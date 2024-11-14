Support road.cc

Questionable puncture fix sees cyclist stuff flat tyre with... grass?!; Move over disc vs rim brakes... there's a new great cycling debate + more on the live blog

It's Thursday on the live blog and the weekend is creeping closer... Dan Alexander is in the hotseat today as we bring you everything worth knowing (and plenty you could probably do without) from the world of cycling today...
Thu, Nov 14, 2024 09:22
09:05
Questionable puncture fix sees cyclist stuff flat tyre with... grass?!
Fix your punctures with grass (Bike Life Facebook)

I've been distracted thinking about this ever since it popped up on Facebook this morning. Shared originally by Bike Life, it appears to show an unfortunate puncture sufferer stuffing his tyre with roadside grass in a desperate attempt to get some firmness back in there.

Despite the crowded group ride stood around watching, nobody seems to offer a spare tube which has me slightly dubious this might all be for the internet clicks, call me cynical... or maybe they're all so confident in their tubeless/have lovely dry roads/a wonderful significant other who'll pick them up from wherever, so they never bring spares?

Unfortunately, or fortunately for those very fancy wheels, there's no follow-up footage of the 'grass tube' in use... just how much grass would you have to get in there to get yourself home?

Fix your punctures with grass (Bike Life Facebook)

The jury was out in the comments, some reckoning you could just about limp a short distance, others already feeling the pain the man's carbon wheels would go through to get there...

"That's a good fix till you get home. Does the ride feels different or not?"

"Fine until your tyre comes off and you destroy your $2,000 wheelset"

"Or just carry a spare tube"

"No vegan jokes here. This is a great idea. It does work."

I think we'll leave it to others to try first, although I'm in no position to preach about puncture repair after last Saturday's flat, change tube, flat, change tube, flat, catch a lift home with South Western Railway debacle.

You'd have thought after the first lazy check for offending tube-puncturing item, and subsequent second flat not long after, I'd be a bit more thorough on the second tube... nope... I can tell you now, it feels really silly to find that tiny sharp stone lodged in a tyre cut only once you're back at home and another tube down... painful.

09:25
Move over disc vs rim brakes... there's a new great cycling debate... socks over or under bib tights/leg warmers?
2021 Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Leg Warmers - ankle gripper.jpg

Okay, I said 'new', there's nothing new about this 'debate'. Do you go over? Do you go under? Does anybody actually care? It's the final option for me, but plenty have a strong opinion on this one... in fact, the 'roadbike cycling' Facebook group has seen a discussion on this very topic get 76 comments (including some quite amusing, light-hearted answers)...

"There is no debate. There are only people who are right and people who are wrong."

"Do you wear underwear on the outside of your jeans?"

"Plot twist. Socks go under leg warmers but over bibs."

"Depends on the weather and the colour of the socks! Dry and cool - white socks over tights. Damp - black/dark socks under tights. Proper wet or cold - overshoes."

"Never occurred to me to put socks over tights. Obviously, I'm in the under camp."

"Over. For me, in the winter everything gets tucked. Anything to keep the cold off my skin."

"Over only if you’re playing baseball afterwards."

 That was actually quite a fun comments section. Time to settle it, in what will invariably be the biggest democratic event of November... (we can't think of anything else bigger anyway)...

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Tour de France riders used to use the stuff-it-full-of-grass trick, back in the day, so it must work to some extent.

