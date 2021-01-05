“Stay local” – What the latest lockdown rules mean for you and cycling

The escalation in the number of cases of coronavirus over Christmas and New Year has led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce a new lockdown in England, effective from tomorrow; while in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has outlined new measures that have come into effect there today. British Cycling says it is seeking urgent clarification from the government about what “Stay local” means for people in England when it comes to riding bikes for exercise.

Here’s a brief summary of what the latest rules in England and Scotland, plus the existing ones in Wales mean for cycling, with a focus on exercise and leisure – with active travel encouraged for those who have to commute to work, or when undertaking essential shopping.

England

The full regulations are yet to be published, but there is a summary of them on the Gov.uk website. Here are the rules relating to exercising and meeting other people.

Exercising and meeting other people You should minimise time spent outside your home. It is against the law to meet socially with family or friends unless they are part of your household or support bubble. You can only leave your home to exercise, and not for the purpose of recreation or leisure (e.g. a picnic or a social meeting). This should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area. You can exercise in a public outdoor place: by yourself with the people you live with with your support bubble (if you are legally permitted to form one) in a childcare bubble where providing childcare or, when on your own, with 1 person from another household Public outdoor places include: parks, beaches, countryside accessible to the public, forests public gardens (whether or not you pay to enter them) the grounds of a heritage site playgrounds Outdoor sports venues, including tennis courts, golf courses and swimming pools, must close. When around other people, stay 2 metres apart from anyone not in your household - meaning the people you live with - or your support bubble. Where this is not possible, stay 1 metre apart with extra precautions (e.g. wearing a face covering).

British Cycling has provided updated guidance on its website, where it acknowledges that some people may be confused by what constitutes their local area, and says it is seeking clarification on the issue.

“We know many of you will want to know what is meant by 'staying local'. The government’s definition of this is stated as ‘your village, town or the part of a city where you live’,” the organisation said.

“We understand that this definition is particularly restrictive for cycling, and we are working to seek further clarification on this. We will provide a further update as soon as we are able.

“In the meantime, we recommend that you follow the advice to stay local, ride well within your ability and ensure that you are self-sufficient.”

Scotland

The mainland, and some islands including Skye, have been placed in Level 4. Some islands remain in Level 3, and you can find a list of those here.

For areas falling within Level 4, people are told to stay at home “as much as possible” and to “Travel no further than you need to reach to a safe, non-crowded place to exercise in a socially distanced way.”

The Scottish Government says: “A maximum of 2 people from 2 separate households can meet outdoors for sport or exercise. Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards this number.

“The members of an individual household or extended household [similar to a support bubble – Ed] can meet outdoors for sport or exercise.

“You can travel for local outdoor sport or exercise such as meeting another person, walking, cycling, golf or running that starts and finishes at the same place (which can be up to 5 miles from the boundary of your local authority area), as long as you abide by the rules on meeting other households.

“Indoor sports facilities are closed.”

Scottish Cycling last month produced a detailed guide to what informal and formal (ie organised) cycling is permitted under each of the country’s five tiers, which range from Level 0 (lowest) to Level 4 (highest).

You can find the guide here, but the Level 4 restrictions announced yesterday appear more restrictive than those that previously applied.

Wales

Wales has been in an Alert Level 4 national lockdown since 20 December, with the Welsh Government’s guidance available here. In response, Welsh Cycling said:

With the new regulations and guidance coming into place, this will mean a change in organised sporting activity. The new regulations mean you must adhere to the following:

All group activities are suspended until advised otherwise by Welsh Government Ride on your own or with members of your household*. Your ride has to start/finish at home. Keep to social distancing measures of two metres apart. If you live around borders into England please be aware of that regulations differ so please check the latest advice, we urge you to ride responsibly and within your ability to help protect the NHS [nb The latest rules in England mean that people in Wales will not be allowed to cross into the country – Ed]. It is also important to be self-sufficient by carrying the tools you need (i.e. inner tubes, chain tool and a working pump).

Welsh Cycling added: “As we enter another difficult period, we understand the physical and mental benefits exercise and cycling can have. We encourage you to continue to cycle but urge people to do so responsibly during this upcoming period and to follow Welsh Government regulations and guidance.”