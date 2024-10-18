"The more cycle, the fewer drive. The fewer drive, the fewer die...": Jeremy Vine responds to those "focusing rage" on cyclists, makes the case for floating bus stops "making roads safer for everyone" + more on the live blog

The floating bus stop conversation has picked up pace in recent times. A quick explainer for anyone not aware of the infrastructure design... it's essentially those bus stops that are built out into the road with a cycle lane passing on the pavement side, pedestrians using a zebra crossing or other crossing across the cycling infrastructure to access the bus stop. I could just show you what we mean, I guess...
In design terms they have been used to allow for protected cycleway routes on busy urban roads punctuated by bus stops, removing cyclists from the potential conflict and danger that a part of the road with bus drivers pulling in and out may cause a vulnerable road user. The bus has to be able to access the roadside to collect/drop off passengers, the cycle lane still needs to be protected to keep users safe, how are these two points factored in?
What's been heard in response is criticism from some, notably some campaigners for blind people, who say the design puts pedestrians in danger...
In May, we reported that the former Transport Secretary Mark Harper was considering a ban on floating bus stops, something London's Walking & Cycling Commissioner Will Norman said "could stop new protected cycle lanes" and risked "putting lives at risk across the country".
That came a year after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan had promised to conduct a review of floating bus stops and assured that he's committed to reducing danger on cycling lanes, after 164 campaign groups raised safety concerns for visually impaired pedestrians.
No evidence of any incident was raised in those concerns and, in January, leaked Transport for London documents suggested that floating bus stops might "feel dangerous" but there is a "low risk" of a collision.
Back to the present day, Jeremy Vine, pro-cycling voice and BBC/Channel 5 broadcaster, took to social media to make the case for supporting the infrastructure design, telling his 780,000 Twitter followers... "Floating bus stops protect vulnerable road users — chiefly, cyclists. Making it safer to cycle gets more people riding bicycles. The more cycle, the fewer drive. The fewer drive, the fewer die. So floating bus stops make the roads safer for EVERYONE."
Naturally, the concerns for blind people were raised, to which Vine's stock reply was: "Every year 1,700 killed by drivers. Every year six people killed by cows. Every year three killed by cyclists. Look at where you're focusing your rage, have a think, and then we can talk."
To play
Duncan Smith'sDevil's Advocate for a moment here, I'm not sure Vine's argument really stands up. These arrangements are relatively new and not particularly widespread, so if they were posing a new kind of danger, you wouldn't necessarily expect to see much result of that yet. If he'd pointed to other places where their use is longer-established/more widespread, his point would have been rather stronger.
I'm sure I said this before in response to one of the previous articles, but as well as the valid points about cars being far more dangerous for all pedestrians, including the visually impaired ones, and how they work just fine in countries where they have been established for longer, I think we should be pushing for better and more consistent design for ones installed here.
Where conflict exists now it's mainly because people aren't used to them, and having a consistent design would help with that process. I read somewhere that in France (?) the cycle lanes have rumble strips on the approach to a floating bus stop as a reminder to cyclists that they may need to give way soon to pedestrians on the mini zebra crossings. I think incorporating them into standard design here will improve safety and show goodwill.
The deliberate pushing of anti-cycling mentality is relevant too. It's right to push back on that, to remind people that cars are the bigger problems, but we have to be careful not to let it come across as being indifferent to the concerns of people with disabilities.
Have heard about the rumble strips. Ultimately if they're not in NL (where there are thousands of these things in use every day all across the country) they're not needed.
Given where we are in the UK though it may be we can't get direct to the best design (when there is population-level "mass cycling" across the whole country at over a fifth of ALL trips!) but have to work our way there via some intermediate place?
Everyone has a right to express their opinion of course, but 164 campaign groups all interested in safety concerns for visually impaired pedestrians? That sounds rather like 164 people each calling themselves a campaign group…the disproportionate amount of attention paid recently to the vehemently anti-cycling NFBUK (the self-styled "Voice of Britain's Blind People" despite the fact that they only have 4000 Twitter followers (there are 320,000 visually impaired people in the UK) and are strangely reluctant to reveal their membership numbers) demonstrates the dangers of assuming that a vociferous group comprising a few individuals is in any way speaking for the majority of those whom they claim to represent.
I have zero evidence but I wonder if there may have been some motivated "selective concern" amplifying this... (without dismissing the genuine concerns, as per my other posts).
