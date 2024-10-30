“For every truck that pulls out without thinking, there is a cyclist with no helmet”: Cargo bike boss calls for cyclists to “be courteous to motorists and not fly through red lights”, as streets are filled with “warring factions” + more on the live blog

“For every car that cuts in to a cycle path there is a bicycle sailing through a red light.”
If you read the above quote out of context, you’d probably assume it was uttered by Nick ‘Mr Loophole’ Freeman, a Telegraph columnist, or some eejit off GB News.
You probably wouldn’t have guessed it was attributed to the co-founder of an ultra-low emissions cargo bike courier company in Oxford, however.
But, in an interview with the Oxford Mail this week, Velocity Cycle Couriers’ director Jake Swinhoe claimed that the current pitiful state of the city’s roads – which he says are currently contested between “warring factions” of cyclists and drivers – could be at least partly improved by people on bikes endeavouring “to be visible, and not fly through red lights, and be courteous to motorists”.
Velocity Cycle Couriers, Oxford
“There will come a day when motorists and cyclists amble along together, happily sharing the roadways with a friendly smile and a wave to acknowledge each other as fellow travellers with equal rights,” Swinhoe told the newspaper.
“Sadly the streets of Oxford paint a far more divided picture with warring factions shaking angry fists and hurling expletives at each other.
“For every car that cuts in to a cycle path there is a bicycle sailing through a red light. For every truck that pulls out without thinking once, thinking twice, then thinking bike, there is a cyclist with no lights at night and no helmet.
“Cargo bikes are becoming more and more common on our streets and the debate goes on about unlicensed, uninsured, and irresponsible riders who don’t pay road tax and think they own the roads, but is this the case from the point of view of a professional commercial cycle courier company?”
> Camera to fine rule-breaking drivers as safety measure introduced after cyclist's death still being ignored
Velocity Cycle Couriers was established in 2022 – the same year cyclist Dr Ling Felce was killed at Oxford’s notorious Plain roundabout by an unlicensed, uninsured driver of a 32-tonne tipper truck, who was under the influence of cocaine at the time – and currently works with 80 local businesses with the aim of cutting emissions and air pollution in the city.
“Our riders will be out in all weather – rain, snow, frost and high winds – but are trained to obey the rules of the road and always consider other road users,” Swinhoe continued, arguing that there are “good and bad road users”.
“If an absent-minded tourist steps into the road with their face in a mobile phone we try to swerve past, give a jaunty ring on the bell and a cheery ‘hello’, even though this can be testing.
“Velocity have been on the streets of Oxford for more than two-and-a-half years and have learned a great deal about how to get around our city and how to best get along with fellow road users.
> “Is the focus road safety?” Volunteer speed watchers accused of “spreading nonsense” after claiming “several cyclists clocked over 30mph” on 20mph street, while dismissing drivers’ speeds as “on average 25-35mph”
“In that time there have been two accidents involving cargo bikes – one where a delivery van reversed into our bike and an amicable resolution of buying us a new mudguard was agreed, the other had a car shunt a stationary cargo bike, causing some damage and then speeding off before our rider knew what happened.
“Luckily this has meant us not having to trouble the extremely expensive insurance policies we have for our bikes and riders or cause any damage to other road users, pedestrians, or brick walls.
“I personally am a bike rider and a motorist – I am conscious that a car or van does a lot more damage to a bike rider than a bike to a car so try to give cyclists a safe distance and a stress-free ride when I am on four wheels.
“Though equally when on a bike I endeavour to be visible, and not fly through red lights, and be courteous to motorists.”
As a bus driver and a life long cyclist, I believe that Mr Swinhoe is either a victim blaiming idiot not comprehending the fundamentals of the road safety or just a cynical business owner trying to create a kind of "we aren't like other cyclists" PR very calculated publicity aimed at the the mindless car dependent mob and local authorities. Probably both.
In the mean time, please stop hogging the cycle infra with your pretend e-bike monstrocities and ride them on the roads where all COMMERCIAL cargo vehicles belong.
Also make sure your DRIVERS and yourself wear helmets in case you get hit by a larger vehicle like an HGV or a bus. In any case, there will be always one helmet too many.
Flimsy plastic helmets are well known for being able to protect cyclists from being crushed by ten+ tonne lorries. Fact.
I just watched a police car stopping a cyclist and fining her, only 1-2 hour ago! Might be the first time ever I have seen that? I guess it was for a red light.
I had the police calling me with their car's loudspeaker once, also for a red light, made me stop before the crossing, then they just drove away...
LANGUAGE MATTERS
A police car stopped someone and fined them?
Was it self-driving/autonomous?
Or was it a police OFFICER that stopped and fined them?
"wow, that car did that all by itself?"
Near Far Away
When I saw the goat photo it sure looked to me as though the goat was being lifted up in a hand!
So predictable are the average comments from the mob. Here we have a guy, saying that not all cyclists are great, not all motorists are great, but it takes two to tango and all parties need to do better; with a desire for us all to use the road in harmony. The mob then attacks, rather than commending and working towards the same goal. I rode from North to South London this morning. Lots of red-light running cyclists, lots of d**khead driving. Its not about cars and bikes, its about c**ts. Don't be one.
I understood most of the comments as not saying that all cyclists are perfect but simply that cyclists and motorists are not equivalent (as the Highway Code recognises, IIRC).
As an example, I wrote below and asked rhetorically just how many HGV drivers - or car drivers, for that matter - have been KSI by a red light jumping cyclist who was wearing no helmet?
