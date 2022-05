"I gave a warning toot": Confused driver can't understand why cyclist "hurled abuse"; Giro stage or BMX race? (+ Ewan exits); Prosecco-popping alternative; The cycle lane impossible dream + more on the live blog

The lead subject of the blog this morning has reminded us that we've been here before; although the source was Ashley Neal, an advanced driving instructor who knows a thing or two about how to pass a cyclist as you'll see from browsing his YouTube channel.

In the video above, Neal uses his horn to as a way to tell the cyclists that he's there, saying to give cyclists “as much space and care as you would do overtaking a car… A little beep of the horn is key, no problems, do it safely.”

Perhaps the difference here is that the driver in the thread at the bottom of this page was talking about a 'warning toot' while Neal considers it a way of simply alerting the cyclists to his presence.

Still, our article around the debate on that video is at 170 comments and counting... what do you think, is a toot ever ok?