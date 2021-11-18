Near Miss of the Day 661: Horsebox driver makes close pass

One curious subset of submissions to our Near Miss of the Day series is the number that involve the driver of a horsebox making a close pass on a cyclist – and here’s another one to add to the collection, filmed near the Oxfordshire town of Henley-on-Thames.

Curious because, of course, if the person driving the horsebox were in the saddle rather than behind the wheel, he or she would rightly expect, as a vulnerable road user, that motorists would afford more courtesy than is shown here and give a wider berth.

BucksCycleCammer, the road.cc user who filmed the close pass, said that it happened “approaching a junction and a blind right-hand bend at 30mph.

“I have to hope that there were no horses in the back, as I’m sure they wouldn’t have been appreciating the erratic driving.

“On 22nd Oct I was initially informed that the driver would be offered a course. However, today (17th Nov) I was told that he'd jumped the gun assuming this was the case, and instead the decision maker had instead selected a formal warning.

“He also noted that the driver had watched the footage and ‘In her correspondence to the Police she raised concerns about the boasting nature of your YouTube site’.

“I did point out that in my opinion, and that of many others, if motorists are unhappy with the standard of their driving being publicised then it is entirely within their control not to put cyclists in danger to start with,” he added.

