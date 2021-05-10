"New standards in aero and speed": Le Col partners with McLaren’s aerodynamicists for Project Aero collection

Le Col has revealed its new Project Aero cycle clothing collection which has been co-developed with McLaren’s aerodynamicists and tested in the wind tunnel. The British brand says that Project Aero “combines aerodynamic engineering with technical apparel to deliver kit that redefines fast“.

Review: Le Col Women’s Hors Categorie Bib Tights

“Implementing McLaren’s aero research on boundary layers, the Le Col x McLaren Project Aero Collection’s detailed approach to mapping every millimetre has driven advances in aerodynamic performance and broken new ground in cycling,” says Le Col.

The collection has been tested and validated by McLaren.

Let’s check out the kit in the Le Col x McLaren Project Aero line up…

Aero SS Jersey, £170

This race jersey has been reshaped using Mclaren’s aerodynamic expertise, resulting in 6W savings at 40km/h versus a World Tour Short Sleeve jersey, claims Le Col.

Strategically placed air tripping front panelling and what's called high-speed lycra “disrupts airflow and smooths the path of air past leading-edge surfaces, enhancing efficiency on the bike,” says Le Col.

Debossed and double sublimated logos keep this jersey aero, while elasticated banding at the sleeve and silicone waist grippers ensure it stays securely in place.

The men’s version is available here, and the women’s here.

Aero Speedsuit – Men’s and Women’s, £350

The Le Col x McLaren Project Aero Speedsuit promises to reduce drag, and the brands claim that it has tested faster than many World Tour skinsuits in a wind tunnel environment.

The aero claims are:

Tests 32 seconds faster than World Tour-leading speedsuits over 40km at 300W

6W saving at 35km/h vs World Touring-leading skinsuits

10W saving at 35km/h vs best-selling aero short sleeve jersey

“Constructed and technically mapped to match the contours of the rider in aggressive positions, this speedsuit blends Elite Italian Tripping fabrics, textured with dimples and dual densities over the arm to break up airflow at the leading edge and manage its flow around the body,” says Le Col.

A front covered zip is included for reduced drag and two low profile aero pockets are also included.

The men’s version is available here, while the women's version can be pre-ordered for delivery in July here.

Aero Socks, £35

These Aero Socks are said to have been refined to offer compressive and wind tunnel-proven air tripping fabrics.

Aero Channelled Speed fabrics are used for the upper and pre-applied bonded grippers to ensure a secure positioning, says Le Col.

The sock bed uses a reinforced toe box for durability, while the hex construction is designed to deliver breathability.

These are available here.

www.lecol.cc