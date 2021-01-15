Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

'Just two weeks into 2021 and the award for the daftest idea of the year has already been decided': Your thoughts on 'Tesla lanes' trial; Cycle lane with a built-in kitchen; National Pothole Day + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander is here live blogging you through to another fun-filled lockdown weekend...
Fri, Jan 15, 2021 09:02
25
Electric cars allowed in bus lanes (via Cambridgeshire County Council)
12:25
12:24
National Pothole Day
11:54
Santander Cycles hire prices frozen

The Evening Standard reports that Transport for London (TfL) is drawing up radical plans to restore its finances, with Santander Cycles one of the few transport options that will not currently see price rises. The £2 daily access charge for a Santander bike is to be frozen as other modes of transport's fares increase today in line with national rail's 2.6% rise. Bus fares will go up by 5p to £1.55 and a trip on the cable car is up 50p to £5. Some Tube fares are also increasing.

It comes as the Standard reports a 112-page document submitted to ministers earlier in the week shows that drivers could be charged £5.50 a day to enter Greater London and Canary Wharf could be moved into zone one of the Tube map. TfL commissioner Andy Byford said that they would need a further £3bn bailout before savings and new income could make the body responsible for the capital's public transport self-sufficient by 2023.

11:31
Why don't you use the cycle path, is it because it's dark and a bit slushy? No mate someone left a kitchen on it...
11:28
10:39
Cycling UK calls for clarity on exercise rules
female cyclist - flickr creative commons

Cycling UK has called for greater clarity on English exercise rules in a joint letter with British Cycling and British Triathlon to Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden. The letter says: "Our strong belief, which is backed up by evidence from the scientific community, is that exercise which begins and ends at an individual’s front door, and where appropriate social distancing protocols are observed throughout, presents an incredibly small risk of transmission, and the government should consider making this the basis of its guidance for outdoor exercise.

"There will of course be a need to allow people to travel short distances to access safe places such as parks and green spaces to exercise – such as families and those living around busy and fast-moving roads – and additional clarity on this would be welcomed also."

On Wednesday, former Home Secretary Lord Blunkett dismissed a Sky News question asking whether police should be stopping cyclists.

10:19
Consultation to improve cycling and walking routes in Windsor, Maidenhead and Ascot
oxon travel cycle lane picture - via twitter.PNG

A four week consultation is being conducted to decide which of the five schemes drawn up by the council to improve active travel routes should be implemented. The scheme will be paid for by a grant of £335,000 from the government's active travel fund and the Windsor Observer reports the council is particularly keen for responses to plans for a segregated cycle route linking north-east and south Maidenhead.

LTNs and school streets are also being considered in parts of the three towns. Councillor Gerry Clark said: "This new funding from central Government is very welcome, and we’re keen to give residents a voice on how it’s spent through the consultation.The funding isn’t enough to deliver all five of the originally proposed schemes, so feedback from residents is particularly important.”

09:42
Tom Pidcock to ride Vuelta a España in debut WorldTour season
Tom Pidcock wins Superprestige Gavere 2020 (via Twitter).PNG

Tom Pidcock's debut season with Ineos Grenadiers in the WorldTour is starting to take shape. The 21-year-old is currently training with the team out in Gran Canaria and has posted some impressive rides on Strava in the past week. Speaking on the Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast, Pidcock explained that once he finishes his cyclo-cross season at the end of January he will be fully focused on the road calendar.

Strade Bianche, the UCI Road World Championships in Belgium and a first Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España are the main goals for 2021. Pidcock also plans to spend June competing in mountain bike races before the Olympics in August.

08:53
'Just two weeks into 2021 and the award for the daftest idea of the year has already been decided': Your thoughts on 'Tesla lanes' trial

Cambridgeshire County Council may be getting a lot of feedback on their 'Tesla lanes' trial based off the response to our story yesterday... Many of you pointed out the dangers of allowing cars into bus lanes and argued that electric cars still have the same ability to harm vulnerable road users as non-electric vehicles. Other concerns included that electric vehicles are quieter than normal cars, which makes it harder for cyclists to hear them, and that allowing vehicles into bus lanes sets a dangerous precedent for future policy...  

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments