factions shaking angry fists and hurling expletives at each other.

“For every car that cuts in to a cycle path there is a bicycle sailing through a red light. For every truck that pulls out without thinking once, thinking twice, then thinking bike, there is a cyclist with no lights at night and no helmet.

“Cargo bikes are becoming more and more common on our streets and the debate goes on about unlicensed, uninsured, and irresponsible riders who don’t pay road tax and think they own the roads, but is this the case from the point of view of a professional commercial cycle courier company?”

> Camera to fine rule-breaking drivers as safety measure introduced after cyclist's death still being ignored

Velocity Cycle Couriers was established in 2022 – the same year cyclist Dr Ling Felce was killed at Oxford’s notorious Plain roundabout by an unlicensed, uninsured driver of a 32-tonne tipper truck, who was under the influence of cocaine at the time – and currently works with 80 local businesses with the aim of cutting emissions and air pollution in the city.

“Our riders will be out in all weather – rain, snow, frost and high winds – but are trained to obey the rules of the road and always consider other road users,” Swinhoe continued, arguing that there are “good and bad road users”.

“If an absent-minded tourist steps into the road with their face in a mobile phone we try to swerve past, give a jaunty ring on the bell and a cheery ‘hello’, even though this can be testing.

“Velocity have been on the streets of Oxford for more than two-and-a-half years and have learned a great deal about how to get around our city and how to best get along with fellow road users.

> “Is the focus road safety?” Volunteer speed watchers accused of “spreading nonsense” after claiming “several cyclists clocked over 30mph” on 20mph street, while dismissing drivers’ speeds as “on average 25-35mph”

“In that time there have been two accidents involving cargo bikes – one where a delivery van reversed into our bike and an amicable resolution of buying us a new mudguard was agreed, the other had a car shunt a stationary cargo bike, causing some damage and then speeding off before our rider knew what happened.

“Luckily this has meant us not having to trouble the extremely expensive insurance policies we have for our bikes and riders or cause any damage to other road users, pedestrians, or brick walls.

“I personally am a bike rider and a motorist – I am conscious that a car or van does a lot more damage to a bike rider than a bike to a car so try to give cyclists a safe distance and a stress-free ride when I am on four wheels.

“Though equally when on a bike I endeavour to be visible, and not fly through red lights, and be courteous to motorists.”

12:58
“Some infrastructure is actually worse than nothing”: £6m active travel scheme scrapped over fears “narrow route” could put cyclists into conflict with pedestrians and “leave little room for HGVs”

Plans to create a new active travel path in Guildford have been thrown out after councillors and campaigners raised concerns that cyclists could potentially endanger pedestrians on the shared-use path, which some claimed would also create “pinch points” on the road and make it too narrow in places for lorry drivers.

The proposed protected cycling and pedestrian path on London Road, which was to be funded by Active Travel England, was also set to include improvements to the existing footways, five new bus stops and shelters, a new toucan crossing, and the creation of parallel pedestrian and cyclist crossings.

A consultation carried out last year found that half of the 995 respondents believed that the scheme would contribute to the safety of pedestrians and cyclists and vulnerable road users, while 31 per cent disagreed.

London Road, Guildford (Google Maps)

London Road, Guildford 

At a meeting of Surrey County Council last week, residents urged the local authority to “seize the opportunity” to create a greener Guildford, while local children spoke of how they have been forced off the roads, with some involved in collisions with drivers while cycling to school, Surrey World reports.

“We have to do something and this is the chance we have if we want to save the planet,” one pupil said, adding that the new cycleway would enable hundreds of children to ride their bikes to school in the area.

Meanwhile, Guildford’s Liberal Democrat MP Zoe Franklin, along with various ward councillors, argued that the take-it-or-leave-it project, though not 100 per cent perfect, was a considerable improvement on the present layout.

“This is the best scheme possible given the restraints of the route,” councillor George Potter said.

> Cyclists in Guildford breathe in more polluted air than motorists, finds study

Others, however, such as councillor Terry Newman told the meeting that data suggesting the road was dangerous was erroneous and based on “selective statistics”.

“Some infrastructure is actually worse than nothing as it promises novice cyclists some protection then abandons them when it’s most needed,” Newman said.

Fiona Davidson argued that not only was the scheme “unsafe” for pedestrians, but – despite the results of the consultation – it also lacked public support, claiming that residents told her that “it will make it less safe for most road users, including cyclists”.

