Near Miss of the Day 457: Bristol rider gets punishment pass (video includes swearing)

Today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows a cyclist being subjected to a punishment pass on a road in Bristol that has long been highlighted as being unsafe for cyclists.

The footage was submitted by road.cc reader Jack, who told us: "This happened on Coronation Road in Bristol, near the ASDA.

"This was the second pass from this driver on that stretch of road - the first was just a 'regular' horribly close pass.

The video contains swearing ... from me.

His response was, 'Use the cycle lane'."

Jack added: "I've reported to it to the police and got the standard reply ... "

Thank you for taking the time to upload your footage which has now been processed (a warning letter or a fixed penalty or a prosecution has been issued). Thank you for helping to keep our roads safe. I can confirm that as you are a witness to this offence, you will not receive any further updates.

