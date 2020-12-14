Support road.cc

2021 GreenEdge Bianchi

Take a look at GreenEdge Cycling’s 2021 Bianchi bikes

Simon Yates, Michael Matthews, Amanda Spratt and their GreenEdge Cycling teammates will be racing on Bianchi’s with refreshed modern aesthetics
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Dec 14, 2020 10:56
Bianchi’s new lightweight all-rounder, the Specialissima disc, as well as the aero Oltre XR4 disc race bike and the Aquila time trial machine, will all be used by WorldTour team GreenEdge Cycling in the 2021 season.

The Australian outfit, formerly known as Mitchelton-Scott, will be racing on the new celeste coloured bikes, instead of Jumbo-Visma who have switched over to Cervélo for next season.

2021 GreenEdge Bianchi Oltre XR4
> Review: Bianchi Oltre XR4 Disc Ult Di2 2019

Interestingly, GreenEdge Cycling will not be racing on the black, rim brake models of the Oltre XR4 as Jumbo-Visma did this season reportedly to save weight.

> Read more about Jumbo-Visma’s Bianchi 2020 Tour de France bikes here

The updated aesthetics keeps the signature celeste but is joined by stealth black and a new turquoise-celeste shade, that is said to “add an element of modernity”, in diagonal bands across the frame.

“Boldness and visibility in the bunch while retaining the elegant sophistication for which Bianchi is renowned”, is the purpose behind the Italian brand’s new graphic approach for its finishes.

2021 GreenEdge Bianchi Specialissima

Bianchi's recently launched an updated version of their lightweight race bike, the Specialissima CV, adding disc brakes to the build. It is reportedly just 750g (painted, size 55) and features aero improvements including internal cable routing and an integrated seat clamp.

> Read more about Bianchi's new Specialissima here

The bikes are said to be equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Pirelli P Zero tyres, Fizik saddles, Tacx bottles and cages, as well as having Garmin computers mounted.

Get more information at www.bianchi.com

GreenEdge Cycling
Bianchi
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

