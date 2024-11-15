Support road.cc

news
Live blog

“My bike is my pencil”: Strava cyclist brings Pudsey Bear to life… after suffering punctures, inconvenient park closures and “carrying bike through a building”; Paddy McGuinness completes epic 300-mile charity ride on Chopper + more on the live blog

Another week about to be rounded up, inching closer to the sound of Mariah Carey… Adwitiya’s on the live blog this Friday, to keep you entertained with all the latest cycling news, views and general chit-chat
Fri, Nov 15, 2024 10:22
15
“My bike is my pencil”: Strava cyclist brings Pudsey Bear to life… after suffering punctures, inconvenient park closures and “carrying bike through a building”; Paddy McGuinness completes epic 300-mile charity ride on Chopper + more on the live blogPudsey Bear Strava Art (Nicolas Georgiou on Strava)
16:37
Cyclist killed during major sportive after hitting cracked and uneven speed ramp with “badly worn” markings and warning signs covered by vegetation, inquest finds
Wicklow 200 (Kevin McFeely)

The son of a cyclist killed during a sportive after hitting a cracked and uneven speed ramp with “badly worn” markings, leaving him with severe brain and facial injuries, as well as multiple fractures, has called for improved signage to be used in future at similar events to alert cyclists to obstacles on the road.

16:09
Lizzie Deignan at Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2020 (Copyright CorVos, SWpix.com).JPG
Former world champion and Olympic medallist Lizzie Deignan announces retirement at the end of 2025 season, after agreeing one-year contract extension with Lidl-Trek

It’s really the end of an era for British cycling, as after Mark Cavendish calling it a quits this season, now Lizzie Deignan, one of the sport’s most decorated athletes, has said that she will be retiring from professional cycling at the end of the 2025 season after agreeing to a one-year contract extension with Lidl-Trek.

Deignan’s palmarès include 43 professional road victories, including the first Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Strade Bianche and The Women's Tour. She won a rainbow jersey at the World Championships in 2015, a Commonwealth title in 2014, and holds multiple National Champion titles. Deignan also won a silver medal on home soil at the 2012 Olympics, a feat that cemented her place among Britain’s cycling greats.

Releasing a video with Lidl-Trek, she said: “Well I think winning the rainbow jersey was up there with the best of them… It takes a lot, and looking back I think to myself, ‘Wow, who was that girl!’”

“Roubaix was a totally unexpected win, and honestly the reaction afterwards was kind of bigger than I expected it to be. It was a changing point in women’s cycling and it was really special that I got to be the person to cross the line.

“I remember winning the World Tour in the pandemic year when Orla (daughter) was a year and a half old. To be consistently on paper the best rider in the world when I had a one and half year-old at home was a really impressive achievement.

“My kids… I just don’t want to see goodbye to them anymore,” she says, on the verge of tears, before jokingly adding: “Cut!”

Lizzie Deignan and family at 2019 Road Worlds in Harrogate (Copyright Simon Wilkinson, SWpix.com).JPG

Lizzie Deignan and family at 2019 Road Worlds in Harrogate (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

In 2018, Deignan paused her career to welcome her first child, Orla, a choice which at the time was a rarity in the women’s professional peloton. She returned to racing at her best, topping the UCI Women’s WorldTour rankings within just 18 months of her comeback.

Regaining her composure in front of the camera — not very dissimilar to what we’re used to whenever she’s in a spot on the bike — she says: “[I have] No ego and necessity to retire at the top. I’m really happy to go full circle and be somebody that helps other people in bike races. If I can help the next champion of the sport, then I'm delighted to do that.”

“The reason I initially wanted to retire was because I no longer have the motivation for my own results,” admitted Deignan. However, a discussion with Lidl-Trek sparked a new motivation. “They spoke to me and offered me a contract in the vein of being a road captain and somebody that can mentor the younger riders coming through. That kind of sparked a bit of motivation in me and I thought, yeah, actually that's something that I am really motivated by. I really enjoy bringing out the best in the people around me. I still love cycling.”

14:18
Looks like he heard someone talking shit… Mark Cavendish calls his retirement a “fairytale ending”

Despite what some Dutch columnist might have to say about Mark Cavendish’s last professional ‘race’, bowing out after ‘winning’ the Tour de France Singapore Criterium, he’s having none of it.

The Manx cyclist, the greatest sprinter in the sport announced his retirement earlier this year, having completed the long-awaited ‘Project 35’ this year at the Tour de France, and now holds the record for most stages won at La Grande Bouclé, eclipsing the great Eddy Merckx.

Talking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Cavendish said: “It’s been planned and on the cards for quite a while. I'm perfect with that. I've got a plan in place. I was lucky to get some extra years.

“Out of my career and complete cycling, I guess. It's the perfect time. The majority of athletes will never get to go out on a fairytale ending. The people I turned pro and raced with have all retired, their sons have also retired. That makes me feel old. There is nobody competitive at this age.”

Mark Cavendish on 2024 Tour de France Singapore Criterium podium (A.S.O./Thomas_Maheux)

Mark Cavendish after "winning" the 2024 Tour de France Singapore Criterium  (A.S.O./Thomas_Maheux)

Earlier this week, there were some fans who were not too keen to see the Manx Missile go out after being “gifted” the win at the questionably competitive crit in Singapore, with a comically slow Jasper Philipsen going so slow that one person described it as “him trying hard to not to win”.

And then yesterday, a columnist for the Dutch daily newspaper AD, penned a piece bemoaning the same thing, going as far to say that it was “cringeworthy how Mark Cavendish sold his own farewell” and opted for the Singapore Criterium his final race.

