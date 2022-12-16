Support road.cc

“It’s like the aftermath of a Harry Potter battle – broken wands everywhere”: Drivers versus cycle lane ‘protection’; “Scotland leading the way on active travel,” says Cycling UK + more on the live blog

Happy Friday everyone! Ryan Mallon’s here to count down the hours until the weekend… and maybe share some cycling news and views on the live blog
Fri, Dec 16, 2022 09:27
“Scotland leading the way on active travel in the UK,” says Cycling UK: Charity welcomes record sustainable travel funding in Scottish government budget

Scotland is “leading the way on active travel in the UK”, Cycling UK has claimed, after the Scottish government yesterday committed to increasing its funding for ‘active and sustainable travel’ to a record £196.5m in its budget for 2023/24.

That’s a £46.5m increase on the pot previously set aside for cycling and walking, and means that 5.6 percent of the overall transport budget at Holyrood will be spent on active and sustainable travel.

However, it still falls short of the Scottish government’s commitment to spend at least £320m, or 10 percent of the total transport budget, on active travel by 2024/25.

> Cycling UK urges next Scottish Government to commit 10 per cent of transport budget to active travel

The use of the term ‘active and sustainable travel’ in yesterday’s announcement has also proved frustrating for cycling and walking campaigners, who have argued that it obfuscates the amount of money set to be spent on those specific activities compared to previous years.

In his speech to parliament yesterday, SNP Deputy First Minister John Swinney said that “decarbonising transport remains one of the key challenges we face in reaching Net Zero” and that the government would “invest nearly £200 million in active and sustainable travel”.

The news has been welcomed by charity Cycling UK, who have described the Scottish government’s new active travel budget as “a welcome increase in investment at this time of financial pressure”.

“As a low-cost form of transport, cycling can help to ease the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people’s lives,” says Jim Densham, Cycling UK’s campaigns and policy manager for Scotland.

“We know that investing in cycling is incredibly good value for money, as it brings so many benefits for people’s health, the environment, local economies, and for liveable neighbourhoods.

“It’s good to see Scotland leading the way on active travel in the UK and taking steps towards much bigger spending that has been promised for coming years.

“However, it is frustrating that a change in language makes it difficult to make a precise comparison to the previous budget. We want Government to provide an exact figure for spending on active travel, and to provide a more detailed breakdown of their budgets.”

“It’s like the aftermath of a Harry Potter battle – broken wands everywhere”: Drivers versus cycle lane ‘protection’

It’s Friday, so we’re going to kick things off on the blog this morning by returning to an old favourite – Bristol’s infamous Park Row “protected” cycle lane.

Back in September 2021, road.cc reader and Bristol resident brooksby pointed out that the three-foot high plastic orange cylinders installed by Bristol City Council to protect cyclists on the pop-up bike lane in Park Row were, surprisingly, not quite up to the job.

According to brooksby, the easily detachable cones were being constantly being removed by careless (or destructive) motorists, with some even ending up far from the bike lane they were installed to ‘protect’.

Park Row cycle lane wands burial ground (credit - brooksby)

The Great Plastic Wand Burial Ground (credit: brooksby)

Earlier this year, the council decided to act by replacing the orange cones with more permanent, sturdier looking models.

Well, at least those wands seemed more permanent… Until you witnessed this horror film-like scene of utter wand devastation, featured on the live blog in August:

And now, in the run-up to Christmas, I regret to inform you folks, that the motorists are at it again.

In the comments section of the blog, brooksby shared these harrowing images from yesterday lunchtime:

Broken wands on Park Row cycle lane, Bristol (credit - brooksby)
Broken wands and car on Park Row cycle lane, Bristol (credit - brooksby)
Broken wands on Bristol's Park Row cycle lane (credit - brooksby)

Those poor wands...

“Blimey – it’s like the aftermath of a battle in Harry Potter world – broken wands everywhere,” fellow road.cc reader chrisonatrike wrote.

“I think the problem with the Park Row cycle lane is that they didn’t make it long enough,” brooksby argues.

“There’s enough room before it’s protected for cars to go on there at each end ‘for loading’ and then they ‘accidentally’ knock down a wand so the next time someone parks a bit further, then they knock one down, so people can park a bit further, and so on…

“And as long as they haven’t knowingly knocked one down people seem to think that they can just park there (despite the painted cycle symbols and signage).”

Following the revelation that even the ‘permanent’ cycle lane wands can’t stop drivers parking wherever they like, in October Bristol City Council announced that it will install new, segregated cycle lanes on Park Row, along with upgraded bus stops, to “make it easier to walk and cycle in the area”.

As long as someone tells the drivers first...

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

