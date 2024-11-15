“My bike is my pencil”: Strava cyclist brings Pudsey Bear to life… after suffering punctures, inconvenient park closures and “carrying bike through a building”; Paddy McGuinness completes epic 300-mile charity ride on Chopper + more on the live blog

It’s really the end of an era for British cycling, as after Mark Cavendish calling it a quits this season, now Lizzie Deignan, one of the sport’s most decorated athletes, has said that she will be retiring from professional cycling at the end of the 2025 season after agreeing to a one-year contract extension with Lidl-Trek.

Deignan’s palmarès include 43 professional road victories, including the first Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Strade Bianche and The Women's Tour. She won a rainbow jersey at the World Championships in 2015, a Commonwealth title in 2014, and holds multiple National Champion titles. Deignan also won a silver medal on home soil at the 2012 Olympics, a feat that cemented her place among Britain’s cycling greats.

Releasing a video with Lidl-Trek, she said: “Well I think winning the rainbow jersey was up there with the best of them… It takes a lot, and looking back I think to myself, ‘Wow, who was that girl!’”

“Roubaix was a totally unexpected win, and honestly the reaction afterwards was kind of bigger than I expected it to be. It was a changing point in women’s cycling and it was really special that I got to be the person to cross the line.

“I remember winning the World Tour in the pandemic year when Orla (daughter) was a year and a half old. To be consistently on paper the best rider in the world when I had a one and half year-old at home was a really impressive achievement.

“My kids… I just don’t want to see goodbye to them anymore,” she says, on the verge of tears, before jokingly adding: “Cut!”

Lizzie Deignan and family at 2019 Road Worlds in Harrogate (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

In 2018, Deignan paused her career to welcome her first child, Orla, a choice which at the time was a rarity in the women’s professional peloton. She returned to racing at her best, topping the UCI Women’s WorldTour rankings within just 18 months of her comeback.

Regaining her composure in front of the camera — not very dissimilar to what we’re used to whenever she’s in a spot on the bike — she says: “[I have] No ego and necessity to retire at the top. I’m really happy to go full circle and be somebody that helps other people in bike races. If I can help the next champion of the sport, then I'm delighted to do that.”

“The reason I initially wanted to retire was because I no longer have the motivation for my own results,” admitted Deignan. However, a discussion with Lidl-Trek sparked a new motivation. “They spoke to me and offered me a contract in the vein of being a road captain and somebody that can mentor the younger riders coming through. That kind of sparked a bit of motivation in me and I thought, yeah, actually that's something that I am really motivated by. I really enjoy bringing out the best in the people around me. I still love cycling.”