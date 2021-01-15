'Just two weeks into 2021 and the award for the daftest idea of the year has already been decided': Your thoughts on 'Tesla lanes' trial; Cycle lane with a built-in kitchen; National Pothole Day + more on the live blog

Revealed: full details of fare hikes from March 1.

🚍bus fares up 5p to £1.55

🚲Boris bike hire frozen at £2

🚠cable car up 11% to £5 pic.twitter.com/4qXmvvDhnO — Ross Lydall (@RossLydall) January 15, 2021

The Evening Standard reports that Transport for London (TfL) is drawing up radical plans to restore its finances, with Santander Cycles one of the few transport options that will not currently see price rises. The £2 daily access charge for a Santander bike is to be frozen as other modes of transport's fares increase today in line with national rail's 2.6% rise. Bus fares will go up by 5p to £1.55 and a trip on the cable car is up 50p to £5. Some Tube fares are also increasing.

It comes as the Standard reports a 112-page document submitted to ministers earlier in the week shows that drivers could be charged £5.50 a day to enter Greater London and Canary Wharf could be moved into zone one of the Tube map. TfL commissioner Andy Byford said that they would need a further £3bn bailout before savings and new income could make the body responsible for the capital's public transport self-sufficient by 2023.