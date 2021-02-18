Two teenagers arrested after father and son attacked while cycling

Two teenagers have been arrested after a father and son were assaulted with tree branches while riding their bikes through woodland on the Wirral peninsula yesterday.
Merseyside Police say the assault happened on Moreton Road in Upton, with the attackers attempting to steal the victims’ bikes, reports the Liverpool Echo.
The father, aged 46, and his 16-year-old son were both treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries to their head, face and arms during the attack, which happened at around 1835 hours.
The assailants fled on foot and police subsequently arrested two youths, aged 16 and 17, nearby on suspicion of robbery.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police commented: “We have arrested two males following a robbery in Moreton yesterday, Wednesday, 17 January.
“At around 6.35pm, it was reported that two males were riding their bikes in woodland near Moreton Road, when two males approached them and attempted to take their bikes, before assaulting them with tree branches and making off on foot through the woods.
“The victims, aged 46 and 16, were taken to hospital for treatment to serious but non-life threatening facial, head and arm injuries.
“Officers attended and detained two males, aged 16 and 17 nearby. They were both arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody for questioning.”
Police are continuing their investigation and anyone who saw the incident, or has information relating to it, is urged to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 21000105111, or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
