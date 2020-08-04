Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"Extravagant" cargo bike for sale on Etsy; Donald Trump jersey; Man wanted on recall to prison found cycling on the A1M; Israel Israel Start-Up Nation sign Carl Fredrik Hagen "to support Froome at Grand Tours" + more on the live blog

Tuesday's live blog is brought to you courtesy of Jack Sexty, with Simon MacMichael making some contributions later this evening...
Tue, Aug 04, 2020 09:40
3
08:53
South Yorkshire Police discover man wanted on recall to prison cycling on the motorway

The cyclist had a trailer that said he was going to Dorset... but it appears he didn't get very far, as he was caught by the police on the A1M in South Yorkshire. The cyclist also reportedly told cops he would "carry on regardless", which was to no avail as he will now be transported back to prison. 

09:06
Israel Start-Up Nation sign Carl Fredrik Hagen "to support Froome at Grand Tours"

The team have already bagged a new domestique to support Chris Froome's Grand Tour goals in 2021 by landing the 28-year-old Norwegian from Lotto–Soudal.

Hagen said: "I’m looking for a role and an opportunity to achieve some good results in the GC and individual stages, as well as to support the team captains to success in the mountains.”

Will Hagen dazzle at his new team next year? 

08:27
This "extravagant" part cargo trike/part shopping trolley can be yours for just £1,413
cargo trike on etsy.PNG

Continuing our niche cycling product retail special this morning... ever wondered what a couple of old bikes combined with a shopping trolley would look like? Us neither, but a German inventor is selling this one-off (we hope it's a one-off) contraption for a grand total of £1,413.62 on Etsy

The description says: "The bike is very conspicuous and causes amazing looks! With seat at the front for a toddler and the shopping cart for purchases or other transports.

"The bike has a 3 gear circuit and various new parts. The battery-powered lighting for front and rear is also new!"

That's all very well, but as far as we can tell there appears to be no front brake. People on social media don't seem to be convinced of its merits either... 

Still want it? Well the seller says they would prefer pick-up from Germany, but you can always ship yourself which apparently costs £942.42... bargain!

08:20
Making cycling great again? Now you can buy a cycling jersey with Donald Trump's face on
donald trump jersey - via granny gear.PNG

"This could be, potentially, the greatest cycling jersey in the history of cycling jerseys", claim Granny Gear of their £29.99 monstrosity. It would make the perfect jersey for stopping off at a MAGA rally on your ride; although hopefully you won't push it too hard and hit the wall. 

We're tempted to get one just to see if it's made in China. Also, surely the colour should be orange?

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments