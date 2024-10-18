"The more cycle, the fewer drive. The fewer drive, the fewer die...": Jeremy Vine responds to those "focusing rage" on cyclists, makes the case for floating bus stops "making roads safer for everyone" + more on the live blog

The floating bus stop conversation has picked up pace in recent times. A quick explainer for anyone not aware of the infrastructure design... it's essentially those bus stops that are built out into the road with a cycle lane passing on the pavement side, pedestrians using a zebra crossing or other crossing across the cycling infrastructure to access the bus stop. I could just show you what we mean, I guess...

In design terms they have been used to allow for protected cycleway routes on busy urban roads punctuated by bus stops, removing cyclists from the potential conflict and danger that a part of the road with bus drivers pulling in and out may cause a vulnerable road user. The bus has to be able to access the roadside to collect/drop off passengers, the cycle lane still needs to be protected to keep users safe, how are these two points factored in?

What's been heard in response is criticism from some, notably some campaigners for blind people, who say the design puts pedestrians in danger...

> "Like playing Russian roulette": Blind people raise concerns about 'floating' cycle lane bus stops

In May, we reported that the former Transport Secretary Mark Harper was considering a ban on floating bus stops, something London's Walking & Cycling Commissioner Will Norman said "could stop new protected cycle lanes" and risked "putting lives at risk across the country".

That came a year after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan had promised to conduct a review of floating bus stops and assured that he's committed to reducing danger on cycling lanes, after 164 campaign groups raised safety concerns for visually impaired pedestrians.

No evidence of any incident was raised in those concerns and, in January, leaked Transport for London documents suggested that floating bus stops might "feel dangerous" but there is a "low risk" of a collision.

> Leaked documents suggest "low risk" of cyclist collisions at "floating bus stops", as blindness campaigners urge safety action on design

Back to the present day, Jeremy Vine, pro-cycling voice and BBC/Channel 5 broadcaster, took to social media to make the case for supporting the infrastructure design, telling his 780,000 Twitter followers... "Floating bus stops protect vulnerable road users — chiefly, cyclists. Making it safer to cycle gets more people riding bicycles. The more cycle, the fewer drive. The fewer drive, the fewer die. So floating bus stops make the roads safer for EVERYONE."

Naturally, the concerns for blind people were raised, to which Vine's stock reply was: "Every year 1,700 killed by drivers. Every year six people killed by cows. Every year three killed by cyclists. Look at where you're focusing your rage, have a think, and then we can talk."

Thoughts?