Check out Canyon’s 2022 Aeroad road bike lineup

Canyon has unveiled its 2022 Aeroad road bike lineup with new components and finishes. As the name suggests, the Aeroad is Canyon’s aero road bike, sitting in the range alongside the lightweight Ultimate.

Launched towards the end of 2020, the Aeroad has had a couple of well-publicised issues although 2022 bikes feature reinforced cockpits and a new seatpost sleeve bearing and seal designed to offer long-term reliability.

The Aeroad has enjoyed a huge amount of success too, most notably with Alpecin–Fenix’s Mathieu van der Poel who has ridden it to Grand Tour stage wins as well as victories in the Tour of Flanders and Strade Blanche.

The Aeroad frames, designed in collaboration with aero specialists Swiss Side, are unchanged for 2022.

There are three Aeroad platforms, all using the same tube shapes.

Canyon describes this as ‘enthusiast-class’. The frame has a claimed weight of 990g. These models have hidden cables/hoses, a width-adjustable handlebar/stem, and use electronic groupsets. CF SL The most attainable CF SL has a claimed frame weight of 996g. Aeroad CF SL models are equipped with mechanical groupsets and feature Canyon’s CP0010 aero cockpit with exposed cables.

All 2022 Canyon Aeroad bikes feature deep-section aero wheels and all models from SLX level upwards come with power meters.

Three Aeroad CFR bikes offer top-level components including new Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 or Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets.

There are also three Aeroad CF SLX bikes (above) available with prices starting at £4,749 for the SRAM Rival AXS-equipped Aeroad CF SLX 7 Disc Tap.

The £3,799 Aeroad CF SL 8 Disc comes with Shimano Ultegra shifting, DT Swiss ARC 1600 wheels, and an Alpecin-Fenix pro team replica finish.

The complete 2022 Canyon Aeroad range is on sale today at canyon.com