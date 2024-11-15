“We need an outbreak of common sense”: Controversial cycling trial on pedestrian shopping street approved amid claims “every single resident does not want this scheme” – but disabled cyclists say trial “necessary step” to make town more accessible

For the first time in 30 years, cyclists will be permitted to ride on a town centre shopping street, after councillors approved a controversial 18-month cycling trial which they say will “enhance active travel” by making the street “more accessible” to cyclists and improving the choice of local routes for people on bikes.

However, the Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO), which will lead to the cycling ban finally being lifted on Sheep Street in Bicester, has been the subject of a long-running saga, with some locals, politicians, and business owners claiming that “every single resident does not want this scheme”, and that it will lead to “jumped-up, arrogant” cyclists causing “carnage” and posing a risk to pedestrians.

But after months of debate – which saw initial plans for a trial put on hold earlier this year, and replaced with a public consultation – the ETRO was approved at an Oxfordshire County Council meeting yesterday by Andrew Gant, the local authority’s cabinet member for transport management, the Oxford Mail reports.

The trial will permit two-way cycling for 18 months through Sheep Street, which despite the 30-year cycling ban bizarrely forms part of the National Cycling Network, at all times of the day.

However, after approving the trial, Gant asked council officers to seek permission to make Fridays, when the weekly Bicester Market is held on the street, an exception to the trial’s parameters.

Following the results of the public consultation, which found that 77 per cent of the 1,267 respondents “strongly” opposed the trial, Gant said he would also add safeguards “in order to address concerns expressed”, such as regular monitoring and reporting of any incidents that take place involving pedestrians and cyclists on the street.

The transport chief also requested more detail on what signage will be installed to indicate that the trial is taking place, in order to “understand what people will see and what guidance they will be given”.

Nevertheless, Gant insisted that the cycling trial would be appropriate for Bicester, which he said is currently undergoing a “period of change, more than most possibly”.

Before the trial was approved, a number of councillors raised the concerns alluded to by Gant during the meeting, focusing on the safety of pedestrians, the apparent lack of enforcement of the current cycling restrictions, and the lack of parking facilities for bikes on Sheep Street.

“I cannot remember any item causing such concern amongst residents as this one,” said Conservative county councillor Michael Waine

"Every single resident, shop keeper, and market stall holder I’ve spoken to in Bicester on Sheep Street does not want this scheme,” added Waine’s Tory colleague Sam Holland.

“This is unsafe and we need an outbreak of common sense to stop this scheme going ahead. Please, listen to the people of Bicester, do not approve this scheme today.”

Another Conservative councillor, Donna Ford, also said: “The consultation is abundantly clear that the residents of Bicester do not want this proposal. 77 per cent had strong concerns – this is a huge amount.

“I urge you to listen to residents and not approve this recommendation. We should be respecting their choice.”

However, despite the Conservative councillors’ claims that the trial is essentially universally opposed in Bicester, there were also plenty of voices of support during yesterday’s meeting.

Noting that cycles can be used for mobility purposes, disabled Bicester resident Kevin Hickman told the council that because cycling is easier for him than walking, and less difficult than driving, the trial will make the town’s shopping street much more accessible.

Hickman described the trial as a “necessary step”, but also pointed out that he is “not sure” the public consultation process “as it currently stands is the best way to engage with people on topics like this, and I wonder if there are better ways in future”.

Paul Troop, the secretary of Bike Users Oxford, also said he believes the trial will bring benefits to the town, such as supporting mental wellbeing and physical fitness, and attracting more potential customers to the town centre.

“If we don’t hold a trial, we might miss the significant benefits would bring to Bicester,” he said.

While there have been some clear misgivings from the council’s consultation process, the trial’s approval yesterday means that the local authority will now begin another six-month consultation to seek locals’ views on the practical effects of cycling on Sheep Street.

At the end of the consultation in May 2025, a decision will then be taken, resulting in either the ETRO continuing for the full 18-month trial period with its current rules, or being called off and the historic cycling ban being immediately reinstated.

The council says the goal of lifting the ban is to “enhance active travel in Bicester by making Sheep Street more accessible to cyclists”, and that it aims to “provide significant benefits for cyclists by improving the choice of routes across Bicester”.