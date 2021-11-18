Bike shortages: Orbea launches Rider Connect tool to help consumers hunt down available bikes

- News
Ahem. No subtlety, just crap maths. Of the 9 cyclists I saw...
Not exactly a win, more of a stay of execution. But good nonetheless.
Well may I offer you my sincerest contrafibulataries for your input.
Thank you very much for not responding to my summary of your aggressive statements. It seems you like to attack, rather than to respond to a...
Hopefully, the perp's badly beaten body is found in the canal, when it's next drained for maintenance.
I had heard the same from the Legal Eagle on Youtube I think. McD's were regulalry sued for it but just paid out mostly as it was normally not as...
That reminds me - I actually saw a matter boo-boo the other day.
Waste of time arguing with trolls and conspiracy twits. Obviously a vehicle that shows on both front and back cameras has finished it's overtake as...
Crypto means concealed.
Im not debating the logistics. Just the working concept.