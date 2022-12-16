“It’s like the aftermath of a Harry Potter battle – broken wands everywhere”: Drivers versus cycle lane ‘protection’; “Scotland leading the way on active travel,” says Cycling UK + more on the live blog

It’s Friday, so we’re going to kick things off on the blog this morning by returning to an old favourite – Bristol’s infamous Park Row “protected” cycle lane.
Back in September 2021, road.cc reader and Bristol resident brooksby pointed out that the three-foot high plastic orange cylinders installed by Bristol City Council to protect cyclists on the pop-up bike lane in Park Row were, surprisingly, not quite up to the job.
According to brooksby, the easily detachable cones were being constantly being removed by careless (or destructive) motorists, with some even ending up far from the bike lane they were installed to ‘protect’.
The Great Plastic Wand Burial Ground (credit: brooksby)
Earlier this year, the council decided to act by replacing the orange cones with more permanent, sturdier looking models.
Well, at least those wands seemed more permanent… Until you witnessed this horror film-like scene of utter wand devastation, featured on the live blog in August:
And now, in the run-up to Christmas, I regret to inform you folks, that the motorists are at it again.
In the comments section of the blog, brooksby shared these harrowing images from yesterday lunchtime:
Those poor wands...
“Blimey – it’s like the aftermath of a battle in Harry Potter world – broken wands everywhere,” fellow road.cc reader chrisonatrike wrote.
“I think the problem with the Park Row cycle lane is that they didn’t make it long enough,” brooksby argues.
“There’s enough room before it’s protected for cars to go on there at each end ‘for loading’ and then they ‘accidentally’ knock down a wand so the next time someone parks a bit further, then they knock one down, so people can park a bit further, and so on…
“And as long as they haven’t knowingly knocked one down people seem to think that they can just park there (despite the painted cycle symbols and signage).”
Following the revelation that even the ‘permanent’ cycle lane wands can’t stop drivers parking wherever they like, in October Bristol City Council announced that it will install new, segregated cycle lanes on Park Row, along with upgraded bus stops, to “make it easier to walk and cycle in the area”.
As long as someone tells the drivers first...
