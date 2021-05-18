Lorry driver jailed for killing cyclist in Hull

A lorry driver has been jailed for killing a cyclist in Hull. The victim, 55-year-old Pat Field, had been riding his bike to work each day to get fit for his daughter’s wedding.

He died on 7 August 2019 from injuries sustained a fortnight earlier when Andrew Darkin, aged 50, ran him over as he rode home in a cycle lane from his job as a warehouse worker.

Hull Crown Court heard on Friday that the lorry driver had momentarily lost concentration at the wheel, reports the Grimsby Telegraph.

Darkin, from Grimsby, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in relation to the fatal crash, which happened on Anlaby Road in west Hull on 25 July 2019. He was jailed for eight months.

Mr Field, who was treated in intensive care and underwent several operations following the crash, seemed to be recovering and regained consciousness, but died following a cardiac arrest due to a huge blot clot resulting from his injuries.

His daughter Zoe had been due to get married in Florida in October 2019, where Mr Field was to have given her away. Following his death, she and fiancé Ben decided to marry in the UK instead.

Mr Field’s wife Melanie, who gave up her job as a midwife assistant following his death, said in a victim impact statement that her husband, to whom she had been married for 30 years and who was also stepfather to two of her children, had been hugely excited about the wedding.

“Pat would finally be getting to walk his daughter down the aisle,” she said. “He had a countdown timer on his phone and he would remind us every day how long was left until the big day. I am certain he was the most excited out of all of us.

“We were also booked to go to New York in March 2020, this was our 30th wedding anniversary gift from Zoe and Ben.

“I suffer with stress and anxiety and because of this I now live with Zoe and Ben.

“The whole family has been left traumatised by this tragic event and we will never get over losing Pat,” she added.

In a separate victim impact statement, his daughter Zoe, who gave birth to her first child in January this year, described her father as “One in a million.”

She said: “He was the most hard-working, happy, genuine, affectionate, caring and loving dad. I am proud to say that I am a daddy's girl. I can think of no better person to model myself on other than him. We were like two peas in a pod.

“There are so many things that my dad will now miss out on through no fault of his own, in turn, there are so many things I will miss out on without having my dad.

“To know that he suffered in such a horrific way will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she continued. “The injuries to his body showed the magnitude of what he suffered. I felt helpless as he endured hours of surgery.

“I thought my dad was invincible but the medical team told us he only had a 50/50 chance of survival. He was a fighter though.

“Hour by hour, day by day, he was starting to win. He spent a week in intensive care, and he appeared to be improving. He was moved to a major trauma ward. His medication was reduced and he regained consciousness.”

She added that her father’s death “broke me” and that afterwards she “suffered with anxiety attacks and couldn't accept that he was never coming back.”