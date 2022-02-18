Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Why does asking drivers to not close pass cyclists cause so much anger?; Storm Eunice: KOM hunting or indoor training?; Pidcock's in demand; RideLondon route details; Virtual gravel; New kit; Bizarre bike racing + more on the live blog

Batten down the hatches, there's a storm brewing...Dan Alexander is mainly resisting the urge to go on a KOM hunt, and will be responsible and stay at home for your Friday live blog instead...
Fri, Feb 18, 2022 09:01
21
Why does asking drivers to not close pass cyclists cause so much anger?; Storm Eunice: KOM hunting or indoor training?; Pidcock's in demand; RideLondon route details; Virtual gravel; New kit; Bizarre bike racing + more on the live blog
13:42
12:09
KOM hunting...

Don't try this at home, and all that...but if ever there was a day to strip James Pett of his KOM it's today...if you don't end up in hospital first...

Needles KOM (Strava)

 

11:49
Pas Normal Studio expands Essentials collection to include women's offerings

 

PNS Essentials women

Pas Normal Studio (PNS) has expanded its spring/summer Essentials collection to include women’s offerings for the first time as part of its bigger drive to provide more female-specific styles across the whole PNS range. 

"We don’t want to just shrink the sizes and change the colours," says PNS. "We’ve always been driven by constructing and offering fit and functionality that goes above and beyond what you would normally expect from your cycling kit." 

PNS Essentials women

An all-day relaxed fit is provided in the Essential line and the fabrics used are said to be easy to care for, with durability and quick-drying properties in mind. "Essential is our encouragement to get out there and ride," PNS sums up. 

The Essentials line consists of a short sleeve jersey (£155), bib shorts (£220), shield gilet (£200) and shield jacket (£310). 

You can find the women’s range here, and the men’s over here.

11:23
No Mall finish: RideLondon reveals full details of new-look format for 2022
Prudential ride london

With 100 days to go until the 2022 RideLondon on Sunday 29 May, full details of the event have been announced, including three mass-participation challenges and an eight-mile closed road FreeCycle.

As part of the new partnership with Essex County Council, RideLondon 2022 will include three mass-participation routes starting on Victoria Embankment. The 100-mile option enters Essex via Epping Forest where it will follow a section of stage three of the 2014 Tour de France before returning to the capital for a finish at Tower Bridge.

The 60-mile option follows the 100 for the first 32 miles before heading back to Tower Bridge. Entries cost £50 and will open this afternoon. The 30-mile option costs £25 and also opens this afternoon.

FreeCycle is the other part of the day, and will allow cyclists eight miles of traffic-free roads in central London. It is billed as the "perfect way for a family to see some of London's most famous landmarks on two wheels. FreeCycle registration will open in March, when the event start times will be revealed.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of RideLondon, said: "We’re incredibly excited to be bringing RideLondon back in 2022 after the last two editions were cancelled due to the pandemic. We return with exciting new routes into Essex thanks to a new partnership with Essex County Council and an increased ambition for RideLondon to be genuinely for all."

11:21
10:58
Virtually explore gravel trails across the world in FulGaz’s free six-stage event
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gravel Epic (@gravelepic)

Gravel Epic has launched an Off-Road series on the FulGaz virtual training platform, featuring six stages which cover a total distance of 143.67km with 3276m of elevation gain. 

The free virtual gravel event starts tomorrow and runs until 6 March, and allows riders to virtually explore gravel trails across the world through the FulGaz app, from the mountainous Austrian Alpenvereinshütte to the Gloucester Spring ride in Maine countryside.

Open to riders of all levels, you can complete the stages at your own pace and at any time - it’s a personal challenge and so there’s no prize for coming first. 

In one stage riders can join World Champion mountain biker Paul van der Ploeg on a ride through some of the remote Australian gravel roads hidden out the back of Falls Creek.

Participants also have the chance to win a one-year subscription to FulGaz, as well as entry to Gravel Epic Switzerland, a three-day staged race among the giant snowy peaks of Valais.

You can sign up for free here and also find out more information about each of the stages.

10:42
Pro cycling's back...

Good to see some downright bizarre bike racing back on our TV screens after the long winter away...

Plenty of British interest too...Ethan Hayter was third on the stage and will be taking his GC challenge to Remco Evenepoel in the TT stage, Classics man Connor Swift was an impressive 14th on the big mountain stage, while Tom Pidcock was 17th. G and Ineos Grenadiers' new signing Ben Tullett did their work early doors, setting the pace on the lower slopes.

10:38
09:53
Tom Pidcock's in demand as contract talks continue
Tom Pidcock in U23 TT at UEC Championships in Plouay 2020 (copyright Alex Whitehead, SWpix.com)

I mean is this really a surprise to anyone? One of the best cyclists in the world is wanted by some of the best cycling teams in the world, hardly a plot twist, is it? Anyway, Tom Pidcock's contract with Ineos Grenadiers is slowly ticking down. It doesn't expire until the end of 2023, but when you're as big a talent as Pidcock, talks start early...

VeloNews is reporting Pidcock confirmed to them that there are other teams interested in his signature, and claim at least two other WorldTour teams have their sights set on the 22-year-old. It is believed the number €3-4 million per season is being talked about as some of the bike industry's biggest names fight to have the multi-disciplinarian representing their brands.

"Of course, I’m going to stay in the sport longer than this year, so there are contract negotiations going on. There is interest but that’s all I’ll say," he told VeloNews.

09:49
Storm Eunice: KOM hunting or indoor training?

It's a bit blustery out there...

> Cycling in the wind? Get these 11 secrets to beating the gusts 

Secret number one? Stay at home and hit the indoor trainer...

Unless you're training for the Dutch Headwind Champs, of course...

08:32
Why does asking drivers to not close pass cyclists cause so much anger?

If you've followed our live blog for a while you'll know all too well about this sort of situation: a police force/road safety body uploads a post to social media asking for a fairly simple action. What usually follows is a whole cesspit of whataboutery and anger, ignoring the fact that the fairly basic request could save someone's life or, more simply, show basic respect to another human being just trying to get around. Apologies, rant over...

THINK!'s Highway Code campaign aims to address one of the main criticisms of the recent Highway Code changes — that they haven't been properly communicated to the public. THINK1! hopes to "raise awareness of the new rules to help protect people walking, cycling and horse riding" by sharing a link to a Gov.UK site highlighting eight of the main changes, including the 'Hierarchy of Road Users', road positioning and overtaking.

You'd think a basic request to keep others safe on the road would be fairly uncontroversial? Erm, that's not how the replies to THINK!'s campaign show it...

Cue the whataboutery...

And the critics...

The one positive is that, more than we usually see, there were many comments thanking THINK!, supporting the message and trying to address what the changes actually mean for road users...

We can't say we're massive TikTokers here at road.cc, we'll leave the dancing and avocado cooking to the younger generation, but this one did catch our eye...(mainly because it wasn't actually on TikTok when we saw it...) 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments