Shimano uses bikefitting.com pressure mapping to create seatpad that 'perfectly matches' Pro saddle

Shimano has used data from bikefitting.com pressure mapping to create a chamois for its Tenku bib shorts that's designed to match the race-focused Pro Stealth saddle. The idea is to deliver improved comfort when going fast.

The design of Shimano’s new Tenku bib shorts has been married up with the shape of the Stealth saddle from Shimano-owned brand Pro, with the support of “laboratory measurements and exacting testing from bikefitting.com and a pool of test riders,” says Shimano.

The Stealth is Pro’s short-nose saddle for fast and aggressive riding. “It puts different demands on a chamois which aren’t immediately apparent but start to be noticed the longer you’re in the saddle, especially over back-to-back days,” Shimano says.

“By being highly specific on the exact size, shape and material of the saddle, we could create a far more optimised bib short.”

Shimano says it has reshaped the chamois for the Tenku shorts and developed new microfibre antibacterial honeycomb structured materials which are specifically made for longer rides at a higher pace.

“This wicks sweat better and even creates micro ventilation in the shorts where the anatomic cut in the Stealth saddle is,” Shimano explains.

Research from bikefitting.com – which is also owned by Shimano – is said to that the Tenku bib shorts delivered a higher comfort level and a lower amount of overall pressure at the front part of the saddle than traditional bib shorts.

Bib short selector

Alongside the new Tenku x Stealth shorts, for entry-level riders Shimano has launched its new customised bib short selector with advice for riders on the best shorts to choose out of its range.

The selector asks a few basic questions about the type of ride and the level of intensity before returning the most suitable bib short choice over three different types of riding styles, explains Shimano.

“We believe cyclists should consider their clothing carefully based on the type of ride they are going for because choosing the right pair of bibs is not only important for enjoyment, they can improve performance too,” Shimano says.

Shimano’s bib short selector can be found here.

