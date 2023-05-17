New cycle paths through grounds of historic abbey will restrict “unfettered access” for dogs and horses, says councillor

Plans to create new cycling, wheeling, and walking paths through the grounds of a 12th-century abbey, which the local council hopes will boost active travel provision for commuters and improve the health and wellbeing of residents, has been criticised by an independent councillor, who says encouraging cyclists to use the park will restrict the activities of dog walkers and horse riders.

The councillor has also claimed that the proposed creation of a cycling and walking hub in the estate, which will provide bike hire and repair facilities, will also cause “local residents to say, ‘what’s next?’, when it comes to their park”.

> Judge says cyclists – and dog owners – “have a sense of absolute entitlement”

The proposed active travel hub at Delapré Park, situated in the grounds of a former monastery a mile outside Northampton, will provide a new 1.3km traffic-free route, accessible for walking, wheeling, and cycling, connecting residents with “employment opportunities” at a nearby industrial estate and enabling them to avoid “hostile road conditions”, says West Northamptonshire Council.

The proposals, which form part of a joint project led by the council, Delapré Abbey, the University of Northampton, Northamptonshire Sport, and British Cycling, will see the estate’s existing pathways hardened to allow for the cycle routes, while a bike shelter will also be installed.

According to the plans, members of the public will be able to access a cycling and walking hub within the abbey’s 19th-century stables, which the council says will offer cycle hire, training, and repairs, and will form a focal point for group rides and walks, as well as volunteering and skills development.

The local authority hopes the paths and new facilities will support economic activity in Northampton by increasing the labour market which can access employment, as well as improving public health and air quality in the area by encouraging people to leave their cars behind.

“We’re aware that cycling provision in our area needs some attention and this will be a good start towards addressing that,” West Northamptonshire Council’s Conservative cabinet member Matt Golby said last year.

“This project would continue the development of cycle routes across West Northamptonshire, such as the new routes we have provided between Braunston and Daventry and at Upton Country Park. By helping to link up key sites in Northampton, this project will also support our aspiration for Northampton to become an active and vibrant city.”

> Cycling and the law: how can dogs and bikes coexist on shared paths?

However, the proposals have come in for criticism this week from independent councillor Julie Davenport, who says local dog walkers in particular have spoken out against the plans.

“Residents have raised concerns with me about the cycling paths. We have always been able to walk our dogs freely in Delapré Park, a place where dogs can run and play without restrictions,” Davenport told the Northampton Chronicle.

“This bicycle path will cause restrictions on daily dog walking because cyclists and dogs could cause accidents when not in control.

“It’s always sad to see dogs having to be on leads in a park, they need to be able to enjoy unfettered access to the park. Horses ride there also and I’m sure cyclists could restrict their walks.”

She continued: “It also causes local residents to say, ‘what’s next?’ when it comes to their park. I know the Abbey plan a bicycle hub where people can hire bikes from which will encourage more cyclists. I understand both points of view.”

The Chronicle also reported that one resident was “dismayed” with the plans.

“Who on earth thought it was a good idea to use the council's budget to tarmac the footpath by the Abbey. There is no need,” the local said. “As a dog walker I look for places where the pooches can walk alongside me without needing to be on the tarmac for the sake of their paws.”

However, the newspaper quoted another resident who was altogether more positive about the new paths, arguing that “the proposal provides much improved connectivity of existing cycle path infrastructure in the recently designated active quarter.

“The benefits to the local community in terms of improved health and wellbeing, access to green space, and local facilities are clear to see.”