I guess it’s safe to say Cav most definitely isn’t bemoaning it too much…

12:38
Bernard Hinault suggests Tadej Pogačar should make all his data public to “calm everyone down”

It’s the off-season, so we were always bound to have a few slow news days on the sports side of things, and what better way to get everyone going than asking a former pro if the current generations’ riders are doping or not…

​And not just any pro, in an interview with L’Equipe, Bernard Hinault, the last Frenchman to win the Tour de France who turned 70 yesterday, was asked about Tadej Pogačar and if he thinks that the current best cyclist in the world was involved in using performance enhancing drugs.

Bernard Hinault has a pint at the Robin Hood pub (picture Simon Wilkinson, SWPix.com)

Bernard Hinault has a pint at the Robin Hood pub (picture Simon Wilkinson, SWPix.com)

Hinault replied: “Often these are just interpretations, and they’re always negative. I don’t understand that. Why don’t we ask these questions to French top athletes, who win everything in other sports like Pogačar? There aren’t doubts about him in other countries. If I was in his place, I would make all my physiological data public, that would calm everyone down.”

09:31
“My bike is my pencil”: Strava cyclist and artist extraordinaire brings Children in Need's Pudsey Bear to life… after suffering punctures, inconvenient park closures and “carrying bike through a building” on 113km epic

Move aside amateur Strava artists, we’ve got a professional in the room with us now…

Nicolas Georgiou, who’s made a name for himself drawing up a few grand things by riding his bike and charting his route on the activity sharing and tracking app Strava, has perhaps outdone himself this time. Accompanied by a dozen riders from Rapha Cycling Club and Chain Gang Cyclists, many wearing Pudsey ears, the fashion designer Hither Green in south-east London cycled 70 miles for 12 hours before his oeuvre d’art was realised, and it truly is a work of art.

“It’s hard riding so slowly but you need to in order to stick to the route,” He told BBC London about his Children in Need’s Pudsey project.

Georgiou spent a month carefully planning and plotting the ride through London, designing even the famous bandanna and the eye patch with polka dots, eventually setting out on the ride on 1 November. But even after all the meticulous preparations, life had to throw a few wrench across their way.

“We weren’t helped by a few punctures as well as park closures,” he said. “At one point the only way to keep to the line we needed to draw Pudsey was to carry our bikes and walk through a building in Belsize Park. When we told the builders who were working there that it was all for Children In Need they very kindly let us through.”

Georgiou’s catalogue so far includes a 77.3km ride for a “fabulous stiletto”, a 204km dragon spanning from Islington to Croydon to mark the Chinese Year of the Dragon, the supremely viral cyclist to celebrate Mark Cavendish’s 35th win at the Tour de France (shared by Strava and Tour de France), a classical Greek Olympic discuss thrower before the Paris Olympic Games, a fist for “Black Unity Bike Ride” and recently, the 142-mile two koi fish for Rapha 20th Anniversary.

He added that he started doing these cycling artworks on Strava during the pandemic lockdown to keep himself. “I needed something for my own mental health and I just take so much joy in creating these routes and seeing them come to life,” he said. “I have good sketching skills but when it comes to Strava my bike is my pencil.”

Despite having so many picks to choose from, Georgiou said that Pudsey is his “favourite” so far. “It just felt like Pudsey would be such a cute thing to do and to put him on the map like this feels really special,” he added.

“This challenge is not just about cycling; it’s about creating a satellite tracked piece of art that symbolises hope and support for children in need.”

Georgiou’s not the only one to create Strava Art of Pudsey, he has the company of Leicester-based cyclist Rebecca Laurel, who came up with her own rendition, although not as elaborate. One could say being a fashion designer and a cyclist perhaps might give Georgiou the edge…

You can donate to Georgiou’s fundraiser for BBC Children in Need here.

EDIT: Yes, Children in Need, not Comic Relief... yes, joules1975 in the comments, you are right it is easy to mistake someone with a comedy red nose for a yellow bear with a multi coloured eye patch... maybe? 

12:03
Never a bad day for a Dave Walker cartoon

11:55
“We need an outbreak of common sense”: Controversial cycling trial on pedestrian shopping street approved amid claims “every single resident does not want this scheme” – but disabled cyclists say trial “necessary step” to make town more accessible
HGV on Sheep Street in Bicester (Catherine Hickman, Bicester Bike Users Group)

For the first time in 30 years, cyclists will be permitted to ride on a town centre shopping street, after councillors approved a controversial 18-month cycling trial which they say will “enhance active travel” by making the street “more accessible” to cyclists and improving the choice of local routes for people on bikes.

Paul Troop, the secretary of Bike Users Oxford, said he believes the trial will bring benefits to the town, such as supporting mental wellbeing and physical fitness, and attracting more potential customers to the town centre, adding: “If we don’t hold a trial, we might miss the significant benefits would bring to Bicester.”

Read more: > “We need an outbreak of common sense”: Controversial cycling trial on pedestrian shopping street approved amid claims “every single resident does not want this scheme” – but disabled cyclists say trial “necessary step” to make town more accessible

11:13
“And he’s done it!”: Paddy McGuinness completes epic “knee-crushing” 300-mile charity ride on Raleigh Chopper from Wrexham to Glasgow, raising over £7.5 million

It all started with a silly “No likey, no bikey” joke, and has now ended with the TV presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness doing a ridiculously challenging ride from Wrexham to Glasgow over a little more than four days, covering all 300 miles on his Raleigh Chopper nicknamed Patch, fundraising more than £7.5 million for BBC Children in Need.

He set off from the Scottish town of Strathaven early this morning, and has now reached Glasgow, to a cheering and applauding crowd wearing Pudsey ears.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On reaching Scotland on Wednesday, he was pictured sat by the roadside having reached the 420m summit of Shap Fell, "completely broken, dejected and finished".

All I’ve got to say is, take a bow, Paddy, that’s one hell of an achievement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

