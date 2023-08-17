Scotland’s “unluckiest cyclist” wins compensation – after being knocked off his bike for third time (+ videos)

A bike rider described by his lawyer as Scotland’s “unluckiest cyclist” has won compensation from a driver who pulled out on him at a junction in what was the third time he has been knocked off his bike.

As with the previous two occasions, the cyclist, named as Derek from Fraserburgh, was represented by Aberdeen-based solicitor Roz Boynton of Cycle Law Scotland, who said in a post on the firm’s website that “It’s always sad for us to have repeat customers.”

Derek, who recorded all three incidents on the action camera mounted on his Giant TCR Advanced Pro bike, was the victim of hit-and-run crashes in both 2021 and in February this year, with Cycle Law Scotland successfully pursuing claims against the drivers responsible as a result of the footage he had captured.

The latest incident happened in June at the Cortes Junction in north-east Aberdeenshire, where the A90 meets the A952.

The cyclist, who had just ridden onto the main carriageway, was struck side-on by a driver who pulled out from a junction, ignoring the road markings, and was thrown onto the bonnet of the vehicle before landing on the ground. The driver stopped at the scene to check on Derek’s condition.

“Similar to his previous incidents, this one happened in broad daylight with good sight lines,” Ms Boynton said.

“Derek had been wearing a yellow fluorescent yellow high viz vest and a high viz backpack. He had lights operating on his bicycle. He literally couldn’t have made himself any more visible if he tried.”

The solicitor said that her client “suffered soft tissue injuries to his right side but his trusty bike, which had survived the previous two incidents needing only some minor repairs, had a cracked frame and was written off.

“We were able to secure an early acceptance of liability for Derek and an interim payment for a replacement frame and all his damaged kit (including the action camera as the screen broke in the collision but still managed to record the incident).

“Shortly, thereafter, we received a full settlement in respect of his injuries. Derek is now shopping for a new bike.

“We very much hope that this is the last time that Derek needs our help and that his new bike brings many happy, safe and uneventful miles,” Ms Boynton added.

The first incident in which she represented Derek came after he was forced off the road by an oncoming driver overtaking another vehicle near Raytheon, Aberdeenshire, in July 2021.

Derek fell onto a grassy embankment and sustained chest, neck and leg injuries, and his bike and kit were also damaged.

The driver, who failed to stop, was subsequently convicted of careless driving due to the footage Derek captured, with insurers immediately admitting their policyholder’s liability when they were shown it.

The circumstances surrounding the second incident in which Derek needed to call upon the assistance of Cycle Law Scotland, in February this year, were almost identical, with the overtaking driver who forced him off the road claiming afterwards that the sun had been in his eyes.

“We would suggest that if you can’t see whilst driving, you certainly shouldn’t be overtaking,” the law firm said.

Again, Derek sustained soft tissue injuries, for which he needed to undergo hospital treatment and physiotherapy, and his bike was damaged, with insurers once again admitting liability after seeing the footage.