“How are cyclists at fault for drivers parking on cycle paths?” Tory MP slams “unloved” cycle lanes – by posting photos of drivers blocking them; The Hague police move barriers blocking cycle lane after complaints; GB pursuit gold + more on the live blog

Shari Bossuyt had been expecting to enter 2024 with her sights firmly set on a gold medal in the Madison at the Paris Olympics alongside Belgian teammate Lotte Kopecky.

But instead, the Canyon-Sram rider’s first action of the new year was to announce that she will not appeal a two-year ban imposed by the French anti-doping authority (AFLD) following her positive test for the cancer drug Letrozole, citing a lack of resources and willpower to fight her case, while lambasting the current anti-doping rules and agencies for lacking “nuance” and humanity.

In a lengthy Instagram post last night, the 23-year-old – who won the Madison world championships alongside Kopecky in 2022 – detailed the effect of her looming suspension on her mental health, as well as arguing that, despite being sure that her positive test was a result of food contamination, it’s impossible to prove the drug’s source.

In June last year, it was revealed that Bossuyt had tested positive for Letrozole at the Tour de Normandie in March, where she won a stage and finished sixth overall, and was facing the same two-year ban handed down last year to Toon Aerts.

Belgian cyclocross star Aerts also submitted a positive out-of-competition doping control for the metabolites of the drug – which is primarily used to block oestrogen during the treatment of breast cancer, but is banned by WADA due to its ability to boost testosterone levels and reduce or prevent the feminising effects of anabolic steroid use – three days after racing the cyclocross World Cup round in Flamanville in January 2022.

Last month, before this season’s World Cup round in Normandy, Aerts and Bossuyt’s agent warned riders taking part to avoid the region’s dairy products for fear of contamination, while the Canyon-Sram rider compared her case to that of Alberto Contador in 2010, who launched his infamous ‘tainted beef’ defence after testing positive for clenbuterol at that year’s Tour de France.

But, despite her insistence that her positive at the Tour de Normandie was the result of contamination, Bossuyt last night revealed that she will not appeal her suspension in a scathing criticism of the anti-doping authorities.

“After some time of silence and patience, I wish to respond to the verdict of the AFLD. On 4 December I received the verdict from the AFLD regarding the proposal of my suspension. As expected, they propose a sentence of two years,” she wrote.

“They confirm and acknowledge the fact that the contamination was not intentional. But we cannot, as in the case of Toon Aerts, prove the source of the contamination exactly, as a result of which the legal framework does not allow them to give us further sentence reduction.

“And just here this whole case frustrates me immensely! No humanity or nuance and no consultation whatsoever. Explain to me how an athlete should be able to prove contamination from food? The Clenbuterol 2.0 story is in full swing,” she said, alluding to Contador’s lengthy, and ultimately unsuccessful, defence of his Tour title.

Bossuyt celebrates a UCI Track Nations Cup win in Canada with Lotte Kopecky in April 2023, weeks after her positive test (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

She continued: “Puzzle piece by puzzle piece, we now know almost with certainty where the contamination comes from. But unfortunately, we just can’t prove this officially. For this, we need official reports… Unfortunately, such studies cost tons of money and take a very long time. After consulting the food agencies, it turns out they don't even test for letrozole... No food safety risk or no knowledge that letrozole is used in Europe because it is banned here.

“And OK, I understand all too well that this product is on the banned list and does not belong in an athlete’s body. But there just isn’t any kind of nuance here.

“As an athlete, you are just completely on your own… I am a 23-year-old girl who happened to be able to make her hobby her profession. I am not a doper and have never considered this for any day. I will also keep repeating this until it all comes out one day,"

“I now have the chance to still appeal but I simply don’t have the strength or money for this. The feeling of having to fight a losing battle, the nights of sleeplessness due to continuous worrying and hurting me financially by having to spend another tens of thousands of euros on an already lost case made me decide to leave it at that.

“No one seems to realise what an impact this has on someone’s mental health. My Olympic dream is destroyed and having to walk around every day with the ‘stamp’ of a doper. It's almost unbearable. Fortunately, I find support from people who really listen to me, believe in me, and I also just keep doing sports because it does me good. I will prove that I will come back stronger!”