There seem to be two main issues with these floating bus stops (which are not really anything to do with floating bus stops!):
1. Pedestrians crossing the cycle lane without looking.
2. Cyclist failing to give way to pedestrians using a zebra crossing on the cycle lane.
The first one is tricky to resolve. It's more a cultural and behavioural shift. However, making the infrastructure significantly different between pavement and cycle lane can help. A kerb with level change and different coloured tarmac (can we just agree on red tarmac for cycle lanes), ideally dropped kerb crossing points to remove the need for 'speed humps' on cycle lanes (in brackets, because they are ineffective at reducing the speed of cyclists).
The second is actually quite easy to solve - just don't bother with zebra crossings over cycle lanes. The more I think about it, the more I just don't think they are required. I don't think I have ever struggled to cross a cycle lane. They're so narrow you're across in a couple of steps and it's not hard to find a gap in the flow of cyclists like it can be to cross a wide and busy road.
Absolutely. Unfortunately I think it will be just like how it was when cars appeared (only much, much less bloody) as it's partly "learn by experience" for the more vulnerable mode in some situations. So while we should try to do as much education as possible (campaigns etc.) some of it is going to be people just stepping out without thinking or looking - and hopefully having a shouty "jeezus! You nearly hit me!" moment rather than being run into.
Also agree on the "no to zebra crossing" - at least that is where we will find we end up (if we get there) because it simply isn't a problem for pedestrians to informally cross 99.9% of cycle paths, even where they're really busy:
https://bicycledutch.wordpress.com/2019/06/12/how-hard-is-it-to-cross-th...
The RNIB and other relevant organisations should be required to produce stats showing how many people (including those who are visually impaired) are affected (hurt/killed) in road/pavement collisions to identify where the biggest risk is from.
To justify their going after the element which is far less dangerous.
Partly. I think the RNIB has been pretty good at working with others in the past. (It's even less the case that "the blind and visually impaired lobby is setting the tone" than "cyclists have taken over...) However there does seem to have been an increase in concern recently: I'm not sure if this is just some work by a previously fringe group (NFBUK) in getting their "no to bus stop bypasses" message across. I suspect it could have something to do with a sudden receptiveness of certain politicians and the era of "plan for drivers" (e.g. selective concern).
That aside - there are a couple of issues:
a) Right design. Of the common designs one is definitely "inferior" for pedestrians (Copenhagen-style - although I'm not aware this is causing carnage over there...). The design more commonly used in e.g. NL has some benefits, albeit it needs a bit more space. (More on both here).
b) Designs should be "intuitive" as much as possible e.g. should be clear without needing tons of signs / markings. They should also be standardised as much as possible. This helps everyone learn them (including cyclists and those without visual impairments!) Exact designs certainly vary in NL but we have the luxury of not having so many "historic situations" in the UK. (Although actually the idea is not new in the UK at all - but previously it was really "for cars"!).
c) Getting the right implementation is very important. So appropriate level changes / kerb heights and angles / direct crossing to the boarding area as appropriate.
It's also not simply a matter of "show us the KSI numbers then". Just as with driving impacting active travel we have to be aware of the effect of "suppression of another group".
If those with visual impairments are simply afraid of going certain places / using certain facilities that is an issue, whatever the actual casualty numbers.
(Of course - we could ask for actual numbers on that but of course that could mean bringing about the situation that we're trying to avoid...)
I don't think that addressing those concerns should mean simply not going ahead with certain kinds of infra which appear (from long testing) to be very safe. Or restricting cycling. But this concern really does need to be addressed.
Consider the cycling analogy - it is statistically very safe to cycle. Yet most people in the UK simply won't cycle on the roads in traffic, where motor traffic speeds are high or around larger vehicles (again - slight pinch of salt when people are reporting why they aren't doing something).
Saying "it's safe - very few die or are maimed! Just get on your bike and do it!" does nothing to address this fear and change behaviour (even though the fear may exaggerate the danger). Even saying "but these are all trained and tested drivers! They're even driving vehicles with identifying number plates, and there are road police etc." likewise doesn't reassure anyone.
Finally there's also the fact that this is "change". Until the UK has (fairly) standard infra and cyclists using it everywhere some people are still going to be "startled" to find cyclists "in their space". (I've discovered this with pedestrians using infra that's been there for years, in Edinburgh...)
And some cyclists are going to make mistakes due to ignorance. And there is concern about "bad cyclists" - however the latter isn't something we can entirely address with infra. There will always be a few "yobs" - but that applies to people walking, driving and cycling and is a different set of issues). We just need to ensure that new designs won't make things *worse* given the likely mistakes and perhaps some kinds of misbehaviour we will get.
Overall - unfortunately I think as with most changes it may be "it gets a bit worse before it gets much better" - and those with e.g. visual impairments as normal may be most impacted.