“Do we really want to invest millions and take on that sort of risk?” she asked.

Yasmin Broome, a member of the Surrey Coalition of Disabled People, also told the meeting that cyclists continued to travel too fast and chaotically along London Road, and urged the local authority to “please, please keep our disabled community safe and stop these proposals”.

Confirming the scheme’s rejection, after a six to three vote in the cabinet, Surrey County Council leader Tim Oliver said: “I don’t think that this is safe. We have to be absolutely sure the new scheme is safer than what is there.”

12:41
11:57
Mark Cavendish wins stage 5, 2024 Tour de France (ASO)
“Just let the man retire in peace”: Jens Voigt says there’s “at least a 50/50 chance” Mark Cavendish will race 2025 Tour de France, in bid to “hold off chasing stage hunter Tadej Pogačar”

Well, it looks like Mark Cavendish’s coy, noncommittal remarks at yesterday’s Tour de France route presentation have opened the floodgates for speculation about the Manx Missile’s future as a professional cyclist.

“Like everyone who has ridden the Tour de France or the Tour de France Femmes, you finish it and you think: ‘I’ll never do that again’, then a couple of days later, you miss it and you long for the buzz the year after,” the 39-year-old said on stage in Paris yesterday, sending the cycling world in yet another frenzy.

When asked what he felt about another tilt at the Tour, and a possible record-extending 36th stage win, beyond his 40th birthday next year, Cavendish cheekily replied: “We’ll see.”

While Sir Cav – who hasn’t raced since crossing the line in Nice in July – could merely be attempting to drum up interest in what will almost certainly be his last appearance as a pro at ASO’s Tour-themed crits in Singapore in November (albeit one that won’t involve any proper ‘racing’), that hasn’t stopped fans and pundits speculating that Comeback 3.0 (or is it 4.0?) could be on the cards.

Even Jens Voigt, everyone’s favourite over-the-top, ‘squeaky clean’ remnant of the EPO era-turned-excitable pundit, has got in on the act, pointing out that there are plenty of chances in next year’s Tour route for Cav to add to his tally of 35 stage wins.

Jens Voigt Hour Record 21 - Jens with bike on shoulder (©Maxime Schmid)

“We have nine more or less flat stages until the first really tough stage [10, in the Massif Central],” the Jensie told Eurosport today.

“That does invite Mark Cavendish to go one more time, to try to win more stages and try to hold off the chasing stage hunter Tadej Pogačar!

“I see at least a 50/50 chance for that.”

Although not everyone is excited about the prospect of a 40-year-old Cavendish rocking up in Lille for an encore, after all the excitement of this year’s record-breaking Tour.

“Oh, just let the man retire in peace, FFS,” cycling social media producer Dan Deakins wrote in response to Voigt’s latest Cav call.

Hear, hear. Or more to the point: Shut up, Jens.

10:56
Demi Vollering rescuing goat from well on holiday in Greece (Demi Vollering, Instagram)
“GOAT saving a goat”: Demi Vollering interrupts holiday hike… to rescue a goat from a well

Alright everyone, get your GOAT puns at the ready…

In news that will likely cause some consternation among her new employers at FDJ-Suez, Demi Vollering appears to be ignoring the traditional cycling memo that the off-season is about relaxing and doing as little as possible – by spending at least part of it rescuing an actual goat from a well in Greece.

Yes, you read that night. The 2023 Tour de France Femmes winner, who on Monday confirmed her long-awaited move to the French squad from SD Worx, is currently on holiday in Turkey with her partner and manager (and by the looks of the following Instagram post, her personal videographer) Jan de Voogd.

But during a mountain hike in neighbouring Greece, the Dutch pro stumbled across a stricken goat, which appeared to be trapped inside a stone well on the mountain.

So what did Vollering – famed for her lack of caution on the bike – do? She jumped in and lifted the goat up to safety herself, of course (while De Voogd made sure to film the whole thing, for some reason).

“While we were hiking, we came across this well. Some goats jumped away, which scared me, but the well also caught my attention because there were so many flies hanging above it,” Vollering said, in captions accompanying the video.

“I was so afraid to look over and find something dead, but suddenly I heard movement. We found this young goat helpless, it looked skinny and scared.”

In the video, Vollering can be heard saying in Dutch: “Shall I help you? It’s really dirty here. He's very weak, poor animal. This hole is f***ing disgusting”, while Jan helpfully adds: “A few others have already kicked the bucket here”.

Which is a helpful thing to say to one of the best cyclists in the world before she jumps in to help the poor animal.

Demi Vollering rescues goat from well in Greece (Demi Vollering, Instagram) 4

“So I jumped in to get him out,” Vollering continued. “He didn’t weigh anything and was very weak. As I took him out I expected him to run away, but he fell down in an awkward position, and for a second I thought he would die.

“Luckily, he got up quickly, and ran away back to his friends. The well was very disgusting, a lot of flies, dust, and leftovers from other animals.

“We realised that we should have given him some water, so I tried to call him back. That was not a nice place to be stuck in – probably not the first time a goat was stuck in there.”

Hiking and rescuing scared animals – that’s one way to decompress after a stressful season, Demi.

11:39
Cyclist backs cyclist for Manchester United job

With Ineos currently in the midst of another huge sporting decision – first the Pidcock transfer saga, now the United gig, it’s been a busy few weeks – it was only fitting that Sky Sports happened upon a cyclist who was passing by Old Trafford this morning, and decided to seek out his views on who should be the next poor soul doomed to sit in that poisoned dugout:

And it was even more fitting (and somewhat bizarre) that the cyclist chosen for this particular vox pop decided to back another lover of all things two wheels, and the current co-manager of the road.cc Premier League Cycling XI, for the vacant managerial post at Old Trafford – the one, the only Neil Warnock!

Tell Jim and Dave we’re expecting at least £10m in compensation if they decide to poach our Colin.

Though thankfully there’s another coach/cyclist who’s all of a sudden got a lot of free time on his hands this week, who could be the ideal replacement if Warnock does decide to leave road.cc Road for the bright lights of the Europa League…

Erik ten Hag
10:30
Oh no, the Halloween Strava Art is already out in force

B+ for effort for this 69-mile Leicester-based cycling ‘art’, and a C at best for execution.

If we’re honest, it looks like the kind of decades-old plastic skeleton that’s stuffed in a box in the attic, and was only brought down at Halloween because your five-year-old begged for it. Which adds to the creepy vibes, I suppose.

09:58
Cycling’s inventory woes and economic challenges continue, as Shimano reports sales are significantly down again – but is everything finally starting to head in the right direction?
2022 Dauphine - Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Dogma F 2

> Shimano sales down 12% in 2024, but cycling components giant points to “signs of progress”

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

31 comments

Avatar
Clem Fandango | 44 min ago
10 likes

Another freeze on fuel duty.  Damn this war on motorists!

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Clem Fandango | 1 hour ago
1 like

Yup, now let's see if there's anything (useful) for active travel or that's "we just can't afford...".  But we can afford electric car subsidies of course.  Harm minimisation (a bit) yes, but just think how much more not driving a journey benefits...

Avatar
Mr Hoopdriver replied to chrisonabike | 1 hour ago
5 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

Yup, now let's see if there's anything (useful) for active travel

Oh you starry eyed dreamer ....

Avatar
Shake replied to Clem Fandango | 1 hour ago
4 likes

So not to affect the working people.....increases in the bus fare cap to £3.

Avatar
Tom_77 replied to Shake | 34 min ago
2 likes

Shake wrote:

So not to affect the working people.....increases in the bus fare cap to £3.

Rail fares are going up 4.6% too. I guess nobody gets the train to work any more.

Avatar
Tom_77 replied to Clem Fandango | 1 hour ago
2 likes

"Tough Decisions"

Avatar
BBB | 1 hour ago
2 likes

As a bus driver and a life long cyclist, I believe that Mr Swinhoe is either a victim blaiming idiot not comprehending the fundamentals of the road safety or just a cynical business owner trying to create a kind of "we aren't like other cyclists" PR very calculated publicity aimed at the the mindless car dependent mob and local authorities. Probably both.

In the mean time, please stop hogging the cycle infra with your pretend e-bike monstrocities and ride them on the roads where all COMMERCIAL cargo vehicles belong.

Also make sure your DRIVERS and yourself wear helmets in case you get hit by a larger vehicle like an HGV or a bus. In any case, there will be always one helmet too many.

Avatar
Paul J | 2 hours ago
7 likes

Flimsy plastic helmets are well known for being able to protect cyclists from being crushed by ten+ tonne lorries. Fact.

Avatar
S.E. | 2 hours ago
0 likes

I just watched a police car stopping a cyclist and fining her, only 1-2 hour ago! Might be the first time ever I have seen that? I guess it was for a red light.

