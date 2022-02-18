Why does asking drivers to not close pass cyclists cause so much anger?; Storm Eunice: KOM hunting or indoor training?; Pidcock's in demand; RideLondon route details; Virtual gravel; New kit; Bizarre bike racing + more on the live blog

We have launched our #HighwayCode campaign to raise awareness of the new rules to help protect people walking, cycling and horse riding. Check the changes, let’s keep each other safe #HighwayCodehttps://t.co/hXWxdJTmX6 pic.twitter.com/r8jQ2Wn0yX — THINK! Road Safety (@THINKgovuk) February 17, 2022

If you've followed our live blog for a while you'll know all too well about this sort of situation: a police force/road safety body uploads a post to social media asking for a fairly simple action. What usually follows is a whole cesspit of whataboutery and anger, ignoring the fact that the fairly basic request could save someone's life or, more simply, show basic respect to another human being just trying to get around. Apologies, rant over...

THINK!'s Highway Code campaign aims to address one of the main criticisms of the recent Highway Code changes — that they haven't been properly communicated to the public. THINK1! hopes to "raise awareness of the new rules to help protect people walking, cycling and horse riding" by sharing a link to a Gov.UK site highlighting eight of the main changes, including the 'Hierarchy of Road Users', road positioning and overtaking.

You'd think a basic request to keep others safe on the road would be fairly uncontroversial? Erm, that's not how the replies to THINK!'s campaign show it...

Cue the whataboutery...

Whilst we are at it can we show cyclists the explanation of the traffic light system, as in red light means stop! — chris trepte (@thewingateone) February 17, 2022

When approaching a traffic light that is red, you must stop. pic.twitter.com/gwpyu4IsyK — Feefifofum (@Feefifofum_is_i) February 18, 2022

And the critics...

If the 1.5m is basically driving completly in the opposite lane on a 30mph road, and you’re saying leave more at higher speed where are we ment to drive?? The pavement looks inviting, oh wait can’t do that either. Roads need addressing so cyclists can stay over as far as poss — Mark Bush (@mjb8028) February 17, 2022

It’s not stupid to the thousand’s of cyclists who are close passed everyday or worse clipped. It’s not impractical if you leave 5 extra minutes for every journey and wait patiently for a safe space to pass. — Secret Squirrel (@Secret_Squidgle) February 17, 2022

Sack your new brainchild who created such a bullshit idiotic piece of crap 🤣🤣👍 — Leaf (@RickyPa98142625) February 17, 2022

The one positive is that, more than we usually see, there were many comments thanking THINK!, supporting the message and trying to address what the changes actually mean for road users...

The previous rules actually requires that whnovertakîg a bike or a horse or a car, you must be 100q% in the opposing lane . So not much has change s except the comprehension of drivers who haven’t for decades kept up with rule changes — Peter Johnston🏴🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇱🚵🏻🏄🏻🎸 (@kerstratPete) February 17, 2022

Nice. This is very easy to do for a compitent driver. Most drivers do this already but a few lack the skills required. — venture by bike (@venturebybike) February 17, 2022

We can't say we're massive TikTokers here at road.cc, we'll leave the dancing and avocado cooking to the younger generation, but this one did catch our eye...(mainly because it wasn't actually on TikTok when we saw it...)