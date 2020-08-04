"Extravagant" cargo bike for sale on Etsy; Donald Trump jersey; Man wanted on recall to prison found cycling on the A1M; Israel Israel Start-Up Nation sign Carl Fredrik Hagen "to support Froome at Grand Tours" + more on the live blog

Continuing our niche cycling product retail special this morning... ever wondered what a couple of old bikes combined with a shopping trolley would look like? Us neither, but a German inventor is selling this one-off (we hope it's a one-off) contraption for a grand total of £1,413.62 on Etsy.

The description says: "The bike is very conspicuous and causes amazing looks! With seat at the front for a toddler and the shopping cart for purchases or other transports.

"The bike has a 3 gear circuit and various new parts. The battery-powered lighting for front and rear is also new!"

That's all very well, but as far as we can tell there appears to be no front brake. People on social media don't seem to be convinced of its merits either...

Yep. It's bad. They wrecked two useful bikes and a shopping trolley to make one useless un-streerable piece of scrap iron. — Custom PC North West (@cpcnw) August 4, 2020

I think it’s there to make you think about the difficulties in transferring the shopping from the trolley to the bike and parking the trolley whilst holding your loaded bike. — Anita Anderson (@Anytar) August 4, 2020

Still want it? Well the seller says they would prefer pick-up from Germany, but you can always ship yourself which apparently costs £942.42... bargain!