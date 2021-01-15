Council has "no intention to enforce" parking restrictions in segregated cycle lane where cars are parked bumper to bumper

Bolton Council says it will not take action against motorists parking bumper to bumper in a newly segregated cycle lane. A spokesperson said only that the council “would encourage all motorists to consider cyclists and their safety and ensure they park appropriately."
An image posted to social media last week shows dozens of cars blocking the lane on Chorley New Road, despite wands intended to segregate it from motor traffic.
The road runs past Clevelands Nursery and Preparatory School, and it seems that most parking there are parents dropping off their children.
President of Horwich Cycling Club, Dave Headon, told the Bolton News that Chorley New Road was “very dangerous” for those on two wheels.
"The lanes have been put there to make it safer for cyclists. The drivers might be parking there because everybody else is. There needs to be education and enforcement comes after that I think.”
However, commenting on the situation, a council spokesperson said: “The existing cycle lanes running along Chorley New Road have been improved as part of a Government-funded initiative to encourage active travel during the current pandemic.
“This is a trial and will be assessed to see its effectiveness. There is no intention to enforce at this time.
“However, cars parked on cycle lanes pose problems for cyclists and it forces them onto the flow of traffic. We would encourage all motorists to consider cyclists and their safety and ensure they park appropriately.”
That's just how bargaining works though, and I speak as someone who grew up going to car boot sales bargaining with sellers for video games!...
When they planned the trial did they think Parents would change their behaviour just because they put a few wands up? Did they expect all the...
Some interesting data here: https://www.carbonbrief.org/factcheck-how-electric-vehicles-help-to-tack......
Who let one of the "steel is real" fools into the road.cc building to cast votes?
I was writing from personal experience. I commute on my CX bike with 28mm tyres and 160mm rotors front and rear and it's definitely easier to get...
For this comment alone I will use AA for my breakdown insurance, even if it costs me more. We need people in the motor industry making statements...
See.sense claim: "Based in Northern Ireland, we design our products in-house, and manufacture locally."
On checking: they still service non-ebikes in Pure electric. Which is useful as they were my last usable Brompton servicer. Evans should be banned...
Nothing so relaxing as riding along in a bus lane, with a double-decker bus about three feet from your rear wheel...