I had the police calling me with their car's loudspeaker once, also for a red light, made me stop before the crossing, then they just drove away...

Avatar
mitsky replied to S.E. | 1 hour ago
6 likes

LANGUAGE MATTERS

A police car stopped someone and fined them?
Was it self-driving/autonomous?
Or was it a police OFFICER that stopped and fined them?

http://rc-rg.com

"wow, that car did that all by itself?"
https://www.facebook.com/groups/3331869633536303/

Avatar
Hirsute | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Near Far Away

When I saw the goat photo it sure looked to me as though the goat was being lifted up in a hand!

Avatar
alexuk | 2 hours ago
1 like

So predictable are the average comments from the mob. Here we have a guy, saying that not all cyclists are great, not all motorists are great, but it takes two to tango and all parties need to do better; with a desire for us all to use the road in harmony. The mob then attacks, rather than commending and working towards the same goal. I rode from North to South London this morning. Lots of red-light running cyclists, lots of d**khead driving. Its not about cars and bikes, its about c**ts. Don't be one.

Avatar
brooksby replied to alexuk | 2 hours ago
10 likes

alexuk wrote:

So predictable are the average comments from the mob. Here we have a guy, saying that not all cyclists are great, not all motorists are great, but it takes two to tango and all parties need to do better; with a desire for us all to use the road in harmony. The mob then attacks, rather than commending and working towards the same goal. I rode from North to South London this morning. Lots of red-light running cyclists, lots of d**khead driving. Its not about cars and bikes, its about c**ts. Don't be one.

I understood most of the comments as not saying that all cyclists are perfect but simply that cyclists and motorists are not equivalent (as the Highway Code recognises, IIRC).

As an example, I wrote below and asked rhetorically just how many HGV drivers - or car drivers, for that matter - have been KSI by a red light jumping cyclist who was wearing no helmet?

If a motorist behaves badly, the other people are likely to be KSI.

If a cyclist behaves badly, they themself are likely to be KSI.

Avatar
ubercurmudgeon | 2 hours ago
4 likes

In a luke-warm defence of Velocity Cycle Couriers’ director Jake Swinhoe's comments, his business is based in Oxford, and it is October. Every year, the streets of Oxford are filled with new undergrads, doing incredibly stupid things on bicycles. By mid-November, most of them have either wised-up, or been scared off the roads. His helmet zealotry, however, is utterly nonsensical.

Avatar
wtjs | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Velocity Cycle Couriers’ director Jake Swinhoe is a tosser! There's a job just waiting for him in the police- then he could ignore incidents like these, just as the other officers do

https://upride.cc/incident/a15tjv_bmwm4_redlightpass/

https://upride.cc/incident/jo55chb_kiasportage_redlightpass/

 

Avatar
Steve K | 4 hours ago
17 likes

For every truck driver who endangers other people's lives, there's a cyclist whose choice of head gear has no impact on anyone else whatsoever.

Avatar
Backladder replied to Steve K | 3 hours ago
9 likes

For every cyclist riding along legally and minding their own business there are at least half a dozen drivers messing with their mobile phones

Avatar
eburtthebike | 4 hours ago
7 likes

I've read Jake Swinhoe's comments several times, and I'm still not sure what point he's making, unless it's that all road users make mistakes, but he seems to skip over the point that drivers (not cars) kill people every day, but cyclists rarely do.

It's great to hear that Velocity are doing well, but that doesn't seem to be the focus of what he's saying.  Surely it would have been better to extol the virtues of zero emission transport rather than attacking other zero emission transport users for their mistakes?*

*For the avoidance of doubt, not wearing a helmet is not a mistake.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to eburtthebike | 4 hours ago
3 likes

eburtthebike wrote:

I've read Jake Swinhoe's comments several times, and I'm still not sure what point he's making

I think it's 'we're great - use our cargobike delivery service'.

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to eburtthebike | 2 hours ago
3 likes

The point he is making is what many people try to do when "mediating" between cyclists and drivers. 

"Look guys we all make mistakes but we are all just trying to get places, we can all do better"

And as is usually the case there is no admission that cyclists bad behaviour isn't remotely comparible to drivers bad behaviour in frequency or danger. 

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 4 hours ago
17 likes

Quote:

“For every car that cuts into a cycle path there is a bicycle sailing through a red light. For every truck that pulls out without thinking once, thinking twice, then thinking bike, there is a cyclist with no lights at night and no helmet."

For every cyclist crushed and bleeding to death on the road, for every widowed partner, for all the orphaned children, there's a driver with a small dent in his passenger door and a six month ban...do fuck off with your idiotic equivalences, Mr.Swinhoe, there's a good chap.

Avatar
Clem Fandango | 4 hours ago
8 likes

Hmmmm....how do we get clicks & visibility for our business?

 

Avatar
brooksby | 4 hours ago
10 likes

How many HGV drivers - or car drivers, for that matter - have been KSI by a red light jumping cyclist who was wearing no helmet?

Avatar
mitsky | 4 hours ago
6 likes

For crying out loud.

First
"There will come a day when motorists and cyclists amble along together..."
but then
"“For every car that cuts in to a cycle path there is a bicycle sailing through a red light. For every truck that pulls out without thinking ..."

Are there that many self driving cars and trucks out there...?

http://rc-rg.com

"wow, that car did that all by itself?"
https://www.facebook.com/groups/3331869633536303/

Avatar
Mr Anderson | 4 hours ago
9 likes

I think I understand Jake Swinhoe's basis of his viewpoint, but I think the "For every [careless] lorry driver, there is a [careless] cyclist" is perceived as, one bad road user cancels out the other!

The fundamental problem we have on UK roads is there are exceptionally too few Road Traffic Officers, so the roads are un-policed, leading to a free-for-all, anything goes situation.  And successive Governments are scared to upset the motoring voters, where fining drivers for road traffic offences is now considered as a "Tax on motorists".

Avatar
wtjs replied to Mr Anderson | 3 hours ago
3 likes

The fundamental problem we have on UK roads is there are exceptionally too few many Road Traffic Officers who are determinedly hostile to cyclists and pro offending motorists, so the roads are un-policed, leading to a free-for-all, anything goes situation

Avatar
Pub bike replied to wtjs | 2 hours ago
2 likes

And there is so much leniency built into the justice system for motorists e.g. the points system, limited time to issue NIP,  plea bargaining so very few dangerous driving convictions, exceptional hardship pleas, rejecting evidence because the victim's behaviour didn't meet the required 'standards' etc. 

Given the unlikelihood of an offender being caught there's no justification for leniency whether they are stopped by the roadside or captured on camera.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Pub bike | 2 hours ago
1 like

Exactly.  But try telling it to the average punter (even more thoughtful folks)...

Perhaps the idea of "they'll throw the book at you" does have use in keeping some on the straight and narrow?  It is almost a myth though. Or literally a light seasoning of "exemplars" - but because so light the effects are minimal - after all we all know we're good drivers!  Or good enough, or "anyway everyone does it, I've seen worse, I am always careful..."

What's the "common understanding" of the driving licence here?  Is it "we tolerate 'state interference' with our 'right to drive' - but only because we have a (more or less vague) understanding that there can be some problems with driving - and those problem are drivers (always other drivers mind...)".

Or is a driving licence / passing test and getting motor vehicle more "rite of passage" or "marker of (adult) status"?

Or possibly it's like a club membership?  e.g. "To get in you need to fulfil the entry requirements (pass a test) but once you're in that's it.  Then as long as you pay your subs (which are extortionate, by the way!) the club has no business giving members further hassle.  Admin should simply be limited to door security (no licence / MOT / tax - not coming in) and evicting the odd drunk.  And politely suggesting to poor old Colonel Blimp (who's losing his sight / marbles and has started to bump into people) that maybe it's time to stop.  Oh, and since we're paying the corridors should be wide, the door always open, the floor shouldn't have any holes in it and there should always be cloakroom space".

Avatar
wtjs replied to Pub bike | 25 min ago
0 likes

so much leniency built into the justice system for motorists e.g. the points system, limited time to issue NIP,  plea bargaining so very few dangerous driving convictions, exceptional hardship pleas, rejecting evidence because the victim's behaviour didn't meet the required 'standards' 

No- Lancashire Constabulary ensures that things never get that far! This is Harrison Oils of Garstang at speed this morning. These are a couple of previous offences by drivers from the same company, one of them in the same lorry

https://upride.cc/incident/b6hol_harrisonoils_uwlcross/

https://upride.cc/incident/b5hol_tanker_closepassdwlcross/

 

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to Mr Anderson | 2 hours ago
1 like

His thinking is exactly how the vast majority of road users think. 

"My bad driving is exactly the same as a cyclist doing something bad."

 

