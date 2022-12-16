Dog walker ‘kicked girl off bike and attacked her’

A girl cycling in a market town near Coventry was kicked off her bike and attacked by a man walking his dog, say Warwickshire Police.

Officers are appealing for information regarding the incident, which happened last Sunday 15 December in Bedworth, which lies midway between Coventry and Nuneaton.

Police say that it happened between 5.15pm and 5.45pm, with the dog walker, a middle-aged man, initially shouting threats at the victim.

She tried to flee the scene, but missed her turning and when she retraced her path, the main is said to have kicked her from her bike and then attacked her.

The youngster, whose age has not been disclosed, is said to have sustained a head injury during the attack.

According to police, the suspect, who was walking a dog with a red, extendable lead, is white, aged in his forties or fifties, and is around 5 feet 9 inches tall.

He was said to be of stocky build and wearing a black coat and black jogging bottoms.

Investigating officer PC Barnacle said: “This was a shameful incident, which saw a grown man reportedly accost and attack a teenage girl in the middle of the street.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are very keen to bring this suspect into custody as soon as possible.

“If anyone has any information, please call 101 citing crime reference 23/53921/22.”

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.