If a motorist behaves badly, the other people are likely to be KSI.
If a cyclist behaves badly, they themself are likely to be KSI.
In a luke-warm defence of Velocity Cycle Couriers’ director Jake Swinhoe's comments, his business is based in Oxford, and it is October. Every year, the streets of Oxford are filled with new undergrads, doing incredibly stupid things on bicycles. By mid-November, most of them have either wised-up, or been scared off the roads. His helmet zealotry, however, is utterly nonsensical.
Velocity Cycle Couriers’ director Jake Swinhoe is a tosser! There's a job just waiting for him in the police- then he could ignore incidents like these, just as the other officers do
https://upride.cc/incident/a15tjv_bmwm4_redlightpass/
https://upride.cc/incident/jo55chb_kiasportage_redlightpass/
For every truck driver who endangers other people's lives, there's a cyclist whose choice of head gear has no impact on anyone else whatsoever.
For every cyclist riding along legally and minding their own business there are at least half a dozen drivers messing with their mobile phones
I've read Jake Swinhoe's comments several times, and I'm still not sure what point he's making, unless it's that all road users make mistakes, but he seems to skip over the point that drivers (not cars) kill people every day, but cyclists rarely do.
It's great to hear that Velocity are doing well, but that doesn't seem to be the focus of what he's saying. Surely it would have been better to extol the virtues of zero emission transport rather than attacking other zero emission transport users for their mistakes?*
*For the avoidance of doubt, not wearing a helmet is not a mistake.
I think it's 'we're great - use our cargobike delivery service'.
The point he is making is what many people try to do when "mediating" between cyclists and drivers.
"Look guys we all make mistakes but we are all just trying to get places, we can all do better"
And as is usually the case there is no admission that cyclists bad behaviour isn't remotely comparible to drivers bad behaviour in frequency or danger.
For every cyclist crushed and bleeding to death on the road, for every widowed partner, for all the orphaned children, there's a driver with a small dent in his passenger door and a six month ban...do fuck off with your idiotic equivalences, Mr.Swinhoe, there's a good chap.
Hmmmm....how do we get clicks & visibility for our business?
How many HGV drivers - or car drivers, for that matter - have been KSI by a red light jumping cyclist who was wearing no helmet?
For crying out loud.
"There will come a day when motorists and cyclists amble along together..."
but then
"“For every car that cuts in to a cycle path there is a bicycle sailing through a red light. For every truck that pulls out without thinking ..."
Are there that many self driving cars and trucks out there...?
"wow, that car did that all by itself?"
I think I understand Jake Swinhoe's basis of his viewpoint, but I think the "For every [careless] lorry driver, there is a [careless] cyclist" is perceived as, one bad road user cancels out the other!
The fundamental problem we have on UK roads is there are exceptionally too few Road Traffic Officers, so the roads are un-policed, leading to a free-for-all, anything goes situation. And successive Governments are scared to upset the motoring voters, where fining drivers for road traffic offences is now considered as a "Tax on motorists".
The fundamental problem we have on UK roads is there
are exceptionally too fewmany Road Traffic Officers who are determinedly hostile to cyclists and pro offending motorists, so the roads are un-policed, leading to a free-for-all, anything goes situation
And there is so much leniency built into the justice system for motorists e.g. the points system, limited time to issue NIP, plea bargaining so very few dangerous driving convictions, exceptional hardship pleas, rejecting evidence because the victim's behaviour didn't meet the required 'standards' etc.
Given the unlikelihood of an offender being caught there's no justification for leniency whether they are stopped by the roadside or captured on camera.
Exactly. But try telling it to the average punter (even more thoughtful folks)...
Perhaps the idea of "they'll throw the book at you" does have use in keeping some on the straight and narrow? It is almost a myth though. Or literally a light seasoning of "exemplars" - but because so light the effects are minimal - after all we all know we're good drivers! Or good enough, or "anyway everyone does it, I've seen worse, I am always careful..."
What's the "common understanding" of the driving licence here? Is it "we tolerate 'state interference' with our 'right to drive' - but only because we have a (more or less vague) understanding that there can be some problems with driving - and those problem are drivers (always other drivers mind...)".
Or is a driving licence / passing test and getting motor vehicle more "rite of passage" or "marker of (adult) status"?
Or possibly it's like a club membership? e.g. "To get in you need to fulfil the entry requirements (pass a test) but once you're in that's it. Then as long as you pay your subs (which are extortionate, by the way!) the club has no business giving members further hassle. Admin should simply be limited to door security (no licence / MOT / tax - not coming in) and evicting the odd drunk. And politely suggesting to poor old Colonel Blimp (who's losing his sight / marbles and has started to bump into people) that maybe it's time to stop. Oh, and since we're paying the corridors should be wide, the door always open, the floor shouldn't have any holes in it and there should always be cloakroom space".
so much leniency built into the justice system for motorists e.g. the points system, limited time to issue NIP, plea bargaining so very few dangerous driving convictions, exceptional hardship pleas, rejecting evidence because the victim's behaviour didn't meet the required 'standards'
No- Lancashire Constabulary ensures that things never get that far! This is Harrison Oils of Garstang at speed this morning. These are a couple of previous offences by drivers from the same company, one of them in the same lorry
https://upride.cc/incident/b6hol_harrisonoils_uwlcross/
https://upride.cc/incident/b5hol_tanker_closepassdwlcross/
His thinking is exactly how the vast majority of road users think.
"My bad driving is exactly the same as a cyclist doing something bad."
