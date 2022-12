Cyclist slapped with 'parking ticket' by Lime for leaving bike in car parking bay; Show your council this the next time bike lanes are snowed under; Where's Cav?; If the World Cup was pro cycling; Peculiar puncture; Best new kit + more on the live blog

It seems this one isn't a new problem...

I see badly-parked @limebike bikes every day. I go out of my way to find a spot that doesn’t block pavements, and I get this. Sorry, I didn’t realise the carriageway was only for cars. Cc: @IslingtonBC pic.twitter.com/t3GNRALUyu — John McGarvey (@johnmcg) December 12, 2022

According to Lime, who we've contacted for further comment on this specific case, London users like Gaz should "park like your gran is watching" and should "never leave your e-bike in a way that obstructs the pavement or could create an access issue for pedestrians, including those with disabilities or access needs".

And while in Camden, City of London, Hackney, Ealing and Hammersmith and Fulham users are required to leave their bikes in designated parking bays, Gaz was in Westminster and John in Islington.

> Wandsworth says it may start impounding Lime e-bikes if pavement parking isn’t tackled

But, Lime adds, "being in other boroughs is no excuse to park irresponsibly. When you're elsewhere, make sure to still park out of the way, avoiding creating an obstruction for people using the pavement."

Thoughts?