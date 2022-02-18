Why does asking drivers to not close pass cyclists cause so much anger?; Storm Eunice: KOM hunting or indoor training?; Pidcock's in demand; RideLondon route details; Virtual gravel; New kit; Bizarre bike racing + more on the live blog

If you've followed our live blog for a while you'll know all too well about this sort of situation: a police force/road safety body uploads a post to social media asking for a fairly simple action. What usually follows is a whole cesspit of whataboutery and anger, ignoring the fact that the fairly basic request could save someone's life or, more simply, show basic respect to another human being just trying to get around. Apologies, rant over...
THINK!'s Highway Code campaign aims to address one of the main criticisms of the recent Highway Code changes — that they haven't been properly communicated to the public. THINK1! hopes to "raise awareness of the new rules to help protect people walking, cycling and horse riding" by sharing a link to a Gov.UK site highlighting eight of the main changes, including the 'Hierarchy of Road Users', road positioning and overtaking.
You'd think a basic request to keep others safe on the road would be fairly uncontroversial? Erm, that's not how the replies to THINK!'s campaign show it...
Cue the whataboutery...
And the critics...
The one positive is that, more than we usually see, there were many comments thanking THINK!, supporting the message and trying to address what the changes actually mean for road users...
We can't say we're massive TikTokers here at road.cc, we'll leave the dancing and avocado cooking to the younger generation, but this one did catch our eye...(mainly because it wasn't actually on TikTok when we saw it...)