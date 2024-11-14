Questionable puncture fix sees cyclist stuff flat tyre with... grass?!; Move over disc vs rim brakes... there's a new great cycling debate + more on the live blog

I've been distracted thinking about this ever since it popped up on Facebook this morning. Shared originally by Bike Life, it appears to show an unfortunate puncture sufferer stuffing his tyre with roadside grass in a desperate attempt to get some firmness back in there.

Despite the crowded group ride stood around watching, nobody seems to offer a spare tube which has me slightly dubious this might all be for the internet clicks, call me cynical... or maybe they're all so confident in their tubeless/have lovely dry roads/a wonderful significant other who'll pick them up from wherever, so they never bring spares?

Unfortunately, or fortunately for those very fancy wheels, there's no follow-up footage of the 'grass tube' in use... just how much grass would you have to get in there to get yourself home?

The jury was out in the comments, some reckoning you could just about limp a short distance, others already feeling the pain the man's carbon wheels would go through to get there...

"That's a good fix till you get home. Does the ride feels different or not?"

"Fine until your tyre comes off and you destroy your $2,000 wheelset"

"Or just carry a spare tube"

"No vegan jokes here. This is a great idea. It does work."

I think we'll leave it to others to try first, although I'm in no position to preach about puncture repair after last Saturday's flat, change tube, flat, change tube, flat, catch a lift home with South Western Railway debacle.

You'd have thought after the first lazy check for offending tube-puncturing item, and subsequent second flat not long after, I'd be a bit more thorough on the second tube... nope... I can tell you now, it feels really silly to find that tiny sharp stone lodged in a tyre cut only once you're back at home and another tube down... painful.